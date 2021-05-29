RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1002

Welcome to RVtravel.com, the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America with 146,000 registered subscribers. We support a free press and believe that it is essential to a democracy. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 20th year of continuous publication, is increasingly made possible by the voluntary subscription contributions of our readers.

Cover story

The future of RVing as many know it is doomed

Opinion by Tony Barthel

S

omehow, whenever the future of RVing is being discussed, someone calls me or sends an email. While my own crystal ball may be no more polished than anyone else’s, I do have some perspective on what’s ahead for RV enthusiasts.

I love trucks, cars, RVs and anything else with an engine. Perhaps that love comes from the fact that my family came to the U.S. so my dad could help with the engineering of the T3 automotive turbocharger. But I also recognize the challenges of the large vehicles we currently call recreational.

The latest question I got was about the future of RVs in general and, more specifically, Class A diesel pushers.

A history lesson

There was a time of great optimism in the U.S. when we all got to drive cars whose design was dictated solely by stylists. After the styling department did their work, the engineering department then had to figure out how to bend sheet metal into fins and curvy swoops with bulging headlights.

Aside from one rather dismal failure by the Chrysler Corporation in the Airflow series during the 1930s, aerodynamics wasn’t a consideration at all.

Then came the Arab Oil Embargo in 1973 and the government decided to begin forcing automakers to make more efficient vehicles. As fuel efficiency standards increased, car design became more and more dictated by how to push that shape through the wind to the point where, today, design is very much dictated by a combination of aerodynamics and crash and other impact safety regulations.

The forces of nature act upon all things the same way, so that’s why your car looks so much like the one in the next lane over.

Electric RVs

So looking at how the government is regulating things, there’s no avoiding the drumbeat of zero-emissions vehicle discussion which, at the present time, is focused around electric vehicles. While there are other technologies in use, including hydrogen fuel cells in cars like the Toyota Mirai, most of the energy spent (see what I did there?) is going toward vehicles moved by electric motors.

So what about RVs and, in particular, Class A motorhomes?

Well, they’re doomed. At least in their present state. At least in my opinion.

Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2021 Outdoors RV Back Country 20BD. He writes, “I think I’ve found the boondocking champion in the small travel trailer space. The Outdoors RV Back Country 20BD is one of the best-suited smaller RVs I’ve seen for boondocking, period. Why?” Well, you’ll have to click here to find out!

YESTERDAY

Did you see Tony’s review in yesterday’s RV Daily Tips? Read what he thinks of the Airstream Bambi 16RB Travel Trailer.

Featured Article

Campground Crowding: “We hate crowds; that’s why we RV!” Is that a quote of the past?

More people than ever are taking up RVing. … The result is campground crowding like never before. In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week readers vent about holiday weekends, “bots” grabbing up reservations, newbies with apparently no campground etiquette, crowded boondocking spots, and more. But there are also some positive comments and tips for finding campsites. Read more here.

Reader says this popular TP caused problems in RV. Which brand is best?

One of our readers, Gary H., recently wrote to us about RV toilet paper and said that the brand we had recommended clogged up his RV’s black tank. Uh oh. What brand was it, and what are some tips to keep your black tank from clogging? Find out here.

Thinking of buying an RV? Think again!

ADVICE FROM AN RV LEMON LAWYER

If you are thinking of buying your first RV, beware: You will be lulled into a stupor, driven by dreams of the wonderful, charmed life you will live with it. Countless millions of dollars of advertising each year aim to pound this message into your head. And it works! Don’t trust yourself if you feel this way. Take a deep breath. Slow down. Carefully weigh the pros and cons of RV ownership and your motives for taking up the RV life. RV lemon law attorney Steve Lehto has some candid advice in this video about buying an RV. Continue reading and watch the informative video.

Celebrate National Trails Day with the top 10 best hiking trails in the U.S.

By Julie Chickery

National Trails Day is June 5th and what better way to celebrate than to find a trail near you and go for a hike! One of the best things about RV travel is the ability to roam the country and seek out all the best sights. And there’s no better way to truly experience each location than to get off the beaten path and explore the trails. In this article, I share the top 10 best hiking trails in the U.S. Find out what they are here and watch the inviting videos.

Black couple follow their dreams, build brand-new RV resort

By Nanci Dixon

I had the pleasure of talking with Alicia Lawson about their new RV resort, Time Away RV Resort, in Lincoln, Alabama. Alicia and her husband, Nathan, are resurrecting a neglected and unused campground from the weeds up. They were just 10 days from their grand opening and Nathan was busy handling one emergency after another. But Alicia was gracious enough to spend her very valuable time telling me a little bit about their dream park. Continue reading.

