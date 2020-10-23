RV Daily Tips. Friday, October 23, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1456

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“The worst part of success is trying to find someone who is happy for you.” ―Bette Midler

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Boston Cream Pie Day!

On this day in history: 1850 – The first National Women’s Rights Convention begins in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Tip of the Day

Flagpoles: They can be useful or a nuisance

By Greg Illes

Anybody who has been to an Off-Highway-Vehicle (OHV) camp, or to Quartzsite or other big gathering, has seen the tall flagpoles reaching high above some of the RVs. Flagpoles can be useful or a nuisance.

People use flagpoles for a couple of reasons. First, a characteristic pennant, banner or some such object is an easy way to spot your campsite in a vast sea of resident RVs. Second, it can be cool to advertise or display your personal art, be it the U.S. flag, fancy LED lighting or one of the many varieties of streamers. Continue reading for pros and cons of different types of flagpole mounts, and a “dark side” of flying a flag.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2021 Winnebago Hike 210RB. As he reports, they’re very well thought through, use a lot of class-leading components and design elements and really answer a need in the small trailer industry. Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Rockwood A213HW A-frame trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

RV lemon law lawyer advises owner of defective motorhome

Take 30-odd minutes to watch this fascinating episode of The RV Show USA syndicated radio program. RV lemon law attorney Rick Dalton helps a couple whose brand-new 2018 Jayco motorhome began falling apart after only two uses, rendering it unusable. The list of defects is almost too long to comprehend. Watch the video.

Yesterday’s featured article: American Kennel Club provides tips for camping with your canine

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

How many (non-spam) emails do you receive in a typical day?

Count ’em, then respond here.

Come into the light…

Our favorite electricity guy, Mike Sokol, uses this Caterpillar pocket light for just about everything. He writes, “I bought one of these CAT CY1000 Pocket COB Lights a few months ago and liked it so much that I also picked up one for my dad. I’ve dropped it a bunch of times, and it still keeps working, like any of the other tough-as-nails CAT products.” It easily clips on to your belt, shirt pocket, or anything magnetic, so you can work hands-free. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Winterizing – more than just RV plumbing

Winterizing the plumbing system is what most people think about, but what about the rest of it? Here are a few more things to think about:

• Have you removed all the freezables from inside the coach?

• Is the inside clean and free of any food debris? Think mice.

• Have you removed or sealed any materials that can be made into nests? Think mice.

• Is the roof and its seals in good condition? Think melting snow in the spring.

• Have you covered your RV? This really helps to protect the RV and extend its life.

Website of the day

GoRVing Reddit

A Reddit feed for everyone who wants to “talk shop.” Everything here from RV modifications (and photos), advice, tips, information on buying and selling, to just about everything else RV-related.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Fire Extinguishing Aerosol, Two-pack

The First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Learn more or order.

Trivia

The ampersand symbol (&) is formed from the letters in “et” – the Latin word for “and.”

*Yesterday we told you a funny fact about George Foreman and his five sons…

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Alwyn. 6-year-old Rottie. He loves traveling with us. Especially exploring new places. This pic is from our December trip to Sedona.” —Lynn Loftis

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

Two guys were out walking their dogs on a hot day when they pass by a pub. The first guy says, “Let’s go in there for a pint.” Second guy says, “They won’t let us in with our dogs.” First guy: “Sure they will, just follow my lead.” He goes up to the door and sure enough the doorman says, “I can’t let you in here with that dog.” He replies, “Oh, I’m blind and this is my seeing eye dog.” The doorman says, “OK then, come on in.” The second guy sees this and does the same thing. He goes up to the door and the doorman says, “You can’t come in here with a dog.” He replies, “I’m blind and this is my seeing eye dog.” The doorman responds, “You have a Chihuahua for a seeing eye dog?” The second guy stops for a second then exclaims, “They gave me a Chihuahua?”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com