RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Issue 1713

Today’s thought

“I’m not saying that everything is survivable. Just that everything except the last thing is.” ―John Green

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chicken and Waffles Day!

On this day in history: 1973 – The Sydney Opera House is opened by Queen Elizabeth II after 14 years of construction.

Tip of the Day

You can do way more with leaf blowers than you think! Here are 6 other ways to use them

By Gail Marsh

If you think leaf blowers are just for blowing leaves into piles to easily pick up, you’re wrong! We originally packed our leaf blower into our RV’s basement for a work-camping job. It didn’t take long to discover many other handy ways that the leaf blower helped us as we traveled in our RV.

Here are a few ideas for more ways to use leaf blowers.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new AT Overland Aterra XL. Is this the ultimate flatbed truck camper? It might be, and Tony sure has a lot of nice things to say about it. Read the review here.

Did you know that Forest River currently makes 448 makes/models of travel trailers? That doesn’t count Class C motorhomes and 5th wheels. Read RVtravel.com’s free PDF report RVs: Who Makes What to learn the make and model RV from every U.S. manufacturer.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Why does the electric tongue jack only work intermittently?

Dear Dave,

My electric tongue jack won’t operate under load conditions. This is a Husky Brute Jack. It works retracting all the time, but only intermittently extending under load. I have checked that the batteries are good, lifted the jack, scraped the metal frame to ensure good contact as well as ground wires bolted to frame. —Jim

Read Dave’s answer.

Design flaw allows squirrel family easy access into RV’s roof space

RVtravel.com reader Rod Somppi had never had a problem with his RV until the pitter patter of little rodent feet above his ceiling alerted him to unwanted visitors – a family of squirrels. Read about how the critters gained entry and what Rod did to move them out.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Check the drip tube in the back of your fridge

It’s a good idea to occasionally take a peek in the back of your RV refrigerator. They have a drip tube that channels off water from evaporation. Sometimes this tube leads to a drip container (often near the chimney) that evaporates off this water; others may “port” the water out of the rig harmlessly. In any event, if the tube gets loose and starts dripping water onto your RV framework, it can lead to damaging rot.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From James Faber

2020 Tiffin Allegro Red 37PA

“We ordered our Tiffin – our third RV – just the way we wanted it. After being in it for just over a year, we still love the floorplan, the options we picked, and we’re very pleased with the quality. We wouldn’t change a thing!”

Website of the day

How to Make Cocktails While Camping

If you’re not already a camping mixologist, check out this great guide on how to make cocktails while you camp. At the bottom are some delicious-sounding cocktail recipes!

Recipe of the Day

Crab Cake Sandwiches

by Mysti Bannister from Jacksonville, AL

These crab cakes are delightful! The sweetness of the crabmeat is very apparent in each bite. Thanks to the cayenne and horseradish, there’s a bit of heat but the crab cakes are not overly spicy. It’s not the traditional seasoning, but we loved it. Great for lunch or a light meal.

We want this! We really want this! Get the recipe.

Trivia

The Addams Family started off as a small, single cartoon that appeared in the New Yorker in 1938 drawn by Charles Addams. The cartoon was adapted for TV in 1964 where the family was finally given their names: Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, and Wednesday. (Speaking of The Addams Family – check out this RV-themed rendition of the theme song. It’s incredible!)

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Cassie, a Black Mouth Cur/Lab mix enjoying the flowers at Palo Duro Canyon, Texas. She is the sweetest dog I’ve ever owned.” —Matt Day

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

Reader Robert Cordy sent us this image and wrote, “I didn’t try it…” Ha! We don’t blame you, Robert. What a sign!

