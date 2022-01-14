RV Daily Tips. Friday, January 14, 2022

Issue 1775

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).



√ DID YOU KNOW? RVtravel.com is the most popular RV lifestyle website in the world! —SOURCE: ALEXA.COM

Today’s thought

“You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” ―Maya Angelou

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Dress Up Your Pet Day! (What about this?)

On this day in history: 1973 – Elvis Presley’s concert Aloha from Hawaii is broadcast live via satellite, and sets the record as the most-watched broadcast by an individual entertainer in television history.

Tip of the Day

Bucking the trend: Heading north for the winter—something you might consider

Some are tired of the hassle of trying to find open RV sites. Others have snowmobiles they love to ride. Still, other folks love to ski, while many folks simply love winter. Who are these people? They are the cold-loving, hardy outdoor souls in love with snow and cold temperatures. Instead of heading south like thousands of other RVers, they head north for the winter months.

So why go north? Find out here. You just might change your mind about the direction you head!

Yesterday’s tip of the day: RV Mods: Power visors—Inside shade easily at hand

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Stealth Nomad. As he reports, “There are only a very tiny number of companies in the RV space that really detail how their trailers are built and, usually, that’s because they are proud of how they’re built. The Stealth Nomad series absolutely falls into this category, and I am very intrigued by these units.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Gulf Stream Vintage Cruiser 19TWD? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

My engine battery is dead in 3 days. How do I find the parasitic drain?

Dear Dave,

How about a hint on how to find a parasitic battery drain on the engine battery. I installed a knife switch to totally disconnect the battery from the RV. The engine battery will drain in about 3 days, low enough to not start the engine, if the RV is not being used. It’s a totally new AGM battery. —Tom

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: Can I run both roof AC units on 5200 Onan?

Losing cell service? Try these tips to reconnect or keep the signal

If you are heading out of town, into the mountains or desert or other remote areas, you might start to see your cell signal dropping off. There goes one bar, and another, and another… And you were JUST about to send that email too… Darn! Here are a few tips to reconnect if your signal seems to be fading away or if the bars keep dropping.

Yesterday’s featured article: How to find that boondocking spot again: Just take a photo

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Are you noticing empty grocery store shelves where you are?

Check out, then tell us here.

The best kitchen sink strainer – no more odors or clogs!

If you’re unfamiliar with the revolutionary Kitchen SinkShroom, you’ll want to introduce yourself. This popular sink strainer prevents anything from going down your kitchen sink’s drain (in your house or RV). Say goodbye to odors and clogs – the SinkShroom won’t let that happen. Read more about it and its partner, the TubShroom, here, or order one here.

For Lovers Only…

Listen up, romantics. If you have a special someone you’d like to surprise with a secret message right here on this website (could be your wife, husband, partner, child, neighbor, friend, etc.) submit it to us here. Don’t use their real names, use a special name that only they’ll recognize. Oh, how fun it will be when they read it! You’ll make their day! We’ll feature these in our upcoming newsletters, so keep your eyes open.

Example:

From: Momma Bear

To: Stan Stan

“Hey, Kiddo. I’m proud of you. Love you to the moon!”

Quick Tip

RV parking restrictions in front of your house?

Some that live in Home Owner Association areas, or have towns with parking restrictions, feel they’ve hit a brick wall when they need to do a repair or maintenance job. If you’re limited to a 24-hour restriction, it’ll really cramp your style. One RVer says when he has a longer-than-a-day job to do, he simply approaches his neighbors in advance, spells out the problem he’s having, and gives an estimate as to how long he’ll need to get the job done, promising to “vamoose” as soon as possible. He says it’s worked every time—no complaints, no problems.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Brenda Peisinger

2015 Keystone Cougar High County Patio

“The living room opens out to a deck. It’s not a toy hauler so the living area is enlarged. Easily accessible to the kitchen for those ‘forgotten’ items allowing me to avoid steps. The deck has wall and under-counter cabinets, a large countertop for a grill, an air fryer, a small refrigerator (for those yummy refreshments), an awning, and tubular decking allowing me to hang planters. Perfect to back up to the ocean! Residential size bathroom with seat, great size refrigerator, fireplace and plenty, plenty of storage. We need nothing else!”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This is not just for kids; this is something we adults would have fun with too! Check it out, you’re going to want it!

Website of the day

20 Epic Natural Swimming Holes Across the U.S.

It may be winter, but that shouldn’t stop you from swimming! Or perhaps you should plan your summer travels around some of these beautiful places, eh?

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Chicken and Tortellini Salad

by Peggy O’Brien from Avon Lake, OH

The ingredients in this recipe combine to make one fabulous dish. With the grilled chicken and tortellini, it’s hearty enough to be a light dinner. The frozen tortellini adds just enough cheese to the salad. Sun-dried tomatoes and Italian dressing give the salad a ton of flavor. It’s a universal meal everyone will love. Leftovers make a great lunch.

We wish we had this for lunch right now! Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Crock Pot Mexicali Chicken

Trivia

If you’re using a Brannock Device, what are you measuring? Your foot size! Charles F. Brannock created the Brannock Foot-Measuring Device®, allowing a person to measure every aspect of their foot all at once, without repositioning the device.

*Which popular electronics company originally sold noodles? Take a guess then find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Sophie (7) and Cooper (12) have traveled across the U.S. with us and we have many wonderful memories! Cooper loves it all, while Sophie likes it best when the wheels stop moving. They are always ready for the next adventure, especially if there is a nice grassy site.” —Sandie Barrett

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Wow! Prevent costly mistakes with these RVminders

Check out these RVminders and easily prevent costly mistakes! These bands wrap around your steering wheel and remind you to check things before you drive away. Never leave the steps or ladder down again. Antenna or satellite down? Slide locks in place? Doors, vents and windows closed? Compartment locks locked? Hookups disconnected? These are so easy to use they should be in every RV! Check ’em out.

Leave here with a laugh

What do you get if you put a duck in a cement mixer?

Quacks in the pavement.

Words of wisdom from this book:

Make decisions based on the whole picture.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.