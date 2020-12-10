RV Daily Tips. Thursday, December 10, 2020

Issue 1490

Today’s thought

“Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.” ―Ralph Waldo Emerson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is the first day of Hanukkah! Happy Hanukkah!

On this day in history: 1868 – The first traffic lights are installed, outside the Palace of Westminster in London. Resembling railway signals, they use semaphore arms and are illuminated at night by red and green gas lamps.

Tip of the Day

RV winterizing quick tips

By Chris Dougherty

Certified RV Technician



In much of the country, once a year it becomes “RV winterizing time.” Here are some tips if that applies to you.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 r•pod RP-202 Travel Trailer. As he reports, “This is a 25’-long, 96”-wide trailer that features a rear kitchen with a slide out, fireplace and even a walk-around queen bed.” Learn more.

New RVers: Fifth wheel hitching is easy

If you’ve never hitched up a fifth wheel trailer, the whole thing may seem a bit mysterious. No worries! By following a systematic approach to hitching or unhitching, you can leave those concerns behind and get the advantages that a fifth wheel trailer provides. Here are tips from Russ and Tiña De Maris. Learn more.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Reader poll

How often do you have nightmares?

Try and remember, then tell us over here.

Quick Tip

Dealing with merging freeway traffic

Long-time RVer and RVtravel.com reader Snayte has a viewpoint regarding on-ramp freeway merging: “I do not change my speed when a car is coming down the ramp. You have no way of knowing if that is what they intend to do to merge. I maintain my speed and let them figure out if they want to speed up to get in front of me, or slow down to get behind. More than once I have been slowed to almost a stop while entering the freeway because a car in front of me and the car on the freeway were both slowing to let the other in. Meanwhile the car behind me is about to run into everyone because he is looking back for an opening to merge into.”

Website of the day

Technomadia and essential RV apps!

Chris and Cherie have an excellent website about life on the road, but their page (and video) on must-have RV apps for your phone is a great resource.

Fire-resistant bag keeps valuables safe!

This silicone-coated fire-resistant bag will save your money, documents, jewelry, passport and other valuables from a fire. Its two layers of supreme fire retardant fiberglass material make it resist fire and heat up to 1000 ℉. It’s waterproof, too, so when the hoses arrive, your valuables won’t be harmed. Learn more or order.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 6 percent say both of their parents are still living

• 38 percent say they were younger than the age of 30 when they first dreamed of buying an RV

• 12 percent always or usually bring a musical instrument with them when they travel in their RV

Recent poll: Do you know anyone personally who has tested positive for COVID-19 at any point?

Trivia

In the 1990s, the average U.S. grocery store had about 9,000 products. Today there are about 40,000 products in those same stores.

*What two sister cities have hilarious corresponding names? Yesterday’s trivia gave you the answer.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Twila, our Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. She thinks she’s a hunting dog but all she hunts is shadows, reflections, and stuff blowing in the wind. She can entertain herself for hours doing this!” —Scott Schnelle

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT AT AMAZON ??????

We want to be friends with someone wearing this shirt…

Leave here with a laugh

A biologist, a physicist, and a chemist go to the beach for the first time. The biologist is amazed at the birds, the seaweed, the fish. He goes into the water for a closer look. Pretty soon the water is over his head. He drowns. The physicist is mesmerized by the waves. The amplitude. The periodicity. The reflections. He goes into the water for a closer look. Pretty soon the water is over his head. He drowns. The chemist is sitting on the beach making notes in his lab book. He writes, “Biologists and physicists are soluble in water.”

