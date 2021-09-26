News for RVers #1019, Sunday edition

Welcome back to North America’s best source for news and information for RVers. Still waiting for your new RV? Well, get used to it. The ports can’t seem to unload cargo ships laden with parts, and some RV manufacturers just might be “stockpiling” new rigs so they have something to roll out at shows. All those stories and more as you hit the Sunday Edition scroll button. As always, we at RVtravel.com appreciate your help through voluntary contributions to keep this newsletter coming your way, and be sure to check out all of our other RV-related newsletters.

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Alternatives to the mob scene at national parks, Western edition: If you want to avoid the lines, crowds and craziness, here are some unsung places that have the same amenities.

Cargo ships can’t unload, so keep waiting for that new RV or its parts for repairs

We are now nearly 18 months since the unofficial start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it looks like we are still a very long way from reattaching all of the links in the long, broken supply chain. Last week, the queue of container ships waiting to enter the harbors in Los Angeles and Long Beach hit an all-time high of more than 70 huge vessels. The real killer is that they will have to wait out there, within sight of shore, an average of nearly nine days before they are allowed to off-load their precious cargo. That means you’ve still got a long wait in store for that missing RV toilet flush pedal, air conditioner fan, or whatever else you need to keep your rig rolling for the rest of 2021 and into 2022. Continue reading.

Cummins comes through: A DEF sensor software patch now available

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

While the shortage of microchips has turned auto manufacturing upside down, RVers, too have been hit. If you’ve been following our coverage about how so many RVers have been stranded by DEF (diesel exhaust fluid) sensor failures, you know we’ve been harping on industry to come up with at least a temporary fix. We wrote early this month that Cummins, the EPA, and other industry types had announced they would allow a software patch. That patch would allow affected rigs to get back on the road, even before microchips could “ride to the rescue.” At the time, we wondered how long it would take for the software patch to materialize. It seems the answer is – nearly a month. But we’re happy to report that Cummins is now issuing the temporary fix to “eligible” Cummins engine owners. Here’s how it works.

“Pathetic quality” of new RVs. Another perspective

Josh Winters of Haylett RV in Michigan posted a video last week in response to our article about the overall poor quality of RVs being manufactured today. We stand by our article (which has now been viewed a half-million times), but Josh raises some good points. Read more and watch the video.

Don’t expect RV dealer lots to fill up anytime soon

A recent RV dealer survey conducted by the Thompson Research Group and reported by RV News found that RV dealers aren’t expecting an end to RV inventory shortages anytime soon. The dealers now say they don’t expect to see enough RVs to adequately stock their lots until very late 2022, or even early 2023. Read more.

How did the Hershey Show manage to display so many RVs?

By Dave Solberg

The Hershey RV Show, which just wrapped up with its second-largest crowd ever (more than 61,000 attended), claims to be the largest RV show in the country. While most other shows have been canceled or postponed because of a lack of dealers’ inventory, the Hershey Show went on. Where did the RVs come from when so many dealers’ lots are almost empty? Learn more.

Despite COVID concerns, campers still headed out in huge numbers this fall

There seems to be a lot of camper research going on of late. One of the veterans in the camping research department are the folks at Kampgrounds of America Inc. (KOA). Their most recent monthly research report for September shows that COVID-19 concerns are causing nearly 24 percent of all campers (not just those at KOA parks) to cancel their fall camping trips. Before you rush to your computer to book what you think will be one of many now-open campsites, KOA is also reporting that 10.6 million camping households – 25 percent of the active camping households in the U.S. – say they still plan to camp in September. Read more.

Campground Crowding: What will it be? Higher deposits? Stricter cancellation fees?

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week one reader reports that a park he stays at every year, which has a deposit of 50 percent for three or more nights, has very few no-shows. Another reader thinks there should be a 75 percent cancellation fee; but another points out that a 100 percent cancellation fee wouldn’t work because there would be no incentive to cancel. Several readers have come up with great alternatives to crowded campgrounds. Read about them here.

Canadian RVers still blocked from crossing U.S. border

Canadians eagerly awaiting the green flag to start their exodus across the U.S./Canadian border still don’t know when – or how – they will be allowed to travel south. … The White House announced Monday (Sept. 20) that most adult foreign nationals will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to travel to the U.S. But it still isn’t clear if, or when, Canadian citizens will be allowed to travel across the border. The prohibition on non-essential travel from Canada has been extended until at least October 21, according to a White House official. Read more.

