RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Issue 1602

Today’s thought

“Arrange whatever pieces come your way.” ―Virginia Woolf

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Dirty Dishes Day!

On this day in history: 1953 – Jackie Cochran becomes the first woman to break the sound barrier.

Tip of the Day

Buying a rental RV – Good idea?

Dear RV Shrink:

We are in the market for our first RV. My husband thinks we should buy a used rental Class C motorhome. I am in favor of buying used, and have studied used rental websites, but they seem to want the high dollar for the motorhomes they are culling from their fleets. Are these units a good deal? Am I missing something? I want to enjoy traveling and not have to constantly worry about repair problems. Should we be considering new instead? —Confused in Cleveland

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the K-Z Connect SE C221FKKSE Travel Trailer. He writes, “I think there are a lot of reasons to look at couple’s travel trailers with rear bedrooms, including slightly more closet space (the closet doesn’t have to accommodate the sloping nose of the trailer) and huge kitchen countertops.” Learn more about this rear-bedroom, large-countertop trailer here.

Got a motorhome? Enjoy life more with a dinghy

If you intend to travel in a motorhome, think seriously about towing a transportation vehicle. … No getting around it, towing a dinghy (transportation vehicle) maximizes the freedom and convenience of traveling in a motorhome. Learn much more in this post by Jared Montgomery.

Quick Tip

Reefer madness resolved

From Russ and Tiña De Maris

Boondockers use LP gas to run their refrigerator, and sometimes this creates a problem. If your RV refrigerator “acts up” and doesn’t seem to be cooling, don’t immediately condemn parts. Check the cooling system “burner” first. Scale can develop in the refrigerator chimney, and it can come loose and drop down onto the burner, causing it to operate less efficiently, or go out altogether. Our next-door neighbor pulled in and immediately had refrigerator problems. We checked the burner and, sure enough, scale had dropped onto it, which we quickly blew off. Problem resolved – for a few days – when the same thing happened all over again. Sometimes it takes a couple of attempts.

Website of the day

Bucket-List Casinos Across America

If you’re a casino camper or a casino-goer, this list is for you! And even if you aren’t, you might be after you visit some of these – wowie!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• If stranded on a desert island, 79 percent would rather be stranded with their spouse/partner than anyone else (other choices given were best friend, a child, a dog, or other)

• 17 percent say their favorite milkshake flavor is strawberry

• 49 percent of full-timers live/travel in a motorhome

Recent poll: Do you believe there should be “No Campfire” zones in RV parks?

Recipe of the Day

Quesadilla Burgers

by Christina Haley from Union City, TN

The concept of using quesadillas as a bun is genius. They add a cheesy crunch to the delicious burger. The meat itself is moist and full of taco flavor. The fresh pico on top is a burst of flavor while the ooey-gooey pepper jack cheese is perfection. These are definitely decadent… and delicious!

This is a GREAT idea! Join us in making these for dinner! Get the recipe.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Fresh Peach & Cherry Cobbler

Trivia

There is a hotline that filmmakers can call for science advice with the goal of helping filmmakers incorporate accurate science into their movies.

*What seemingly affordable popular snack costs more per ounce than filet mignon in the U.S? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Woody, the Norwich Terrier, patiently waiting for his first trip in our new Class C Renegade Vienna.” —Natalie Osborn

Leave here with a laugh