At last, a guidebook to National Forest Campgrounds debuts

This guidebook is badly needed. Ever since Coleman quit publishing its excellent directory of U.S. National Forest campgrounds in 2003, there has not been a comprehensive guide to these wonderful, and typically scenic, camping areas — until now! National Forest Camping is fresh off the press, published in late May 2021. It’s a joint effort of Roundabout Publications and the Ultimate Campgrounds Project. Read more about it here.

Last year at this time, these were the most popular articles

• So I’m a Peeping Tom, am I? One reader thinks so

• Brand-new RV is barely off the lot when it starts falling apart

• Navigating parking lots with a big RV

• Fight the urge to buy an RV, says lemon lawyer

Reader Poll

Have you ever had a mechanical problem with a slide-out that required professional repair?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

The most popular poll in this past week’s RV Daily Tips newsletters:

Have you ever continuously stayed 3 months or more in an RV park or campground? See how more than 2,200 RVers responded.

Brain Teaser

I have four wings, but cannot fly. I never laugh and never cry. On the same spot I’m always found, toiling away with little sound. What am I?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

Alas, another RV burns to a crisp. How to avoid this happening to you

Here’s another example of an RV that has traveled its last mile, at least on its own power. We present this photo (that we spotted on Facebook) for our newbie RVer readers who are not aware that RVs burn about as fast as any product on earth, a perfect fuel. RV manufacturers and dealers don’t talk about this because it might scare some buyers away. Continue reading.

6 stories of RVers who got kicked out of campgrounds. Was it fair?

All campgrounds have rules, and some have more than others. The question is, what is the penalty for violating the rules? How common is it to actually get kicked out of the campground? Here are some videos of folks who got kicked out of campgrounds for a wide variety of reasons. Watch them here, then let us know in the comments if you think the campgrounds were justified in kicking the campers out.

Beware! Mirror glaze finish attracts wild birds. They dented and scratched our RV!

By Nanci Dixon

Camping in a state park in Missouri a few weeks ago, a young male cardinal saw his reflection in our bedroom window. It took a while for us to figure out that the sound at the back of the motorhome was him ramming himself into the window relentlessly. I shooed him away before he seriously hurt himself or broke our window. I quickly forgot about it, but when I went back inside the motorhome a bit later, I heard a Click! Bam! Click! again and started searching for what was rhythmically making that noise. Continue reading.

Campsite neighbors light up cigars… So much for fresh air!

By Gail Marsh

We were excited to finally open our windows. After one solid week of RVing in the rain, the skies cleared. All day we looked forward to nighttime – sleeping with the fresh, cool air breezing through our open bedroom windows. But then – smoke! And not from a campfire this time! Our new RVing neighbor and his buddies decided to light up some cigars. Yep, cigars! At 12 o’clock midnight. So what did we do about the “Stogie Guys”? Find out here.

Never get bit by a mosquito again!

What if we told you we had a solution for all those mosquito bites and bee stings? We do! This LED lantern (and flashlight) lures mosquitoes and other flying bugs and zaps them as soon as they fly up and touch it, providing a 16×16-foot mosquito-free zone. Neat, huh? Never swat away a bug again! It's waterproof, non-toxic, and harmless to humans.

National Park Service encourages visitors to “Plan like a park ranger”

Just in time for Great Outdoors Month, the National Park Service unveiled a top-ten list of visitation tips encouraging members of the public to Plan Like a Park Ranger this summer. Visitation at national parks is increasing and expected to continue to grow through the summer. Amid the pandemic’s recovery, many parks and businesses in and around nearby communities are still operating with reduced or limited services, schedules and staffing. Read the top-ten NPS visitation tips here.

Every RVer should keep this emergency safety item handy at all times

Would you drive your RV through flood waters? Or let your children swim as lightning strikes? Of course not! But that assumes you are alerted to flood conditions or the potential for lightning in your area. RVers love nature. However, nature doesn’t always reciprocate. When storms threaten, it’s important for campers to know about them. Whether in a tent or inside an RV, being forewarned enables us to take precautions to stay safe. Learn what this essential emergency safety item is here.

Traveling with friends? Here are some pros, cons and tips to get you through

By Gail Marsh

It seemed like a good idea at the time … after all, we’d been friends for a long time. After an extended trip together, we all agreed that we’d learned a lot. Here are some of the pros and cons we discovered as we traveled with friends. Continue reading.

A different side of the sugarbeet harvest: This one is a little sweeter

By Kate Doherty

I can report from first-hand experience how we were enlightened as to where our table sugar comes from. My spouse and I worked last year’s sugarbeet harvest in Hillsboro and Wheatland/Casselton, North Dakota. We were spending time in Sundance, Wyoming, and Badlands, when we ran into a couple who were leaving the next day to their sixth sugarbeet harvest in Grand Forks, North Dakota. After chatting with them, we thought it might be a fun experience. And earning a few extra bucks never hurts. Learn more.

