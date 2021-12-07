RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Issue 1747

7+ ways to use a delivery service on the road

By Sandi Sturm

Innovation provides solutions to the multitude of issues that follow any worldwide event, such as our current pandemic. Home delivery is not a totally new idea, but it has made a tremendous comeback from the days of the milkman.

Over the past 18 months, I have been finding new ways to use these services. At first, it was for safety because I did not want to venture into a grocery store. Then I found it convenient. But now I see that I can use delivery services to feel a little less isolated from family and friends who are miles across the country.

Continue reading for these great (and convenient) ideas.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Rockwood A213HW hard-side pop-up camper. Tony recently looked at the Aliner “Family” A-frame trailer, but here’s an alternative. Which one does Tony like better? You’ll have to read the review to find out.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What filtration system do you recommend to fill freshwater tank when boondocking?

Dear Dave,

I will be traveling in a brand-new 24′ Class C Conquest RV with a 48-gallon freshwater tank. I would like a water purification system that has at least a garden hose input attachment for filling. My thought is to rinse out then fill up the fresh water tank from home every time I start out. I plan on being out for 6 months, come home, and camp locally during the summer months. I’ll be camping in the brush and be dependent on river or lake water to refill the freshwater tank most of the time. …

Read the rest of the question and Dave’s recommendations here.

RVelectricity ™

Live Ask the Expert webcast with Mike Sokol and Mike Zimmerman this Thursday at 7 p.m. EST. Read more about it and sign up for a reminder at the bottom of Monday’s J.A.M. Session, here.

Marriage advice from a hand-signalin’, RV backer-upper

By Nanci Dixon

I will admit it, watching folks back RVs into campsites, particularly tight ones, has become a rather guilty source of entertainment. I am not alone. Every head seems to turn to the new camper as they begin their backing up journey. Continue reading.

Quick Tip

Extra “drawers” for your RV

Use lids from copy paper boxes to organize and store canned goods in cabinets. The lids are available at any print or copy shop and usually free. Slide the lids into a cabinet shelf. Put canned goods in the lids to buffer them as you are driving. Grasp the lid and pull it toward you like a drawer. This makes it easy to check your inventory. Use the lids to carry your canned goods when packing and unpacking. If you don’t like the looks of the box, put some decorative contact paper on it. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

‘Earthquake Putty’ a favorite of RVers, keeps stuff in place

Do you have items in your RV you like to keep in place — on a table, bedstand or counter? You need this. Collectors Hold Museum Putty is designed to keep items secure in earthquakes! Hey, a moving RV is a constant earthquake! To use this, pull off what you need, roll until soft, apply to the base of the object then lightly press it to the surface. Later, it comes off clean. RVers love it! Cheap, too! Learn more or order.

We mention Goldbelly in today’s Tip of the Day, but it’s worth checking out. Goldbelly ships popular meals and treats from around the country straight to your door. Maine lobster roll, anyone? New York pizza? Philly cheesesteak? They’ve got it!

Recipe of the Day

Workday Breakfast Burritos

by Roni Rawlins from Carnegie, OK

Using fresh spinach, turkey sausage, and egg whites make a delicious protein-packed, lower-calorie breakfast. The flavor is so fantastic you wouldn’t guess it’s egg white and turkey sausage. The tiny bit of American cheese adds that melty cheese factor you want in a breakfast burrito. Since these are prepped ahead of time, it’s an easy way to avoid the temptation of a not-so-healthy breakfast. It’s also economical. We used flour tortillas, but spinach or tomato would be delicious too. If you’re low carb, sub a lower carb tortilla.

We think these should be called “Everyday Breakfast Burritos!” They sound good! Get the recipe.

Between 1946 and 1958 the United States tested 23 nuclear devices on Bikini Atoll, a ring-shaped coral reef island located in the Pacific Ocean within the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The nuclear testing made world news, and French automotive engineer Louis Réard made note of the explosive tests. It was then that he invented the modern two-piece swimsuit, the bikini. He was so sure it would explode in popularity just like an atomic bomb, that he named the swimsuit after Bikini Atoll island.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our little Buddy loves to travel anywhere we go. He’s almost 13 years old and is the sweetest old man. His favorite pastime now is sleeping in my husband’s lap.” —Maxine Hagood

