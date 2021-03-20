Welcome to RVtravel.com, the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America with 140,000 registered subscribers. We support a free press and believe that it is essential to a democracy. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 20th year of continuous publication, is increasingly made possible by the voluntary subscription contributions of our readers.

March 20, 2021

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Will RVs fundamentally change the way we live?

Earlier this week, Ford told 30,000 of its employees they could continue to work from home after the pandemic.

Also this past week, the employment website Indeed.com reported that postings for jobs that mention “remote work” have more than doubled since the pandemic began. Such job postings are still increasing even while vaccinations are accelerating and confirmed COVID cases are declining. The share of Indeed’s job postings that mention “remote work” or “work from home” reached 7 percent last month, up from just below 3 percent a year ago. But in some industries, the gains were far more dramatic, including those that haven’t traditionally welcomed remote work.

SOME HISTORY

In the year 1900, 60 percent of the U.S. population was rural with 40 percent urban. But by the year 1990 — a mere 90 years later — the statistics flip flopped in a big way — only 25 percent were still living in a rural area with 75 percent now in a big city or its suburbs.

Back in 1900, unless someone owned a gypsy wagon, they were stuck living in one place. Not so today: Those gypsy wagons are now recreational vehicles, many every bit as comfortable as a luxury condo.

Andrew Hewitt, a senior analyst at market research firm Forrester, expects that in the years ahead about 60% of companies will offer a hybrid work model in which 10% will be fully remote.

WHAT THIS MEANS

I believe we are at the cusp of another shift in where and how we live — not urban, not rural, but mobile. We have interstate highways to easily move about and RV parks with electric and water hookups and a drain to empty our holding tanks. When cold weather is headed our way, we can move somewhere warm. And vise versa.

The cost of living a mobile life is most often less than living in a traditional one in one location — and there is no lawn to mow or property tax to pay.

CNN recently profiled a woman named Nicole Maddox, who took a job last April in San Francisco that allowed her to work remotely. She has yet to work in the company’s office. Instead, she bought a 22-foot Airstream trailer. Previously, she lived where she worked, which usually meant a big city. Not anymore.

“I don’t have to choose between lifestyle and career,” Maddox told CNN. “I get to do both now. With the Airstream, I have the flexibility I can come back to spend a month in San Francisco with my team and then keep traveling. It’s really unlocked the lifestyle I want to have. I can have my cake and eat it, too.”

Too many times to count, I have stayed in RV parks where a neighbor was working remotely. Some were there to work on pipelines or windmills or as seasonal workers in the park. Others were running their own business. Where I most recently stayed, one neighbor was managing a corporate call center and another was in charge of keeping several companies’ computers up and running. This sort of thing was rare 20 years ago. But I believe now, with more working-age Americans able to work from anywhere — and in comfortable homes on wheels — there will be a boom in “mobile living.” And let’s face it, for most Americans, me included, wanderlust is in our DNA.

And then there are those people who lost their homes in wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and other disasters. Some will say “heck” with rebuilding. They’ll simply buy an RV, and when the river runs high or a wildfire threatens, they’ll unhook and head to safer ground. Are we in for a big change in how we live? It seems entirely possible to me.

Planning way ahead is the “New Normal” for RVing in 2021

By Mike Gast

About 20 years ago, shortly after I had ditched a newspaper career to become the Vice President of Communications for Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA), I stumbled across a phrase I loved in an old New York Times travel story. The story said campgrounds were actually “the last small towns in America.” Continue reading and see why Mike thinks things won’t ever be the same, but why that shouldn’t stop you from RVing.

Today's RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the TAXA Mantis Convertible Travel Trailer. He writes, “This is truly an innovative RV in so many ways and, for those who will enjoy and appreciate it, it will reward with a unique and well-built experience.” Read more and peek inside this unique RV.

Campground Crowding: “We camped for pleasure. Now there is none.”

More people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before. In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week we hear from readers (as well as our writer Nanci Dixon) regarding their extreme frustrations with attempting to get campground reservations, not only due to lack of campsites but also increased fees and dealing with the reservation systems. Plus, more campers are hanging up their RVing keys. Very distressing. Read more.