By RV Travel publisher Chuck Woodbury

Book for newbie RVers a must-have!

If you are planning to buy your first RV or are just getting started with your first rig, this book by RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury should be a must-read. The ABCs of RVing answers important questions that newbie RVers don’t even know enough to ask! Read this, and you’ll save countless hours of research and avoid making costly rookie mistakes. It’s available in both printed and free Kindle Unlimited editions.

Phone Photography Tips

Cropping with your feet

By Mike Gast

This week’s tip is pretty basic, but it’s one that can have a lot of impact on the quality of your photos.

“Cropping with your feet” is a cute way of saying “Get as close as you can to your subject.” Walk right up to whatever you’re shooting and fill the entire frame of your phone/camera screen with your subject. We’ve all taken that photo of a smiling kid with an ice cream cone. Trouble is, we usually are standing 20 feet away and there, on the left side of the frame, is Uncle Ernie chugging a beer. Read more.

Device keeps fresh water tank clean

Tony Barthel writes: “The RV Inline Sanitizer is the simplest of solutions. It’s essentially a reservoir in which you put bleach and then use a source hose and a delivery hose to fill your fresh water tank. The sanitizer effectively adds the bleach as you fill the tank. It is truly that simple.” Read more about this nifty device here.

NEW! YES, Vacancy!

Each week head to a new campground with Scott Linden. Scott will take you across the country to show you campgrounds with vacancies! (Can you believe it?!)

Yellowstone within reach if you jump on a reservation here

By Scott Linden

Yellowstone. The word strikes fear – and joy – in the hearts of RVers. Ya gotta go, but so does everyone else. Bear jams, busloads of foreign tourists, cheek-by-jowl campsites … if there are any at all! The bad news is the national park campgrounds are full to the brim all summer. The good news is, if you’re flexible, at least one nearby RV park has room for you if you move fast. Find out where it is here – quick!

A Vet’s View

“Camping is therapeutic for military veterans”

By Louis J. Finkle

Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Clinical Psychology

“Camping is therapeutic for military veterans.” That is the conclusion reached after many years of observing hundreds of my “brothers and sisters.” As a researcher specializing in handicapping conditions, I find that the benefits of veterans experiencing and sharing recreational activities with other veterans become therapeutic! Continue reading.

Stop guessing! This water meter won’t let you overfill tanks

Kate Doherty has found a way to make sure you won’t accidentally overfill your tanks. She uses the Save A Drop P3 Water Meter to add water to her black water tank with precise measurements each time. Read more about it here, then you’ll surely want to order one for yourself.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos: Product reviews

With Tony Barthel

Stabilize your RV’s steps with this inexpensive kit

The steps on my travel trailer, which were mounted to the frame and are probably the same steps many of you have in your RVs, are wiggly.

I recently saw an email from Lippert announcing their Solid Stance step stabilizers. These are relatively simple gadgets that mount to the lowest step on your RV and have drop-down legs that stabilize the steps. These are inexpensive at $39.95 and work with most chassis-mounted RV steps. Continue reading.

This “Smart Arm Awning” really is smart

I recently had to replace the awning on my travel trailer. I believe it’s relatively common to have damaged the awning, so I’m sure I’m not alone. Initially, I had ordered a factory replacement but after waiting eight months with no response I was excited when Lippert sent an email about their Solera awnings. Read more and see why these awnings are so “smart.”

RVelectricity

By Mike Sokol

Electric Avenue – Mike’s EV towing RV challenge

I started on this project nearly two years ago (yes, pre-COVID), and it’s now happening this summer and fall. I asked a simple question that none of the Electric Vehicle manufacturers could answer: How badly does the range of an Electric Vehicle (EV) suffer when it’s towing a travel trailer?

At the beginning of the year I created GoGreenRV as a platform for testing electric vehicles for the RV world. I then went down the line of EV manufacturers and asked if I could borrow a new electric SUV or truck for a series of towing experiments. In addition to simple questions such as how much range does an EV lose while towing a travel trailer, I want to know if the U.S. electric grid can be beefed up to handle all that charging, and will there be enough Lithium for all those batteries.

Continue reading, and then please participate in Mike’s poll.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Watch Mike Sokol’s Hughes Power Watchdog Surge Protector review with Tony Barthel

Dear Mike,

What do you think about surge protectors? Is there really any difference between the $100 ones and the $300 ones? I’m a new RVer and keep getting all kinds of different opinions from my friends. —Julie

Read Mike’s response and watch this entertaining and very informative video with Mike Sokol and Tony Barthel as they discuss the Hughes Autoformers Power Watchdog Surge Protector, and why using a surge protector is absolutely necessary to protect your RV.

