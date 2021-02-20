RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

John Macatee
25 minutes ago

I totally agree with your assessment of facebook and mark zuckerberg . He and his management/censorship team are doing this country a lot of damage. THANK YOU

John Skinner
46 minutes ago

I’m not fan of Zuckerberg either, but I really don’t condemn folks for what they did in their youth, especially college youth!
I was sort of wacko when I was in school, but life changes you as you grow up, though I admit I know some older folks that NEVER grew up. Our culture today seems to always judge someone by what they did 20, 30 or even 200 years ago. Look at the schools that are changing their names! George Washington is not good enough for a school? Yes, he had a slave. What do suppose the thinking was back then? How many thousands of others had slaves as well? Are folks in the future going to shun us because we drove RV’s and added to the pollution? Burned brush in Northern California? What a terrible guy. Things change. What is a persons inner self like? is he honestly trying to do good things for his fellow man? I think George was, and Zuckerberg probably regrets the chick comparisons as well

John Macatee
23 minutes ago
Judging by his actions i believe he doesn’t regret any of his decisions.