Listen to this week’s RVtravel.com podcast

Episode 26: Home improvement … on wheels! Brian Pursel of “RV With Tito” shares some of his top upgrades from solar to plumbing, suspension to seating. News you can use, industry info, and your thoughts on going without electricity – all this week on the RVtravel.com podcast.

Listen to the episode here!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the No Boundaries 10.6 travel trailer. Tony writes, “It’s not often that an RV gets me to stop in my tracks, but as I was zipping around the campground on my new eBike (review coming next Saturday!) I spotted a No Boundaries 10.6. I slammed on my brakes to go talk with the owners and get a better look.” Click here to see what he learned.

Yesterday’s review: Cherokee Alpha Wolf 26DBH-L travel trailer

Last week’s reviews:

• Northwood Arctic Fox North Fork 22G

• Preview: 2022 r-pod RP-201, a no-slide two-axle trailer

• 2022 Jayco North Point 310RLTS, a luxury fifth wheel

• 2022 Colorado Teardrops Mount Massive trailer

• nuCamp Barefoot retro-style trailer

Read all other RV reviews by clicking here.

That was the RV week that was

September 19–25, 2021

Hershey Show’s return drew big crowds. The recent return of the Hershey RV Show drew the second-largest attendance in the 50-year history of the show, according to officials with the Pennsylvania Recreation Vehicle & Camping Association. PRVCA announced that 61,320 RV enthusiasts attended the five-day event. The record attendance was 64,154 in 2017.



Amazon job fair draws a million applicants. Amazon’s recent online Career Day got a bit crowded. More than 1 million job applicants virtually showed up to compete for 40,000 corporate and technology jobs with the mega retailer. Also in the mix were tens of thousands of hourly positions in its operations network. No word yet if the hiring blitz will trickle down to those seasonal product puller positions made popular by the Oscar-winning “Nomadland” movie.

RV/MH Hall of Fame adding on. If you love the history of RVs and modular cabins, the RV/MH Hall of Fame is planning a new addition to the popular Elkhart, Indiana, museum. The Hall recently raised more than $1.8 million to fund a new Manufactured Housing Museum at the facility. The new museum is still in the design stage, but construction is slated to start soon. No word if they will have to wait for parts.

Cute Addams Family and RVer TV spot. Go RVing, the advertising program of the RV Industry Association, is running a cute new commercial to promote both RVing and Go RVing’s association with the new Addams Family movie. The animated movie is about the creepy family’s RV journey. The ad features real RVers in Flaming Gorge, Wyoming, reenacting the Addams Family theme song. The ad will be running through the end of October on ESPN, Big Ten Network, MLB Network, TBS, Paramount, TNT, Outside TV and Discovery Channel. You can watch the commercial here.

Igloo doesn’t own Igloo anymore. If you have an old Igloo cooler stashed in the storage bin of your RV, you now own yet another piece of Dometic equipment. Dometic recently acquired Igloo, the iconic manufacturer of coolers and drink ware, for $667 million. The deal marks Dometic’s eighth company acquisition in 2021. “I am excited to welcome Igloo and its employees to Dometic,” Juan Vargues, president of Dometic, said in a press release. “This acquisition is in line with our strategy to position Dometic as a more consumer-driven, less cyclical company in the fast-growing outdoor business.”

U.S. border delays may clip the wings of some Canadian snowbirds. The continued closure of the U.S. side of the border is forcing some Canadian snowbirds to rethink their winter plans. Canadian campground owners along the coast of British Columbia are being barraged by calls from Canadian full-time RVers, all anxious to find an open-all-year campground for the winter months. The panic was triggered when U.S. officials announced this week that the U.S. border with Canada would remain closed until at least October 21. Read more.

Giant sequoias are OK for now. California firefighters are going to extraordinary lengths to save the massive sequoia trees in the Giant Forest at Sequoia National Park. Wildfires from the large KNP Complex fires are threatening the area, which includes the General Sherman Tree, considered the world’s largest tree by volume. Some of the trees along the perimeter of the park have been wrapped with fire-resistant materials, and crews have raked and cleared vegetation that could spread the fire.

Love’s Travel Stop gets OK for RV park. A proposal for a new 30-acre truck stop, travel center and RV park in Normal, Illinois, was recently approved by the Normal Town Council. The facility will be built just off Main Street in Normal, north of I-55. The complex will include a 60-space RV park, a Bojangles Restaurant, convenience store and a Speedco tire and repair shop. The area is currently farmland.

