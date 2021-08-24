RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Issue 1672

Today’s thought

“The road to enlightenment is long and difficult, and you should try not to forget snacks and magazines.” ―Anne Lamott

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Waffle Day!

On this day in history: 1932 – Amelia Earhart becomes the first woman to fly across the United States nonstop (from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey).

Tip of the Day

Beware bungee cords!

Sharon Baron (a lonnnnnngtime RVtravel.com reader) posts this thought for your consideration: “I am a nurse. I have a patient who lost the sight of his eye…. almost lost the entire globe if it were not for the fast-reacting doctors at a specialized eye facility. This injury was not for a standard hospital ER. The injury was from a snap to the eye from a bungee cord. The injury destroyed his cornea and damaged his retina. So far he’s had five surgeries from the damage. I, too, have almost had a disaster from a snapping bungee cord to the eye. I was SO lucky. My professional recommendation is to USE ONLY STRAPS. There are many wonderful adjustable straps you can get with various lengths. Harbor Freight has a good variety of sizes and colors. DON’T USE BUNGEE CORDS. SAVE YOUR EYES!!”

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2022 Cherokee 274BRB Bunkhouse Travel Trailer. Tony writes, “This is a larger bunk model travel trailer with a single road-side super slide. The trailer may seem pretty self-evident at first but, as they say in late-night television: Wait, there’s more….”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook"

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he’ll address a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Our RV’s toilet won’t hold water – Help!

Dear Dave,

“2021 Puma destination camper. Toilet doesn’t hold water. Can’t soak to clean, or have water in it so when you do #2, it flushes easier. I cleaned around the seal after we got it and it started to hold water. Now it’s not again. I can hear the water going into the black tank. We got the Puma in June this year.” —Kathy

Read Dave’s response.

Travel photos should include location information

If you take a photo with your smartphone, it can include the location where the photo was taken – IF you have your settings set correctly. It’s super easy! Find out how here.

Reader poll

How often do you wear a hat?

Quick Tip

Mystery holding tank smells?

Got a stinky RV and can’t seem to locate the responsible party? Sometimes the “air admittance valve” that prevents a vacuum from forming when you run water down the sink or shower stall goes “gunnybag” and allows gray water tank smells to come back into the coach. Look for these little valves under your sink. They’re a cheap replacement item from hardware stores like Home Depot or on Amazon. As you can see from the picture, they simply unscrew from the plumbing system with a standard “righty-tighty, lefty-loosey” twist.

Website of the day

Camp In South Dakota

Whether you’re in South Dakota to admire the beautiful Badlands, watch some adorable prairie dogs, or experience the giant jackalope at Wall Drug, this website will help you find the best place to camp.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 20 percent say they never get headaches and can’t remember the last time they had one

• 40 percent love to dance!

• 35 percent have a current fishing license

Recipe of the Day

Drunken Grilled Peaches

by Lorna Dietz from Newfield, NY

Who knew you can make fresh peaches even better by grilling them? These grilled peaches are simple to make, yummy, and just taste of summer. The marinade smells strong because of the bourbon, but in the end, they do not have a strong alcohol flavor. In fact, once they are grilled, the flavor is hardly noticeable. The bourbon just adds that little something to the peaches. Using a grill pan helps with the caramelization of the peaches and prevents them from falling through the grill grates. In the end, the peaches are sticky and sweet. We could eat them straight off the grill.

Have you ever had grilled peaches? If not, you’ve gotta try them! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Ready to take a trip to the beautiful Philippines? Can you set aside 21 years to do so? The Philippines is made up of so many islands that if you just spend one day on each island it would take you nearly 21 years to visit them all. Now that’s what you call island life!

*What was the first TV show to ever show a toilet? When was the first toilet flush heard on TV? Take a guess then see yesterday’s trivia to learn the answer.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Hi, everyone. My name is Buddy. I just turned 9. I am a Brindle Greyhound. I love camping! I also love my new antler bone from Uncle Dale.” —Elaine Gallosky

Leave here with a laugh