RV Tire Safety

Does your TPMS “control” you? Or can you control it?

Roger Marble, tire expert, saw a post on an RV Forum about a tire “blowout” on an RV that had a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Roger explains how not all such systems let you set the actual low pressure warning level. Some use a percent or number of PSI below the “set pressure” aka “baseline.” Learn all about it here.

Building an RV Park

We are overwhelmed! And an invite for you…

By Machelle James

We are overwhelmed, but in a GLORIOUS way! We have a few big announcements to share about the progress at AJ’s Getaway RV Park. We went LIVE with our reservation system on Friday, May 28, at 8:00 a.m.! Our Grand Opening weekend will be June 25, and we could not be more excited! Having related that good news, we are also having a soft opening on June 18-19 for up to 43 RVs. … What might that have to do with you? Find out here.

RV Short Stop

Summer fun in “America’s Crystal City” of Corning, NY

By Julianne G. Crane

“America’s Crystal City,” also known as the “Most Fun Small Town in America,” is Corning, NY. It’s a perfect destination for RVing families this summer. Corning is long-known for “all things glass” (think Corning Glass and innovative technology and science). It offers a variety of family friendly stops, including the Corning Museum of Glass, Rockwell Museum, historic Gaffer District, and Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes. This is an amazing area for road-tripping families and sits in the breathtaking Finger Lakes District near the Pennsylvania border. … Lots to see and do, with camping nearby. Learn more.

RV Fire Safety

Know where to shut off your propane



Liquid petroleum gas, like gasoline fumes, tends to pool in low spots in the coach until a spark sets it off. Newer motorhomes are equipped with an automatic shut-off for when its sensor detects an LPG leak. If you have a leak, be sure to shut the propane off at the tank.

Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot BBQ Chicken

by Amanda Forrest from Springdale, AR

Moist and delicious – with this recipe you can get your BBQ chicken fix without having to fire up the grill. It’s extremely easy to make. A great way to serve BBQ chicken at a cookout that can be made ahead of time. If you have leftovers (or just want a different option), shred the chicken and serve on Hawaiian rolls. Yum!

It is the weekend for BBQ! Get the recipe here.

Other recipes featured in this week’s Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Maple Mustard Pork Chops • Sweet Red Potato Salad • Upside Down Blueberry Pie Cheesecake • Chubby Hubby Bars • Bar-B-Que Beef Brisket

Museum of the Week

Military Antiques and Penry Museum

Petaluma, California

Inside a 6,000-square-foot antique store, you’ll find this military museum dedicated to war artifacts from 20th-century wars, mostly World War II. Enter through a WWII British bunker replica and find every artifact imaginable – uniforms, medals, flags, old notes and art pieces. There’s even a match holder carved out of bone from a soldier’s wounded leg (gross, but cool…). There are battle dioramas, a “good luck scarf” and the airplane seat that sat Hitler on his German transport plane. Plan your visit here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Miss Noel is our spoiled loved little princess. She loves to travel with us on our adventures. She is a really social dog and loves to meet new people.” —Cinderella Sanders

Pets featured in this past week’s RV Daily Tips:

• Quincy & Emma • Sadie • Star • Davy • Maizie

Vintage Postcard of the Week

Postcards owned by Colleen and Ed Weum, Pacific Northwest Postcard Club. Read more about their 90,000 postcard collection here.

Trivia

After just two weeks of wear, a pair of jeans will have grown a 1,000-strong colony of bacteria on the front of them, about 1,500-2,000 on the back, and 10,000 on the crotch. If that doesn’t send you straight to the laundry room…

Word and Phrase Origins

From the book, Word and Phrase Origins by Robert Hendrickson:

manager. “Managers were originally horse trainers, the word manage deriving from the Italian maneggiare, meaning ‘to train horses.’ But not long after manage was introduced in England the word came to be applied to the military, meaning to handle weapons as well as horses and then to conduct a war. By the late 16th century it had assumed its current meaning.”

Laugh of the Week

A poodle and a collie are walking down the street when the poodle suddenly unloads on his friend. “My life is a mess,” he says. “My owner is mean, my girlfriend’s having an affair with a German shepherd, and I’m as nervous as a cat.” “Why don’t you go see a psychiatrist,” suggests the collie. “I can’t,” says the poodle. “I’m not allowed on the couch.”

Leave with a song from the past

There are few American adults, of any age, that have not heard Don McLean’s classic song “American Pie.” But many have been confused with the meaning of the lyrics. This clever video helps explain. You should find it interesting (and in the process enjoy the song again). Thanks to Tom Speirs for telling us about this.

