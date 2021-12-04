RV Review: 2022 Thor Magnitude RS36 – A bigger and better bunk Super C

Have you considered a bunk model RV? I know a lot of folks do so with the vision of their children, or grandchildren, joining them on their RVing adventures. Sometimes this works out really well, other times not so much.

When I was selling RVs, customers would ask for bunk models. Upon further investigation, I found out that the intended participants were approaching their teen years. I wanted to be honest with the buyers and mentioned that the teens would likely not be doing much more camping with the family. Obviously, each family is different, but it is a potential reality to face.

Request to review Super C’s with bunks

So when Donna P. wrote in asking me to look at Super C motorhomes that featured bunks, I thought I’d bring this up first. Camping with your children or even grandchildren sounds like fun, but it’s not necessarily going to happen.

With that in mind, I thought I’d look at a Super C that we’ve touched on in the past which has received a fairly major update. It also sports the ability to sleep up to eight individuals. However, it doesn’t compromise usability as a couples’ camper if nobody else wants to go. What I’m referring to is the Thor Magnitude® RS36, a Super C that features a decent bunk space and a big space over the cab but not to the detriment of usability.

Changes for 2022 to the Thor Magnitude ®

One of the biggest changes to this platform for 2022 is the switch from the Ford F-550 chassis to the Ford F-600 chassis. This chassis puts this rig on par with the Dynamax Europa 31SS in terms of capability, including the 12,000-pound towing capacity. Among the differences between the F-550 and F-600 include a much heavier-duty front axle, more frame reinforcements, and strengthening of the driveline. There are other detail changes, as well, so that the cargo carrying capacity of this model is almost double what last year’s version could hold.

You’re still running the same Ford “Power Stroke” 6.7 liter V8 diesel engine as before. but what that engine’s attached to is just stronger bits. Meanwhile, if you’re intimidated by driving that Freightliner-based Europa, perhaps driving this might be more familiar to some buyers as the interior of the cab is essentially borrowed from the Ford F-Series pickup.

Upgraded to include four- (six-?) wheel drive on the Thor Magnitude

By request of customers, Thor said that this model also got another big upgrade to include four-wheel drive. Well, really, isn’t that six-wheel-drive ‘cause the backs are duals.

Ford has some intelligence behind the system as it accommodates different terrain types using controls on the instrument panel. Further, there is both a high- and low-range for this, so you could get yourself out of some sticky situations.

With all that trailer towing, if you did bring something like a boat, you could use the four-wheel-drive capability to provide a bit more assurance launching the boat. Or you could also feel a little more sure if you’re towing something like horses and the places you’re going might be a bit sloppy.

Sleepy time

Thor claims that this will sleep up to eight people, and they’re not just whistling Dixie. There is a really spacious bed area over the cab that has a power shade that essentially incorporates the ceiling material and is a hard shade that lowers over the windshield. This not only works really well but also just looks so finished. It’s a really nice touch.

The cab-over bunk is also quite spacious. There’s a folding ladder that comes with the rig to get up there that’s a step above (hehe) what you normally get for bunk ladders.

The dinette, too, is another place to lay your head. This one features the “Dream Dinette” mechanism for the table. Essentially, this is mounted to the wall of the motorhome and you can raise or lower the dining table with one hand. It’s a nice setup.

I really like the bunk space and its versatility

The next spot on our dream time tour is a bunk space that I really like. This is comprised of two bunks in what amounts to a hallway closet. If you’re using this as a couples’ camper, you have a large closet space here. If you’re wanting this space to be bunks, then you have the two 26” X 72” bunks instead. So this sleeping arrangement really makes the most use of either closet or bunk space.

Furthermore, each bunk has a holder that will accommodate a tablet, and there’s power to operate that tablet as well. If you have teens, this could be the place where they spend most of their time. Who needs the great outdoors when you can look at it on YouTube or Instagram?

Lastly, there’s a 72” X 76” RV king in the back.

The galley in the Thor Magnitude

One of the niftiest things I’ve seen is in the galley, where there’s both a single induction cook top and two propane burners, as well. Generally you get one or the other and each have their advantages. Here you get both. I like “and” better than “or” in almost every case.

Above the cooking surface is a convection microwave which serves as your sole oven. Across the aisle is a residential refrigerator – and something about this bugs me. If you’re going to make a rig that’s this adept at boondocking, I think a 12-volt fridge would be better. A 120-volt fridge requires that you run the inverter, which represents some energy loss/consumption.

Yes, there’s a 100-watt solar panel on the roof. But I’m not sure what that would accomplish other than operate as a trickle charger for the house batteries when nothing is running whatsoever. Also, of course, there’s a honking generator in the form of an Onan 8,000. But this rig is so well-suited for boondocking in every other way that the fridge is a bummer. Yes, I would rather run on just batteries and not have to listen to that generator as much as possible.

More interior details

Above the cab is a large bed and there’s a TV up there on an arm, but that arm only comes out to face the interior of the coach so it’s perpendicular to both the dinette and the theater seating. At least it won’t be a mystery when your chiropractor asks you what caused the neck injury.

Oh, and speaking of neck injury. You’re going to want to brush up on those contortion lessons to get into or out of the cab of the truck. None of this cab level with the floor nonsense of a Class B van. You’re in a well, son.

Safety technologies

In fact, the Ford chassis on which this is based does have a number of safety technologies built in. Those include pre-collision braking assist, lane departure controls, forward collision warning, and cameras on the rear and sides to help see what’s out there. I also like that the monitor for the cameras is where you would expect that the interior rearview mirror is.

Four-wheel drive on the Thor Magnitude

Let’s be honest, though. While this rig has a pretty capable four-wheel-drive system, all things considered, it sits low enough that there is no way you’re doing anything other than driving where that system might provide some additional traction like snowy roads or maybe a bit of mud.

Looking at how low that chin spoiler comes to the ground means that would likely be the first thing to go if you tried anything adventurous road-wise, and that would ruin the full body paint job on this rig. Suddenly someone would have to match the paint on that bumper while they replaced it.

A few more things

I have said this about the Magnitude in the past: The compartments where you can see the holding tanks just look unfinished. It’s as if they got the holding tanks in there and just said, meh, we’re done. Doesn’t have to look good.

I do like that you can access the whole rig with the slides in, so it makes for a good potty or snack stop machine.

Given the increase in towing capacity of this larger chassis, this might be an even better choice than previous models for some buyers. I also really like the closet/bunk situation so that this can serve two very different needs and do so quite well.

But the four-wheel drive might be almost worthless

I think the low body and chin spoiler almost make four-wheel drive worthless for anything other than some slippery paved roads. Oh, and I really think Thor should either up the solar or put in a 12-volt fridge. 100 watts is just sort of like throwing a pillow on a couch and calling yourself an interior designer. Nope.

