RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Issue 1563

Today’s thought

“Living is not merely going to the office, or passing examinations, or having children, or the everlasting struggle for bread and butter; that is only part of it. Living also implies seeing the trees, the sunlight on the river, a bird on the wing, the moon through the clouds; it is to be aware of smiles and tears, of turmoils and anxieties; it is to know love, to be gentle, compassionate, and to perceive the extraordinary depth and width of existence.” —Jiddu Krishnamurti

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cheesesteak Day!

On this day in history: 1882 – Robert Koch announces the discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium responsible for tuberculosis.

Tip of the Day

RV just out of storage? Check those tires

Spring has just arrived, even with a few lingering flurries. Wherever you’ve been hibernating during the winter, you’re probably itching to get your RV out and moving. So now’s a good time to check things out for another season on wheels. Speaking of wheels, checking your tires is a good place to start – because they are literally the foundation of your RV. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Winnebago EKKO 22A. He writes, “The EKKO is an evolutionary rig in some ways being essentially a ‘B plus,’ which translates into a van/cutaway front and a motorhome back, but without a sleeping area over the cab. The EKKO is just a few inches wider than the Ford Transit body on which it is based, so it retains much of the drivability of a Class B – one of the strong suits of this genre.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Coachmen Cross Trek 20XG? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Daylight time today, March 24, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Brats and beer? It must be Leavenworth – Washington’s “Bavarian Alps” town

Small towns and hamlets scattered throughout the West struggle to get by. Without major employers, there are few jobs for residents so many of these small towns rely on tourism for their survival. One such town in the Cascade Range of Central Washington has branded itself in a successful bid to attract tourism – and it has worked. Read about at least two of RVtravel.com’s staff’s favorite nearby place to visit.

Yesterday’s featured article: Eight tips for taking professional-grade travel photos

Reader poll

Does your RV have a built-in outdoor kitchen?

Pass us a drink, will you? Then tell us here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Don’t let liquids flow under the cabinets!

When an RV is built, the entire floor is completed, and then the cabinets are set on top of that. If a liquid is spilled on the floor it can run under the cabinet, extending your mess!

To fix this, seal the cabinet baseboard where it makes contact with hard flooring (tile or linoleum, etc.). Where the cabinet contacts the floor, run a small bead of clear or colored kitchen and bath silicone sealant along the base. This way spills will be stopped from making a mess inside the cabinet!

Is Casino camping a cure for campground crowding? It might be! Check out some of our readers’ favorite casino camping spots here (and submit your own!).

Website of the day

If you have old home movies sitting around (on whatever format), pay attention.

Instead of just one website today, we’re going to list three. These are the top websites for digitizing old family pictures, slides, etc. This would make the best gift for a family member or friend! Send in your old tapes, slides, film, etc., and get them on a digital format so you can keep them forever.

LEGACYBOX – and right now they’re 50% off!

digmypics MemoryBox – they’re also offering 50% off right now.

iMemories

Trivia

If you find yourself getting frustrated with bad cell service often, you might want to stop reading – it’s just going to make things worse. While we struggle to get a signal in some popular places across the U.S., the climbers making the trek up Mount Everest have 3G cell phone service most of the way up. Ncell (in Nepal) has installed 3G stations along the climbing route of Everest, allowing climbers to text and email friends and family, check the weather report, and even video chat. On top of having cell service, another company, Everest Link, has installed more than 200 Wi-Fi hotspots. So while you might not be able to get in touch with your family while boondocking in Arizona, you can call them from 17,000 feet in the air!

*How many times do you blink in a minute? Take a guess. You’ll have to check yesterday’s trivia to find out, but remember, it depends on your gender.

Hitch Ball Lubricant extends the life of your hitch mount!

Protect hitch balls and receivers from corrosion with this high-film strength and waterproof grease. Formulated to stay where you apply it, this lubricant reduces friction, wear, rust, water corrosion and noise. Compatible with any variety of trailer applications like receiver hitches, ball mounts, hitch balls, locks, couplers, jacks, and more. Learn more or order here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Camping Dog: Lilly is a Beagle Chihuahua Mix and she is 11 years old. She has been camping for over two years. She really enjoys riding in the truck on the way to the campground, and sitting outside in the sun in her chair when camping. But in general, she just loves spending time around the camper. When it’s time to end the camping and head home, she clearly shows that she wants to stay camping.” —Mike Heritage

Leave here with a laugh