A sad story of road rage. Why is everyone still so angry?

By Nanci Dixon

Yesterday I had an experience that unnerved me. I had thought I was seeing light at the end of the long COVID tunnel. The elections are over, there is a real possibility of going back to work and the children back to school… I thought all that would lighten the tensions. Evidently not. Continue reading what Nanci encountered. How would you handle a similar situation?

Reader Poll

How many years is (or was) the loan on your present RV?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you'll see how others have responded.

The many useful RV applications of Google Earth – Part 2: Height clearances

This is the second installment of a series on the many useful RV applications of Google Earth. … In this installment we will look at using RV applications of Google Earth/Maps to determine vertical heights (aka low clearances). These include parking garages, self-serve car washes, low bridges and tunnels. Read this important and useful information here.

Owner DESTROYS brand-new Jeep while flat towed. You won’t believe the damage!

A 2021 Jeep Rubicon with less than 10,000 miles was recently taken in for service to a dealer in Florida. The Jeep was in for repair after being flat towed behind an RV. What the owner found out should scare everyone with a tow vehicle. Read carefully and check out the video! Oh, my!

Ride in a presidential limo in Key West

History buffs who visit Key West, Florida’s, Harry S. Truman Little White House — the state’s only presidential museum — can now choose to ride around the island city in a presidential limousine Truman used during his 1945-53 presidency. Continue reading.

Selling your RV? Start here.

Selling your RV: How to prepare it before listing it for sale

Tony Barthel gives you an insider look at how you can prepare your RV before you list it for sale. How many photos should you take? What time of day should you take photos and what angles should you take them from? Why is lighting so important? What story are you trying to tell with your RV? Who are you selling it to, and why does that matter? All this, plus common mistake sellers make. If you’re thinking of selling, you’ll want to read this.

So you want to sell your RV? Here are the best places to sell, and why

By Nanci Dixon

Whether you have had it with crowded campgrounds, have discovered RVing is just not for you, or are looking to upgrade or downsize, you might be asking: “Where’s the best place to sell my RV?” Let’s find out. Read Nanci’s list (and bookmark it!) and learn all the possibilities you have when listing your RV for sale.

Is this your RV?

Resources

RV Repair and Maintenance

with Mark Polk, RV Education 101

This tip ran in our weekday RV Daily Tips Newsletter this past week, but for those of you who don’t subscribe (why not?), here it is again.

Why you should exercise your RV generator and how to do it.

Read the story.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

With Tony Barthel

Portable oxygen: Keep fresh air in your pocket

The recommendation from the description tells us to start the day with a shot of pure oxygen which, I can imagine, would be quite the pick-me-up. Forget coffee. A shot of 100% pure oxygen might be just the trick to get you to start the day – perhaps like a finger-in-the-toaster kinda thing.

Many reviews state that this has been helpful at high altitudes and while climbing and hiking and other outdoor activities. Another reviewer, who has COPD, says they like this because it’s better than dragging a larger oxygen bottle around stores. Read more about this breath of fresh air here.

SmartPlug promises better connections

Since it was invented 80 years ago, the twist-type power connector hasn’t changed much. It still relies on thin blades that corrode and easily bend at an annoying “L” shape that must be aligned just right. The pioneering SmartPlug is different. It has a robust pin-and-clip design that delivers more than 25 times the metal-to-metal contact than its predecessor. This provides greater protection against high resistance, overheating and arcing, some of the leading causes of failure. Read more about it and see what Tony thinks.

RVelectricity

Can I use my RV generator for emergency power in my house?

