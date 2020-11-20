By Peggi McDonald

There are many places to create “out of sight” hiding places for your valuables in your RV. It’s difficult to steal something quickly when you don’t know where to look. One common “hideout” is small containers buried inside food packages such as coffee, cereal, sugar, rice, etc.

Other ideas for hiding places

• Screw bottle lids to the hidden underside of a cupboard, place valuables in bottles and attach to the lids. This method, too, is standard, but time-consuming to find when in a hurry.

• Install, hide or camouflage a fire-resistant safe, or use a hollow “California-style safe” that resembles cleaning products/spray cans with a false bottom. When stored with other cleaning supplies, finding the “safe” takes too long.

• Store valuable papers in the freezer – it’s the last place to burn.

• Attach a storage tray behind the plate of an electric plug-in socket assembly. Install to resemble a “plug-in.”

• Areas behind a false panel or under a drawer make a great large secret hide-away.