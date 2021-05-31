RV Daily Tips. Monday, May 31, 2021

Issue 1611

Today’s thought

“Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.” — Winston Churchill

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Memorial Day! It’s also National Smile Day.

On this day in history: 1790 – The United States enacts its first copyright statute, the Copyright Act of 1790.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Trailer loses tire; driver doesn’t know. Moral: Check those lug nuts!

Reader Wayne Caldwell wrote in with this story. It’s a good reminder for us all.

Back in early April, I removed each wheel from our travel trailer, then the bearings so I could clean and repack them. I used my impact wrench (air gun) to shoot the lug nuts back on and went back over each one a second time to ensure each was tight, and then checked the air pressure in each tire.

Read the rest of this nail-biting story… and then go tighten your lug nuts!

Today’s RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Surveyor Legend 203RKLE Travel Trailer. He writes, "I like the Surveyor Legend and I like this floor plan. I think Surveyor has done an outstanding job with the design and implementation of everything. In fact, I would prefer this model over the comparable Grand Design model for a number of reasons."

Is this your “RV”?

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

By Mike Sokol

Electric space heater tragedy in an RV

Electric space heater tragedy in an RV

Time for another reminder about the dangers of portable electric space heaters and extension cords.

Monocular telescope connects to phone, wow!

On Memorial Day, how lucky I am to be alive

On Memorial Day, how lucky I am to be alive

RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury ponders in his Roadside Journal: "How lucky we are to be alive – how lucky that we ever lived at all." He reflects on his father's life as a WWII B-24 pilot, and what might have happened had his plane been shot down.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Avoid trouble in mountain passes

By Jim Twamley

For all RVs it’s important that your brakes and tires be in top-notch condition. Traveling through mountain passes you will often encounter high winds. So, if you’re pulling a travel trailer, I highly recommend a load-leveling system with anti-sway control. If you have a diesel truck or a diesel pusher motorhome, you absolutely must have a compression braking system. If you don’t have a compression braking system, you will burn up your brakes and have repeated white-knuckle experiences. Equipment aside, the biggest safety tip for RV mountain driving is: “Don’t be in a hurry.” Allowing your rig to gain excess speed on a downhill run is just asking for trouble. When you’re plummeting down a hill in your multi-ton RV, it is extremely difficult to stay in your lane when you encounter a sharp turn at the bottom. I’ve seen RV rollovers and collisions from this common mistake.

Be sure to stay in the right-hand lane as much as possible. Take your time and don’t overtax your engine. Gear down and enjoy the scenery. Give yourself plenty of room to slow down and stop when following other vehicles. During summer months you will encounter a lot of road construction on mountain roads. You will encounter many controlled stops where road construction is being conducted on mountain roads, so if you’re limited on time, be sure to check your route with the various state departments of transportation when you plan your trip.

Website of the day

Hottest Memorial Day Destinations in the U.S.

We’d sure like to be eating some Nashville hot chicken today, or some BBQ shrimp in New Orleans…

In honor of Memorial Day today, vets and active and reserve military members can enjoy free admission to California State Parks.

The most patriotic RVing shirt of all time!

Recipe of the Day

Apricot Barbecue Sauce for Grilling

by Amy Jajliardo from Mt. Vernon, ME

The sweet taste of this BBQ sauce will be a great addition to your next barbecue. We tried it on a Cornish hen and it was delish. Try it with pork too.

We want to put this on everything! Get the recipe and make up a batch.

With this installed on your RV (an easy process you can do yourself), you'll stay cool this summer in your RV by being able to run your air conditioner with only household current or a small generator. This is a "game changer," according to RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury. The retail price is $329.

Trivia

On a clear, moonless night, with no other lights around, the human eye can detect a match being struck 50 miles away.

Coffee, tea, water, or other beverage will taste better in this!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Chloe the Doberman, Trini the Labradoodle, Sam the Schnauzer mix and Missy the Pomchi. All of our dogs are rescues that came from my local animal rescue that I couldn’t part with. They are known as foster failures. Our pack went from living on a horse ranch to an RV and have become amazing travelers. 9 trips from coast to coast since June of 2016. The pack gets along great and loves to go bye-bye in their truck. We work camp a lot of the time. Some folks are skeptical of a Doberman until they meet Chloe, who steals their heart.” —Marianne Parker-Hudson

Leave here with a laugh

