RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 26, 2021

“Live your life, sing your song. Not full of expectations. Not for the ovations. But for the joy of it.” —Rasheed Ogunlaru

On this day in history: 1927 – The last Ford Model T rolls off the assembly line after a production run of 15,007,003 vehicles.

Tip of the Day

Using reference points helps you safely drive your rig

By Gail Marsh

Getting a big new rig like a Class A RV or any “new-to-you” vehicle requires some adjustments to the way you drive. Figuring out some reference points on your new ride will boost your driving confidence as well as help you drive more safely.

So just what are reference points? Find out here and learn how to use them.

Today's RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Cherokee Alpha Wolf 26RB-L Travel Trailer. As he reports, “This is a very livable floor plan with Cherokee adding some nice touches here and there that might make you happy. These include the motion-sensor lights above the outdoor water station and also one in the bathroom – where you’ll need it. The edge of the dinette table looks like live edge wood, which is rather stylish.” Learn more.

Weighing an RV – 4-corner or CAT scale?

Roger Marble discusses weighing an RV by the 4-corner method versus on a CAT scale, and why it’s important to get fairly accurate side-to-side weights. He recommends the best inflation for your tires to maximize their life and safety. Learn more.

Wondering where to camp by the water this spring? Check out this list.

Have you ever gotten food poisoning from dining in a restaurant?

Stop that flopping sewer hose!

OK, you have set up your sewer hose, tightened everything up and have two full tanks. Let the fun begin. Not so fast. It is a wise person who plans ahead. When the black water comes cascading down that three-inch hose, there is a lot of weight behind it. When it is turned loose, it could lift that sewer hose right out of the connection if it isn’t tightly threaded or weighted down with several pounds of weight on top of that end of the hose. We have a solution to the hose lifting out of the hole. We spared no expense on this device. I found the worst and most stretched out pair of sweat socks I could find, filled each with gravel, tied them together, and draped it over the business end of the sewer hose. It’s hard to believe how much of that stuff will spread out on the ground and cover your shoes before you can close the valve. Whatever you want to call it, this is nasty stuff. You may have heard this called the black water dance. Now you know why. The thing that an RVer learns very quickly is that this is not a septic tank, but just a temporary holding device for some extremely nasty stuff! — From So, you want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised] Available on amazon.com

35 Surprising Facts About America’s National Parks

Spend a few minutes on this list from Cheapism and you’ll learn a whole ton about our National Parks. There’s a lot of fascinating trivia here!

Recipe of the Day

Upside Down Blueberry Pie Cheesecake

by Michelle ‘FLAME’ Kelley from Baltic, CT

Blueberry pie and cheesecake in one dessert? Wow! You’ll keep coming back for one more bite… and later realize it is almost gone. In the flaky pie crust is a blueberry base that is fresh with a slight sugar crunch. The cheesecake layer is creamy and super delicious. This is a delicious pie!

It’s National Blueberry Cheesecake Day, remember? Get the recipe here.

Trivia

The average person walks the equivalent of three times around the entire world in their lifetime. Wow!

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Star is my Blue Heeler rescue dog. My constant companion, she loves to ride and goes wherever the RV travels. A bit shy with strangers, she never met a fellow traveler (with a treat) that she didn’t like.” —Joseph Shamp

Leave here with a laugh

New word: Procaffeinating (n). – The tendency to not start anything until you’ve had your coffee.

