In several articles here at RV Travel I have praised the ability of our phones to record location along with the photos we take. Here is another example of that, using a new feature of Google Photos called “Explore Map”.

Remember that great boondocking site you had near Quartzsite? Could you find it again? Did you take a photo of it? If so, then Google Photos can help you find it, and give you exact directions to drive there again. Here’s how I (and you can) do it:

Using your iPhone or Android device

Open Google Photos and tap the Search button at the bottom.

Tap “Explore Map” – Pinch and drag the map until I see the general area where the photo was taken.

Notice the “heat map” colors indicating where photos are. Tap the heat map bubble in the location I remember.

Now the actual photos are displaying in the bottom half of the screen. Scroll thru until I see the photo of our RV at this great desert parking spot. Tap on photo to bring it up full screen.

Swipe up and tap “Open in Maps” to go to Google Maps and navigate to the location of the photo.

Watch this video:

If you took a picture of it, Map View can help you find it, then get exact directions from Google Maps.

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.

