RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 16, 2021

Issue 1645

Today’s thought

“If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way.” —Napoleon Hill

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Corn Fritters Day!

On this day in history: 1935 – The world’s first parking meter is installed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Tip of the Day

What you need to know about first aid for burns

It can happen at the campfire, near the RV’s outdoor grill, or inside your rig with the microwave oven. It can happen as you relax on the beach or as you work on your truck. What is it? A burn. It’s important to know some basic first aid treatments for burns, especially when you’re camping.

Along with knowing what to do, it’s also a good idea to carry basic burn treatment items inside your RV.

Here’s what you need to know.

Today’s RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Safari Condo Alto F2114 Travel Trailer. He writes, "As we sadly meander our way back home from our two-month journey, we found ourselves in an RV park for the first time in 11 days. While I have a small travel trailer, next to us is a trailer that looks even smaller – a Safari Condo Alto F2114." (It's a family of four, including two teens, touring North America.)

Keep your RV fridge from growing mold when your RV is stored. Very clever.

The worst RV crashes and disasters we’ve ever seen!

Yikes! These are by far some of the worst RV crashes and disasters we’ve ever seen. You can’t help but cringe and cry out while watching this. Click here.

Reader poll

In the last year, about what percent of your clothes purchases were online?

Come check out over here.

Quick Tip

Do you have extra space under the closet?

Need a little more storage space in your rig? If your hanging closet is over a wheel well, you’ll probably find the closet bottom covers the wheel well. There could easily be more space in the well. Carefully cutting away carpeting (as needed), boring a “thumb hole” in an appropriate spot, and carefully cutting away at the “floor” may give you access to that otherwise “dead” space. If you encounter heat ducting, wrap it with insulation to prevent unwanted heat damage to what you squirrel away in the space.

Website of the day

The U.S. Forest Service

OK, surely you know about the U.S. Forest Service, but have you ever spent time exploring their website? It has some pretty neat features, like showing you all the National Forests or Grasslands near you at this very moment. Check it out.

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 15

This week on the podcast, Mark and Julie Bennett, YouTube’s ”RVLove” personalities, help us learn from their hard-won experience, sharing the things they wish they’d known before they started RVing. The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, and RV Travel’s RVs: Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

It’s radio on the Internet! Listen to the episode here.

Clubs and useful organizations

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Ready for a laugh? You’ll be in tears after looking at the photos in the reviews of this product (scroll down under reviews and click, “see all customer images”). We are LOLing! Look here.

Recipe of the Day

New York Style Corn Fritters

by Anthony Nicometi Jr from Cheektowaga, NY

When fresh corn is available, make sure to pick up a few ears and make this easy corn fritter recipe. They went fast in the Test Kitchen. Outside the fritters are crisp but the inside stays soft. We did drizzle a little balsamic reduction on top and it was perfection. These are easy to prepare and easier to eat.

It’s National Corn Fritter Day, remember? Get this perfect summer recipe here.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Caprese Chicken Stacker With Reduced Balsamic

Trivia

The winner of the very first modern Olympic Marathon stopped at a tavern halfway through the race for a glass of wine. (But can you blame them?)

*There is a specific part of the U.S. where there are more species of oak trees on a single hillside than anywhere else in the world. Where is that? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Helpful book for camping areas managed by the NPS

This recently published book from The Ultimate Public Campground Project describes 2,241 camping areas across the United States that are managed by the National Park Service. If you’re looking for new places to camp, this is the book for you. The project has been growing since 2008 and now has a website and an app too. Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Peekaboo aka ‘Peekie’ is an experienced camper, having been from central Montana to the Oregon coast and back twice as well as numerous trips around Montana. She travels well without complaint and is always happy to scamper around the trailer as soon as we get set up. She enjoys watching “kitty cat” TV through the screen door and enjoys stroller rides around the campground. Her favorite kitty bed is the hard shelf above the bed.” —Susan F.

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

If your dog or cat gets hot in the summer, why not buy them a cooling bed? There are tons of options available on Amazon, and Fido and Fifi will thank you!

Leave here with a laugh

I got a great new job last week and I can’t wait to start it. I’m the new head of the Old McDonald’s farm. I’m the CIEIO.

