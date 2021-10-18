RV Preview: Ember RV Overland Micro Series – Big news in small packages

Yesterday we looked at the largest of the new trailers from upstart Ember RV and got to meet the people who are making decisions for the brand. As mentioned, some of those things are pretty slick.

But there are two major lines for the brand and today we look at the smaller of the two – the Ember RV Overland Micro series. Yesterday’s version will likely appeal to people who are standing on the edge between being overlanders and just wanting a travel trailer that also offers some serious off-road credibility. Today’s two trailers are all about one thing: overlanding. Period.

Overlanding

While the term has found some play in the mainstream, overlanding is really a description of camping or adventuring into places where the maps and official roads end. Overlanding means finding that great meadow or stream or wilderness area that you only share on Instagram when you get back and never geo tag lest others find it and spoil it.

There are plenty of videos on YouTube where folks have adventured into places where the deer and the antelope are surprised to see them. But that’s where you can truly experience the grandeur of nature.

While you might think you could go buy a Jeep and find these places, most of the people who go there for real are the ones who know how to modify and outfit a Jeep. They’re the people where a flat tire doesn’t mean a pitiful call to roadside assistance to come drag you out of the forest.

Two floorplans in the Ember RV Overland Micro

As mentioned, there are two floor plans in the Ember RV Overland Micro series: the Overland ROK and Overland ROL.

The difference between the two is the stuff in the trunk, essentially.

Essentially, both trailers are a scant 12’ 8” in overall length. They sport a single axle with some serious suspension credibility. That’s just what you need in the overlanding space. Yesterday I detailed the suspension and frame of Ember’s offerings. Aside from being smaller, just transfer that information to today’s review. That includes the 16” Goodyear Wrangler off-road tires and articulating hitch.

The Overland ROL sports a large open cargo space at the back of the trailer measuring 68” in width and 25” in depth with a height of 55.5”. For some folks this is the perfect space to tote adventure-related gear along.

The Overland ROK substitutes storage space for a kitchen back there. It’s comprised of a Suburban flat-top griddle and a 12-volt cooler-style refrigerator.

Interestingly, both feature a 26-gallon fresh water tank, and there is an outdoor shower. Optional is a Truma Combi eco plus, which both heats the water and the interior space of this unit. I couldn’t find any references to gray or black water. Therefore, I assume you should be using eco-friendly soaps and, perhaps, showering when nobody else is watching if you’re spending the night at a campground.

Even if you don’t opt for the water/space heater system, there are still 12-volt tank heaters for that fresh water tank.

Living spaces

Your main living space in either floor plan consists of a jackknife sofa along with a Lagun-style table. By day, you can sit inside and study maps and such. By night, the table slides out of its mount and the sofa folds down to form the bed.

If you’ve got more folks you’re talking into spending time with you, there is an optional Thule® Tepui roof-top tent that integrates into the optional Thule rack system. This brings into play the portable ladder that’s available from Ember RV, granting you access to this roof-top tent.

More features in the Ember RV Overland Micro

As with other Ember models, these feature dual-pane Lexan windows which can swing outward. They feature integrated blinds and screens. The overall design is rather rugged-looking, and the suspension and tires are exceptional.

In some ways these are just what the true overlanding audience wants. That includes: great hitch, great suspension and chassis, and a minimalist design that also enables the search for adventure in nature.

As mentioned, Ember RV seems to have done a good job in their execution of these small trailers, and I think they know the market. Depending on pricing, I think they’ll also find a strong following.



Once again, thanks to my friend Josh Winters of Haylett RV in Coldwater, Michigan, for the photos.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