Body recovered from Yellowstone; brother still missing. Rescue crews in Yellowstone National Park have recovered the body of a 67-year-old Washington state man and searched Tuesday for his half-brother after the pair failed to return from a backcountry trip. Crews were searching around Shoshone Lake for Kim Crumbo, 74, of Ogden, Utah, a former U.S. Navy Seal, Yellowstone officials said. The body of Mark O’Neill of Chimacum, Washington, was recovered Monday along the lake’s eastern shore. The search for Kim Crumbo has moved from that of rescue to recovery. A family member reported the two former National Park Service employees overdue on Sunday.

Fall schedule starts in Zion NP. Officials at Zion National Park are making a few changes in part amenities and other offerings as it gears down for fall. To get a full list of the changes, including changes to the park’s popular shuttle service, click here.

Oregon is adding a 25 percent surcharge for out-of-state RVers. RVers traveling to Oregon had better bring along a little extra cash next year. The Oregon Legislature passed a bill during its last session (Senate Bill 794) that calls for a 25 percent surcharge for non-residents who camp on RV sites at 56 state-run campgrounds from the Oregon Coast to the Wallowa Mountains. Even the small RVers can’t escape the new fee, which applies to everything from pop-ups to big 44-foot motorhomes. Learn more.

Here’s one way everyone can own a luxury coach. A passionate LEGO builder who goes by the moniker LuxuryBricks is very dedicated to building vehicles from the toy bricks. His latest creation is a motorhome that can sleep six (LEGO figures). The front of the vehicle was modeled after a Kenworth K108 cabover, with all the details accurately replicated, including the marker lights, the large grille, and air horns. Inside the front cab, you can see the driver’s seat, a back seat for more passengers, a GPS, controls, and there’s even a small TV in there. According to the LEGO builder, the motorhome comes with two slide-outs that can be extended to offer more floor space. This is a spacious motorhome that has a master bedroom, a guest room, bathroom, kitchen, large sofa, freshwater/black water tanks, and even a pantry. There’s also a washer/dryer fitted in there and a large outdoor grill that you can access from under this mammoth of a vehicle. The first compartment under the floor also hides a foldable staircase. You can take a closer look here.

New RV dealership in PA. General RV Outlet has opened its first location in Pennsylvania at 80 S. Hershey Road in West Hanover Township. General RV Outlet has 12 locations in Michigan, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Utah, Virginia, and now Pennsylvania. A release from the company said they are looking for experienced RV technicians and are offering a $1,000 signing bonus.

Airstreamers headed for Rock Springs in 2023. Members of the Airstream Club International’s executive team were in Rock Springs, Wyoming, this week making plans for the club’s 2023 Rally at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The event is scheduled for late June 2023, and is expected to draw from 1,000 to 1,200 shiny Airstream RVs to the town.

Oldest park ranger turns 100. This one is for all of you “slackers” out there who retired in your 70s. Betty Reid Soskin just celebrated her 100th birthday, extending her streak as the oldest active ranger in the National Park Service. For the past 15 years, Ranger Betty has shared her life experiences with visitors, as well as information on the efforts and sacrifices of women from diverse backgrounds living and working on the home front during World War II, while Ranger Betty is stationed at the Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Park in Richmond, California. Ranger Betty was born in Detroit on September 22, 1921.

Winnebago’s old roof put to new use in Forest City. Winnebago Industries may have moved its corporate address to Minnesota, but the roof of its former headquarters in Forest City, Iowa, is getting a new life in Winnebago’s old hometown. Materials from the roof are being turned into a small bridge on the Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City.

Good Sam inks deal with Major League Baseball. If you’re a baseball fan, get ready to see a lot of ads for Good Sam products in October. Good Sam, a branch of the Camping World empire, announced this week that it had signed an agreement with Major League Baseball to be the “presenting partner” for the 2021 American League Division Series (ALDS) and the 2021 National League Division Series (NLDS). Both of those series are scheduled to begin Thursday, Oct. 7.

Stay out of the water at this Colorado state park. Visitors are advised to keep themselves and their pets out of the water at Crawford State Park due to a blue-green algae blob in Crawford Reservoir. Caution signs have been posted around the reservoir. People and their pets exposed to the algae could experience nausea, vomiting, digestive distress, breathing problems, seizures or unexplained illness. Surprisingly, fishing is still allowed.