Dear Mike,

After being caught at home (Texas) with no electricity during a winter storm, I got to thinking about how I could hook up my RV generator to power my house. I didn’t think of it in time or I would have given it a trial. My RV stays in my RV barn with a 50-amp hookup. This RV does not have an automatic change-over relay, so I wonder if I had just started the generator and left the power cord plugged into the 50-amp circuit would it have powered my house? I thought this might be one to ask you as I have never seen this mentioned before. What do you think? —Jack Duncan

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol’s Ask the Expert – SoftStartRV no-cut install

Watch this live streamed event on Tuesday, March 23, at 8 p.m. Eastern time (5 p.m. Pacific) with Danny Rahner from SoftStartRV. We’ll discuss Danny’s new installation method that doesn’t require you to cut any air conditioner wires, only make splices. And you’ll be able to text your questions live for us to answer during the webcast. Sign up here.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Dog-bones for springtime RVing

Dear Mike,

I’ve just picked up my first RV with a 30-amp plug, and wonder if I need any kind of electrical adapters before hitting the road for my first camping trip the end of March. And do I really need a surge protector? Seems like a lot of money to spend… —Dominique

Read Mike’s advice.

Protect your RV “pigtail”

RV Tire Safety

Do black tire covers protect your RV tires?

By Roger Marble

When discussing whether or not black tire covers protect your RV tires, it might help to first review my original post that included actual data on the subject of RV tire covers. Also, remember that old rubber is more likely to crack and fail than “younger” softer rubber, so keeping your tires as “young” as possible is a good thing to do. … Continue reading about Roger’s surprise at some test results here.

Building an RV Park

Septic progress and 4th of July announcements!

Machelle brings us up to date on progress on building the RV park, including hitting the rock shelf when digging for the septic lines, having to change site plans because of the rock, the reservation system should be up and running in a few weeks, the surprises they found when they started removing some of the overgrown shrubs, and big plans for 4th of July celebrations, including the town’s traditional anvil firing (huh?!). All that and more here.

RV Short Stops

“Travel Where Women Made History”

By Julianne G. Crane

If you are obsessed with national parks, like I am, there are two outstanding online sources for planning captivating RV Short Stops recognizing Women’s History. Start with the awesome “Travel Where Women Made History” and then head over to “Women in Parks.” Continue reading and plan some fascinating and educational RV short stops here.

RV Fire Safety

An emergency fire plan that can save your life – Part 12 of 13



Having a solid fire escape plan may help you replace panic with logical, life-saving actions if a fire occurs. Knowing exactly what to do and doing it quickly can make a big difference in an emergency situation.

Your success in a fire will have a lot to do with three main factors: (1) recognizing hazards and taking adequate preventive measures, (2) acting intelligently at the outbreak of the fire, and (3) taking action to limit damage. Even when you’re prepared for a motor coach fire, it’s still shocking, scary and traumatic to experience. Give yourself an edge in preventing and dealing with a fire by being prepared.

Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Museum of the Week

Alton Museum of History and Art

Alton, Illinois

We’ve never just told you about an exhibit in a museum before (it’s usually always the entire museum), but today we’re doing just that. Inside the Alton Museum of History and Art you’ll find the “Boy Giant” exhibit, which tells the story of Robert Wadlow, the world’s tallest person. Wadlow grew to 8 feet 11.5 inches tall and was the tallest man to ever walk the face of the earth. At the museum, you’ll find relics of his past: his sled, his giant school desk, his graduation cap and gown (which required 14 yards of fabric), life-size photos (you can stand beside him and feel tiny!) and much more. There’s even a statue in his honor across the street. If you’re near Alton, this place is worth a stop. Visit the museum website here.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“We picked up our new traveling companion recently as the last stop on a 4,000-mile round-trip from Texas to California. Her name is Mayah and she’s an 11-week-old Toy Australian Shepherd. Mayah is being trained and will travel with us to K-9 agility trials across the USA.” —Bill Smith

Trivia

New Mexico state tax rules have an interesting twist for the elderly: Those who are over 100 years old and not claimed as a dependent don’t have to pay income tax. So that’s one good thing about growing very old!

Laugh of the Week

Thanks to Chuck Dunn for sending.

Leave with a song from the past

RVBusiness Magazine publisher Sherman Goldenberg recommended this tune – a “song for the times,” he said.

