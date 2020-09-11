RV ready: Easy peasy Instant Pot spaghetti

By Nanci Dixon



Keeping the Instant Pot® on the counter is working (read my post about that here)! The weather is getting cooler, Labor Day is over and the campsites are clearing out. Time for some warm comfort food. This week I made easy peasy spaghetti in the Instant Pot. I love pasta but hesitate to make it in the RV because I don’t want to steam up the motorhome boiling water for the noodles or use up so much propane. The Instant Pot is so quick and easy and has plenty of leftovers. I had all the ingredients on hand and didn’t even have to go shopping. It was simple to add favorite ingredients or use up a few straggler veggies. Added benefit? Only one pot to clean!

Ingredients

1 lb ground Italian turkey (can use hamburger or ground Italian pork)

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced or 1 tsp jarred minced

1 stalk celery if desired, chopped

1 med or 2 small tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 4 oz can of sliced mushrooms (if desired)

2 bay leaves

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp dried oregano

Salt and pepper as desired

1 24 oz jar spaghetti sauce

1 24 oz jar of water

8 oz spaghetti noodles (about 1/2 of 16 oz package)

Recipe

1.) Set the Instant pot on Sauté and add olive oil.

2.) When hot add the onion. Sauté until soft. I had celery and carrots in the fridge, so I chopped them up and added those too.

3.) Add garlic and choice of meat. Sauté, stirring occasionally until cooked.

4.) Add bay leaf, Italian seasoning and oregano. Stir.

5.) Break spaghetti noodles in half and spread evenly over meat.

6.) Pour spaghetti sauce over noodles.

7.) Fill the sauce jar with water, shake and add over sauce and noodles. Note: If you like thicker sauce use only about 3/4 jar of water.

8.) Push noodles down into liquid. Do NOT stir.

9.) Set Instant Pot to manual, high pressure for 10 minutes. (9 minutes for firmer noodles)

Quick-release when done.

Season with salt and pepper as desired.

Stir, serve and enjoy!

