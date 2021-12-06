RV Daily Tips. Monday, December 6, 2021

Issue 1746

Today’s thought

“Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.” ―Rumi

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Microwave Oven Day!

On this day in history: 1884 – The Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., is completed.

Tip of the Day

Where to refill those propane tanks on the road

Baby, it’s getting cold outside! That’s not a problem unless the inside of your RV also becomes chilly. Then it could be time to refill your propane tanks. Just for clarification, I’m talking about the bigger tanks that keep your furnace running. Not the little ones used to fuel your gas grill. We usually just exchange the smaller tanks, but the bigger ones? No way. We always have our larger propane tanks refilled. Not only do you get to keep the propane that may remain inside the tank (saving you money), but you can also be certain of the integrity of the tank – because you are the one who has used it and had it inspected, certified, or recertified.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2022 Coachmen Apex Ultra-Lite 256BHS. As he reports, “In many ways this Coachmen Apex really nails the bunkhouse configuration and, bonus, it’s surprisingly light for a trailer of this size. But there are a few aspects of the design that really make it stand out among its peers.” Read about those outstanding aspects of the Apex here.

Reviews from this weekend:

• 2022 Thor Magnitude RS36 – a bigger and better bunk Super C

• 2022 Winnebago Travato 59KL – Little details are a big deal

Is this your RV?

We are continuing this feature by popular demand!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why does my water pump cycle every few seconds?

Dear Dave,

Thanks for joining RV Travel – I’ve really enjoyed your columns. My question: We have a 2018 Thor Freedom Elite on a Ford E-350 chassis. It has a Shurflo 4008-101-A65 water pump rated at 3 gpm and 55 psi. The pump pumps fine with plenty of flow. The problem: When there is no demand for water, about every 10 – 15 seconds, the pump “burps” or cycles for about one second. I have found no leaks or evidence thereof and no faucets or the toilet are leaking. While there is no problem with leaks or water delivery, it is kind of annoying. Any suggestions? Thanks. —Don

RVelectricity ™ – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

with Mike Sokol

2022 RVelectricity Seminar dates

Dear Mike,

Just where are you planning to teach your RVelectricity seminars next year? I would really like to attend one. —Big Jim

Dear Big Jim,

Glad you asked… I’ll continue to update this page as more RVelectricity Seminars are added (to a max of 12 in 2022). Exact days and times TBA. I’ll also be adding evening RVTI Level-3 Electricity classes to many of these events. These advanced CEU classes will be available only to certified RV technicians. … Continue reading for the schedule of seminars around the country. If there’s one near you, you won’t want to miss it.

• Mike’s Saturday column: What is this mystery amperage draw? He also explains a basic process to troubleshoot any electrical problem.

Watch the horror of a motorhome crash test

They don’t crash test motorhomes in America, and one reason is the results are frightening. In Sweden, they do crash test motorhomes and as you will see in this video, the RV and its test dummies do not fare well (to put it mildly). Watch this and, if nothing else, let it be a reminder to drive defensively. Click here.

Reader poll

Do you have a fear of heights?

Quick Tip

Downhill driving advice from a couple of pros



A little hill country driving in your RV future? Here’s a thought from John: “Being a professional truck driver for more than 40 years, as a rule of thumb, we go down a hill in the same gear we would go up a hill in. It has always worked for me – 44 years and accident-free.”

And here’s more on the topic from Bob P.: “The correct way to use your brakes on a downhill grade, used in the trucking industry: Put your truck in the lower gear before you start down, using the same gear you would normally use to climb the hill. As you start gaining speed, step on the brake pedal hard enough to slow you back to a comfortable speed, then let off the brakes, allowing them to cool. Repeat this process until you’ve made it to the bottom. Do not ride the brake pedal as that will hold light pressure on the brake pads and discs, keeping them hot.”

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Wendy Slater

2005 Keystone Montana

“Everything!! It’s built unbelievably well! I’m slowly doing some updating to it. There is a lot of room and the floor plan is perfect. We have had to do maintenance – and it’s been worth it. We will keep her as long as we can.”

Website of the day

The Best Diners in America

It’s hard to beat a good diner. It’s even hard to beat a huge plate of melt-in-your-mouth pancakes, or ham and eggs if that’s more your thing. Here’s a list from Food&Wine of the best diners in America.

Recipe of the Day

Tasty Keto Lasagna

by Deni Elwood from The Villages, FL

If you’re following a low-carb diet, add this Keto zucchini lasagna to your weekly menu. You don’t even miss the noodles. It has a delicious balance of Italian flavors. Italian sausage adds another flavor dimension to the dish. You could easily substitute with your favorite sausage. Add all the layers of cheesy goodness and you have a tasty low-carb lasagna.

Trivia

When someone says they have a “butt load” of something (ex: “I have a butt load of apples from my tree this year!”), how much do they really mean? Well, if you happen to come into possession of a “butt of wine,” derived from the Italian botte, you’d be the owner of 126 gallons of wine. So, when someone says they have a butt load of wine to drink, you can assume they mean 126 gallons! Not really… but you get the point!

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“The Pointer Sisters, Misty & Bobbi, love to explore new campgrounds and travel in the mega cab truck.” —Frank Moy

Leave here with a laugh

What has four wheels and flies?

A garbage truck.

