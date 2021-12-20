RV Daily Tips. Monday, December 20, 2021

Issue 1756

Today’s thought

“It is good to love many things, for therein lies the true strength, and whosoever loves much performs much, and can accomplish much, and what is done in love is well done.” ―Vincent Van Gogh

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Go Caroling Day!

On this day in history: 1946 – The popular Christmas film It’s a Wonderful Life is first released in New York City.

Tip of the Day

Traveling a long distance in your RV for Christmas or another time soon? You need these tips!

By Gail Marsh

Long gone are the days when our entire family lived within 30 miles of one another. Back then it was easy to travel to Grandma’s house for Christmas. Now? Our family is scattered all over the country and it’s been several Christmases since we all gathered together in one place at the same time. This year, however, we have some family coming to us via their motorhome. Their time off is limited, but a 1400+ mile trip is not to be taken lightly – nor perhaps all in one day. They are younger, and both adults will trade off driving, but still… I have some tips for them (and for YOU, if you’ll be driving a long distance for the holidays).

Here are my RV tips for the “long haul” – at Christmastime, or any time…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Wildwood FSX 167RBK. Tony asks if this trailer is a lump of coal or a holiday treat. You’ll just have to read his review to find out which one he thinks it is. (Hint: It’s not a holiday treat.)

Reviews from this weekend:

• 2022 Jayco Jay Flight 34RSBS

• Yanko Design Raptor XC German off-road trailer

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why do my RV’s batteries drain during storage?

Dear Dave,

I have a ’21 Forest River Geo Pro. When parked, the batteries go dead unless hooked up to my vehicle or dedicated power source. Both batteries are good. It has roof solar panels, which I assume would charge the batteries. Anything drawing power is off. The mobile RV mechanic has found nothing either, including fuses, etc. Any thoughts on this? —David

Read Dave's response.

Did you miss Dave's column on Saturday where he answered the question: Why don't RV's house batteries charge when motorhome is plugged into outlet?

RVelectricity ™ – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

How to send a virtual recipe to distant loved ones

Dear Readers,

Making food for your family is one of the best ways to show them you love them. So adding a virtual cooking show for any special event (such as a birthday, Easter, or other important date) is a great way to spread the love.

How about making your favorite holiday meal and sharing it with your family virtually. That’s right, I’m suggesting that you video record making your own family-favorite meal or treat on your smartphone, and send it to your family who can’t be home for Christmas. …

Mike explains how to do it here.

Special encore presentation:

Since there is no RV Travel newsletter on Christmas Day, Mike wanted to be sure and get this into today’s newsletter for you. It’s a very heartwarming story by the great storyteller Paul Harvey. So, back by popular demand, here is The inspiring “This Little Light” story by Paul Harvey – the rest of the story. You’ll love it.

• Mike’s Saturday column: What you missed about electrical troubleshooting last week… (with webcast)

One RVer’s wacky way to get rid of toilet odors

This takes the cake. Nobody on our staff has ever seen anyone go to this extreme to dispatch their RV’s toilet’s holding tank odors out of the RV and into the atmosphere. This is the all-time craziest method we’ve ever seen. See it to believe it!

Words of wisdom from this book:

Love carries great expectations.

Reader poll

How many holiday presents will you give this holiday season?

Tell us here, Santa!

Quick Tip

What does your liability insurance cover?

Got campground liability insurance on your RV? That’s the kind that “covers you” if somebody gets hurt in your campsite. But what if you’re away from the campsite while on a trip and conk somebody on the noggin with a golf ball? Homeowner’s liability insurance will probably cover you there – provided you have a home. If you’re a full-timer, check with your insurance agent to see where you stand on weird situations.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Darla VanAlphen

2000 Tropical by National

“Our Moho is nothing but quality … no particle board or paper-thin walls. It has a very livable floor plan and we have full-timed in it for six years. Whenever we go to a show and see how cheap the construction is in all the new units, no matter what price you pay, we love ours more and more.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

17 Top Beach Camping Spots in the U.S.

Some of the prices have probably increased on these campgrounds since this was published last year, but they’d still be worth a stay, in our opinion. Just look at those beach views!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• RV Tire Safety: Are ST-type tires better because they have a higher “speed rating”?

• Just how bad is it? Are boondocking locations getting crowded?

• Portable washing machine saves weight for RV. YUP.

Recipe of the Day

Tuna Steak Salad

by Lynnie Denton from Dublin, OH

This salad is better than anything you’ll find at a restaurant. It’s ridiculously good. We grilled the tuna steak for about 5 minutes per side. We loved the flavor and texture the bell pepper gives the salad. The avocado blended with the tuna is a fantastic combination. Fresh parmesan sprinkled on top adds saltiness and is the perfect last touch. This salad is hearty enough for a delicious meal and comes together in under 20 minutes.

Eating a salad before all the heavy holiday eating we're about to do isn't such a bad idea… Get the recipe.

Recipes from this weekend:

• Roasted Pistachio Salmon With Maple Whiskey Sauce

• Peppermint Eggnog Punch

Trivia

Who invented Dorito chips? The origin of one of America’s best-selling chips can be traced back to the Frontierland restaurant, Casa de Fritos, in Disneyland in the early 1960s. There, the chef came up with the idea to take the extra tortillas, slice them into small wedges, fry them, and season them like chilaquiles, only dry and not wet. The chips were such a hit that the VP of marketing for Frito-Lay struck a deal and began selling them in 1964. They were named Doritos in 1966.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Zeta travels well and enjoys joining us in our adventures. And she makes sure that we pack all the important things.” —Becky McCreary

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

On Christmas Eve, Nathan thought it would be nice to buy his wife a little gift for the next day. Always short of money, he thought long and hard about what that present might be. Unable to decide, Nathan entered a department store and in the cosmetics section he asked the girl, “How about some perfume?” She showed him a bottle costing $75. “Too expensive,” muttered Nathan. The young lady returned with a smaller bottle for $50. “Oh, dear,” Nathan groused. “Still far too much.” Growing rather annoyed at Nathan’s meanness, the salesgirl brought out a tiny $10 bottle and offered it to him. Nathan became really agitated. “What I mean,” he whined, “is I’d like to see something really cheap.” So the sales girl handed him a mirror.

