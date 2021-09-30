RV Daily Tips. Thursday, September 30, 2021

Issue 1699

“Blessed are the weird people: poets, misfits, writers, mystics, painters, troubadours, for they teach us to see the world through different eyes.” ―Jacob Nordby

Tip of the Day

You’ll be surprised by these 5 ways to use chewing gum in or around your RV

It wasn’t allowed in school, yet the underside of every desk contained some! What’s that? Gum!

In this fun article celebrating National Chewing Gum Day, Gail Marsh shows you five ways to use gum in or around your RV (these are brilliant!) and tells you about some of her favorite (and hilarious) childhood gum memories. Click here to read.

Today's RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Sabre 37FLL fifth wheel. As he reports, “Until I saw how it was used, it didn’t occur to me how really workable this floor plan is for a traveling family. Multiple people can literally have their own private spaces if they want, but there are also nice spots to spend time as a family.” Learn more and take a look around.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Why do I need to keep the shore power cord plugged into the onboard electrical box?

Dear Dave,

When I purchased my (used) Coachmen Prism, I was told to keep the shore power cord plugged into the onboard electrical box except when plugged into shore power. It’s difficult to access and I really can’t understand why it’s necessary unless I’m using my onboard generator. It’s a 2008/2009 Coachmen Prism Class C with Freightliner diesel power. Any info would be appreciated! —Doug

Read Dave’s response.

Two guides to free campgrounds will save you $$$

Discover thousands of designated camping areas in the West and in America’s Heartland — real places, not big box store parking lots. Included are areas managed by various agencies — federal, state, local, etc. Learn more about West edition or Heartland edition.

Propane safety made simple – Part 1

The old joke talks about the fellow unexpectedly hurtling toward earth after being tossed out of a plane. Struggling to figure out the rip cord on his parachute, he spots another man flying upward toward him. “Hey!” he calls out. “Do you know anything about parachutes?” “Nope!” shouts the upwardly moving character. “Do you know anything about propane stoves?” Enough silliness. Learn about propane safety here.

Reader poll

Have you ever been paid for an article you wrote for publication?

Come on, writers! Tell us here.

Quick Tip

Use photos for memory!

When planning and preparing for a trip in our motorhome, we find taking photos of the inside cabinets, closets, refrigerator, and storage bays a week in advance is very helpful and time-saving. We refer back to the photos to make shopping lists, gather all of the things we need, and then load the motorhome. The photos can also be a reminder of items that need to be removed from the RV.

Thanks for the tip, John Wilkins!

Be like Mike Sokol, use silicone!

Mike says: Never use any kind of petroleum-based products on rubber or plastic components in your RV, such as your trailer connector. Doing so will break down the plastic and/or rubber components causing them to swell up and eventually disintegrate. The proper treatment is silicone-based. We use a lot of Heavy Duty Silicone in our shop for general connector cleaning and lubrication. It’s also useful on rubberized door sweeps and such. You can get some of your own here.

Website of the day

50 Great Articles and Essays about Travel and Adventure

Put on your reading glasses, grab a blanket and kick up your feet, these are some of the best essays about travel of all time. Happy reading!

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 26

Rip it out and start over, says Brian Pursel of “RV With Tito.” Find out why, this week on the RVtravel.com podcast. Brought to you by Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, Campgroundviews.com, and RVtravel.com’s Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

Listen to a short clip of the episode.

Listen to the full episode here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• The highest percentage of voters wear a size XL T-shirt, followed by large, XXL, medium, larger than an XXL, and small.

• If RV parks metered electricity usage, 22 percent say they’d definitely be more careful with their usage.

• 37 percent insure their RV on a policy with another vehicle, not by itself.

Camco vent insulator is a necessity for all RVs

Is your RV too hot in the summer? Too cold in the winter? Camco’s vent insulator and skylight cover features a thick layer of foam which helps stop heat transfer, keeping you warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. Installation is easy. The insulator is designed to fit standard 14″x14″ RV vents. Learn more or order here.

Recipe of the Day

Sesame Green Beans

by Joeyjoan K. from Clarkston, MI

Serving a sesame peanut butter sauce with fresh green beans is an excellent pairing. The warm sauce is bursting with sesame and peanut butter flavor. The sauce is a bit spicy but the fresh green beans cool the bite down a bit. We really loved the sauce – it elevates basic green beans. You could use this sauce for fresh spring rolls and steamed dumplings too.

We want to slather this sauce on everything! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Several major battle scenes in Mel Gibson’s movie “Braveheart” had to be reshot because some extras wore sunglasses and wristwatches in the original takes.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Whitney is the Queen of the RV! She is an 11-year-old Persian. New to full-timing, she is amazed at all the different views out the window. The lioness rules the roost and is a social media favorite amongst friends.” —Marc DiLeo

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

