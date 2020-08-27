The camper who did this should be thrown in jail

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

A reader came across this photo and sent it to me. I do not know who took it.

It was taken at a national park campsite. Seeing it makes my blood boil.

I have a very difficult time understanding people who toss trash out their car windows, or who feed a bear, which could ultimately result in its death due to becoming people-food dependent and aggressive about getting it. But this is about as bad as it gets.

I can only hope that whoever did this was caught.

Because of that person’s stupidity and lack of respect for nature and other campers, he or she (probably both) has forced everyone who later occupies the campsite to witness this destruction over and over again.

Frankly, the park should cut down the tree. To me, seeing it is a reminder of the worst side of humanity. I wonder if I would even accept this campsite if I discovered this graffiti when I arrived to stay.

I am sorry to upset you, as I probably have, because I know the readers of this newsletter would never do something like this. But, if you should ever witness someone doing something like this, contact the police or rangers immediately. They need to pay a huge fine and if the judge determines, spend a little time in the slammer to ponder their ignorant behavior. Oh, I am so angry about this!