2 arrested for selling lots at British Columbia resort. Two Calgary men were arrested for allegedly fraudulent sales of RV camping lots, cabin lots and dock spaces at Sweetwater Resort at Lake Koocanusa in the East Kootenay. Craig Douglas McMorran, 61, of Calgary, has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of money laundering and one count of theft over $5,000. Gus Kalabalikis, 53, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of theft over $5,000 and three counts of fraud over $5,000. Police said between 2014 and 2017, McMorran sold RV park sites fraudulently as the owner and operator of Sweetwater Resort, a land development project on the shores of Lake Koocanusa in B.C. Other names were used for the resort including Sweetwater RV Park and Sweetwater at Lake Koocanusa.

It’s better to roll with your own room. In case you needed another reason to love your RV and hate air travel, the incidence of unruly passenger behavior on airlines just keeps climbing. So far this year, there have been 4,385 incidents of unruly passenger behavior reported to the FAA. Nearly three out of four were mask-related. The Association of Flight Attendants is calling on the federal government, airlines and airports to do more, including: a ban on to-go alcohol at airports, airlines sharing their no-fly lists, and more federal criminal prosecution. The issue now has a rate of six unruly incidents per 10,000 flights. That’s twice as high as last year.

3-in-1 NOAA radio, flashlight and charger must-have for RVers

NEW! Truck & Towing Trends

Wow! This truck’s body is made of fabric! We are not kidding!

With Tony Barthel

In this Truck & Towing Trends column, we’ll look for the latest information about trucks and tow vehicles with insider stories and tips about tow vehicles of all sorts, primarily those of interest to RVers. This week Tony reports on an electric truck with a fabric-skinned(!) body, and the new Toyota Tundra with more towing functions. Click here.

Is this your RV?

Reader poll

Would you rent your RV through a peer-to-peer rental company like Outdoorsy or RV Share?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

10 Best-selling products from Amazon on RVtravel.com in August

We’ve also heard …

A national park in California without the crowds. If you’re looking to escape the crowds, you might want to give California’s Pinnacles National Park a try. It’s one of the nation’s least-visited national parks. It lies about 300 miles from Orange County, CA. It was named a national monument by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1908, but only became a national park in 2013. Find out more here.

Placerville KOA Journey provides disaster assistance for Caldor Fire evacuees. Campgrounds often serve as evacuation centers for people fleeing fires and other natural disasters. But the 112-site Placerville KOA Journey recently went further than most, providing not only discounted rates for 200 evacuees who fled the Caldor Fire, but coordinating humanitarian assistance with other local businesses and nonprofit organizations which provided evacuees with free meals, clothing and other assistance. Continue reading.

Triage center for RV homeless not going over well. Residents living in the Bayview-Candlestick Point neighborhood of the San Francisco Bay Area aren’t happy with city officials who want to set up an “RV triage center” for those living in rigs in the area. Read all about it here.

Campfires back at some Oregon county parks. Some Douglas County, Oregon, parks and campgrounds are again allowing campfires, thanks to recent rains. There are currently no campfire fire restrictions at the Amacher Park and Campground, Chief Miwaleta Campground, Douglas County Fairgrounds Campground, Pass Creek Campground, Stanton Park and Whistler’s Bend Campground.

Beached RV finally towed away after two years. An “older model” RV that had been parked on the sand at Deerfield Beach, FL, for the past two years finally got the hook last week. The RV was covered with graffiti and surrounded by trash. No word on plans for the woman living in the trailer with at least three dogs.

Crystal River RV resort plans on hold. The Crystal River, FL, City Council won’t be holding final public hearings on a proposal for a new 325-site RV resort until at least Nov. 8. The new park north of Tampa would be located between a residential neighborhood and a golf course. The new 68-acre resort would be called the Plantation on Crystal River. City officials had earlier said they “weren’t impressed” by the initial plans presented Aug. 9.

EmergencyRV.org delivers 95th rig to California fire victims. Woody Faircloth and his EmergencyRV.org charity just delivered a 95th RV to wildfire victims in the West. Read all about the charity and find out how to help by clicking here.

Acadia NP area may get another RV park. A plan to add a 154-site campground near Acadia National Park is now set for a public hearing. The plans for the Acadia Wilderness Lodge calls for 72 RV sites, 42 cabins, and 40 tent sites. Read more about it here.

Berkeley, CA, offering safe parking program for homeless. The first RV parking program in Berkeley, Calif., will open at the end of the month in an effort to provide a safe place for homeless people living in their vehicles. City officials told The San Francisco Chronicle that the site outside an indoor shelter will offer 24-hour parking for up to 40 vehicles. The program will reportedly cost the city about $410,000.

