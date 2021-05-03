In the last 20 years have you visited a California redwood grove?

Oh, the beautiful redwood forests! Have you ever been to any of the beautiful, mysterious groves in California? If so, when was the last time you visited? Was it within the last 20 years?

The redwoods are a popular destination among RVers and for good reason. Camping under the canopy of these ancient trees really can’t be beaten. They hold a special type of magic…

Please tell us in the poll the last time you visited any of the California groves. If it’s in your travel near future, tell us in the comments below. Thanks!