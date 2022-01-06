RV Daily Tips. Thursday, January 6, 2022

Issue 1769

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Do you have a blog or personal website about RVing that isn’t earning you any money? Want to change that? Post your blog on RVtravel.com. We’ll provide a big audience and you’ll earn money. More info.

Today’s thought

“Once you can accept the universe as matter expanding into nothing that is something, wearing stripes with plaid comes easy.” ―Albert Einstein

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Bean Day!

On this day in history: 1930 – The first diesel-powered automobile trip is completed, from Indianapolis, Indiana, to New York, New York.

Looking for an RV Show? Visit our Directory of Upcoming Shows.

Tip of the Day

RVing safety: Everything you should know about taking safety precautions when you travel

By Gail Marsh

RVing safety has taken on new meaning in the past few years. The COVID-19 crisis sensitized all of us to the importance of staying safe. We’ve dutifully worn masks, taken hand-washing to a whole new level, and some of us have even used our RVs as a sure way to keep a safe distance from others.

Hopefully, COVID won’t be with us forever. We’ll still wash hands and in some instances perhaps wear masks. But these health precautions aside, there remain several things to consider in order to stay safe while RVing. Let’s take a quick look at some of them…

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Don’t waste any wall space in closets or cabinets – maximize it with canvas cubbies

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Grech RV Strada Tour. This is an ultra-luxurious class B that you may not have heard of before. Tony thinks you should absolutely check it out. You can do so in today’s review.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2022 Coachmen Freedom Express Ultra Lite 274RKS? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Attend Dave’s free seminars at this week’s Greensboro, NC, RV Show, Jan. 7-9 at Greensboro Coliseum.

I have to manually push my slide out with the help of a drill. Why?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2011 Cougar Lite 5th wheel. The slide does not have enough power to push out or bring in the slide without me climbing underneath and putting a portable power drill on the manual shaft that drives the slide in or out. The power drill is not enough by itself to move the slide. You have to have someone on the switch while operating the drill or it will not move. Is it a power problem or a motor problem? Can I start by checking the voltage at the motor? What should the voltage be? Can I hook a “hot” 12v wire directly to the motor and see if it is an RV battery? How do you check the battery? Thank you in advance. —Stephen

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: The wood in my RV’s roof is separating. What can I do?

What’s dark, damp and beautiful? Go spelunking to find out

By Barry Zander

Shields, bacon, soda straws, drapery. Those are just some of the terms you learn when you descend into the depths beneath our world to go spelunking. While traveling throughout North America, we have been lured into the depths of the Earth by billboards that inform RVers that a cave or cavern lies just 120 miles down the road. Continue reading then plan your next spelunking adventure.

Yesterday’s featured article: Deer fly bites driving you nuts? Try this easy trick!

Reader poll

Have you ever given a public speech to more than 50 people?

Don’t worry, you don’t have to do that here! Respond in today’s poll.

Quick Tip

Closing slides in winter conditions

If you have slides, be careful when opening and closing them if camping or living in winter conditions. Overnight snow can collect on the slide-cover awning and must be removed before closing the slide. Snow removal can be quite difficult because the roof areas will also be snow-covered. If possible, use a separate ladder to gain access and make sure to have assistance nearby when using a ladder in winter. You may also find that water pooled on a slide-cover awning may freeze overnight if the temperature drops. The resounding “crunch” noise when you start to put your slide in will not be a comforting sound. Again, the only solution is to carefully break up the ice and remove it. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Add an outdoor water faucet to your RV!

This lead-free outdoor faucet is really handy. If you don’t have one, here’s a super inexpensive way to add one. No tools required and it installs in a minute (just screw it on). Brass T included with the plastic faucet, just as it’s shown in the product photo. Learn more or order here.

You didn’t miss yesterday’s Full-Time RVer newsletter, did you? If so, read it here.

Website of the day

WheelchairTravel

If you or someone you know is wheelchair-bound, this website is for you. This link goes to a guide to wheelchair-accessible cities in the U.S. and Canada.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 25 percent have spent the night in their RV in a Cracker Barrel parking lot at least once.

• 26 percent of “part-timers” hope to go full-time someday.

• 54 percent say their RV has at least two air conditioners, maybe more.

Recent poll: Have you ever been in an auto accident that sent you to the hospital for 24 hours or more?

Recipe of the Day

Keto-Friendly Chicken Parm

by Brandy Bender from Darrington, WA

Converting a traditional recipe to a Keto-friendly recipe takes a few adjustments and this recipe is a great example of how to do it. Crushed pork rinds are an alternative to bread crumbs for coating chicken. Brandy opted to bake the chicken breasts until they were crisp and golden brown, instead of frying, so this is a very easy chicken parmigiana recipe. Keeping carbs in mind, we opted for a lower sugar spaghetti sauce and served everything over zoodles. Another Keto-friendly option is sliced and steamed zucchini or cauliflower rice.

If you’re starting the New Year off with a Keto diet, this is for you! Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

Trivia

Which U.S. coin has a value equal to its mass? Can you guess? If you guessed the nickel, you’re right. The coin weighs exactly 5.000 grams per U.S. Mint specifications, which means it has a value of exactly five cents.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Remi, a one-year-old Brittany, loves cozying up to a campfire at night.” —John M.

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Know someone who is feeling a bit under the weather? This will absolutely cheer them right up!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you operate a cafe that’s popular with RVers (or know of such a place) that might like us to stock it with a supply of official RVtravel.com coffee mugs, let us know at chuck@rvtravel.com. We’ll publicize the eatery to our readers, so it will bring them some new customers. The mugs are high quality and really cool! There is no catch.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.