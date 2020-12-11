RV Daily Tips. Friday, December 11, 2020

Issue 1491

Today’s thought

“If your feet are firmly planted on the ground you’ll never be able to dance.”―Iris Johansen

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Salesperson Day!

On this day in history: 1816 – Indiana becomes the 19th U.S. state.

Tip of the Day

RV skid rollers help prevent trailer drag on steep driveways

By Jim Twamley

Sometimes RVing can be a drag, especially when you have a long trailer. RV skid rollers help prevent trailer drag when traversing steep driveways. When I purchased my second 5th wheel I struggled over whether or not to install skid rollers. I decided to drive around for a few months and see if I really needed them. It turns out I didn’t need them.

If you need them, you’ll find there are three skid roller/wheel applications: frame mounted, hitch mounted and receiver hitch protectors. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Roadtrek Zion Class B. He says, “Roadtrek is keen to point out that the Zion is aimed directly at those with an active lifestyle. The standard models leave a large open space in the back for your stuff like bicycles, kayaks and other toys or equipment.” Learn more.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, December 11, 2020. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

This past week three people claimed their $25 gift card: Cheri S. of Spokane, WA, Jim M. of Fort Mill, SC, and Dianne K. of Hollis, OK.

Golf carts? You’re kidding me, right? Really?

No, not kidding. These are “for real” golf carts, sold by LSV Carts of Santa Ana, California. If you need a golf cart — you know, to head over to the potluck at the RV park (when we’re able to), do some errands, heck, even play a few rounds — you’ll be the talk of the town (or golf course) if you’re sporting these wheels. Check ’em out!

Reader poll

Does the bed in your RV have the original mattress?

Don’t sleep on the answer, tell us here!

Quick Tip

Storing big pots

If you occasionally need a large pot (such as a Dutch oven or stock pot), store it in one of the outside compartments, underneath. Typically, there isn’t room inside to conveniently store large pots but you do need one on occasion. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com

Website of the day

50 survival tips and tricks for the outdoors

The link says it all! Visit this page (and explore the rest of the website while you’re at it) to learn the best tips about surviving in the wilderness. Lots of stuff here will come in handy!

Trivia

Judy Garland was kept on an insane diet while filming “The Wizard of Oz.” The teenage actress was only allowed to drink coffee, eat chicken soup, and was forced to smoke 80 cigarettes a day. Her diet, imposed by the head of MGM, Louis Mayer, also forced her to take pills and receive adrenaline injections to keep up with the hectic, long filming schedule. By the time then-17-year-old Garland finished filming Oz, she was addicted to pills and battled addiction for the rest of her life.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is our pup, Buddy. As soon as someone leaves their chair at the campsite he jumps at the opportunity to lay down and catch a little nap.” —Dennis Linck

Leave here with a laugh

What do you call a kid who doesn’t believe in Santa?

A rebel without a Claus!