Remote California state park being misused. Usal Beach Campground in California’s Sinkyone Wilderness State Park is “basically lawless,” according to a report on SFGate.com. The park is about four hours north of San Francisco. It isn’t easy to get to, but unruly visitors are driving 4X4s on the beach, building bonfires, setting off fireworks and throwing huge parties – all of which are illegal. Read more here.

Chip shortage still holding up new RVs, cars, and computers. The White House wants semiconductor chip manufacturers and their customers to take the lead in helping solve the chip shortage crisis. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo met Thursday with chip industry players, and said more strong action is needed. “It’s time to get more aggressive,” she said. “The situation is not getting better; in some ways it is getting worse.” Read more here.

Visitations down at Grand Teton. Here’s something we haven’t heard in a while. Visitation at Grand Teton National Park fell in August compared to 2020. August visitations were 696,564, down 2%.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

We often struggle to find some sort of “unique” feature to help you recognize a stolen RV. Uh, this time, it’s not too difficult. This “beloved camper” was stolen in downtown Sumner, Washington. The crook showed up with a white pickup truck at 2:32 a.m. (note the precision on this!) on September 20 to make the heist. Just in case we needed more help in making the appropriate identity, here’s a list: Four windows total, one on each side. Large, front-mounted tool box. Wood storage box on the rear. And a level mounted on the left side. Washington tag 2159QC. The rig is a 10-footer, and fairly tall, about 12 feet. Don’t laugh about this one, the family who built and used it is heartbroken. Let’s help them get it back. Call the Sumner, Washington, police with information at (253) 863-6384. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. E-mail Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

Campground and RV Park News

Developments in places where we stay across the USA

Janet Groene reports each week on developments at RV parks and campgrounds across the USA and Canada. There’s a lot of good information here that you can use to plan your travels. Read the current installment of “Campground and RV Park News” here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Forest River recalls some 2022 trailers for potential LP gas leak

• Some Forest River trailers recalled. Wrong tires installed

• Huge Keystone RV recall for propane fire danger

Brain Teaser

Look close! 84 percent of people reading this will not find the the mistake in this: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N,O,P,Q,R,S,T,U,V,W,X,Y,Z.

(Answer below.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

ATTENTION BIG RIG OWNERS

2021 Rand McNally Atlas lists low bridges, tunnels to avoid!

The newest edition of the premier guide to off-limit highways for large RVs is a must-have for RVers. It not only offers the best routes for big rig trucks and RVs but low bridges and tunnels you should avoid. This should be a must-have for RVers who travel in unfamiliar territory with RVs over about 11 feet tall. Read more.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of September 20, 2021:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.18 [Calif.: $4.22]

Change from week before: Up 2 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.02.

Diesel: $3.39 [Calif.: $4.33]

Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 98 cents.

Recipe of the Day

Cheddar Cheese Risotto

by Melanie Young from Gardendale, AL

Risotto is perfect when you want to make a special dish. Adding white wine and Dijon mustard at the beginning of the cooking process adds richness to the risotto. The Arborio rice is cooked al dente and it’s not mushy. Melting cheddar cheese adds to the creaminess. This would make a delicious main course for a special dinner, or be the perfect side for a meal. The trick is to stir constantly and cook the rice on low/medium heat. It’s a process, but risotto is worth it. This is a real winner.

This would be especially delicious if you topped it with steak, chicken or shrimp! Get the recipe and try it for yourself.

Did you miss yesterday’s recipe, Betty’s Thai Basil Stir-Fry Chicken? Get it here.

Other recipes featured in this week’s Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Traci’s Famous New England Clam Chowdahhh

• Sour Cream Pumpkin Coffee Cake With Pecan Streusel

• White Chicken Chili With Salsa Verde

• Crock Pot Chicken Pot “Pie” & Dumplings

• Healthy Southwestern Turkey Meatloaf

Brain teaser answer:

Look close! 84 percent of people reading this will not find the the mistake in this: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N,O,P,Q,R,S,T,U,V,W,X,Y,Z.

Did you read every word? The word “the” is in there twice!

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

Sunday funny

87-year-old Jane Friedman sings a hilarious parody of “I feel pretty.” Be warned, this does start off with a few “bad” words. (But they’re not too bad.) She is absolutely wonderful (and beautiful!)!

Today in History

ARE WE WORTH MORE THAN “FREE”?

