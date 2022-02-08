RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Issue 1792

Today’s thought

“Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.” ―Maya Angelou

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Kite Flying Day!

On this day in history: 1922 – United States President Warren G. Harding introduces the first radio set in the White House.

Tip of the Day

Take care with campfires

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician and former professional fireman. Here is an article he wrote while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Campfire safety is something I think most RVers are cognizant of but, as I have seen a number of burned awnings over the years, it’s worth mentioning here.

First, many wildfires are started by careless campers. Most campgrounds, but not all, that allow campfires will have a pit situated properly on the campsite. But as many of us like to take our RVs into more primitive locations, picking and preparing your campfire spot is essential. Continue reading these important tips.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Winnebago Voyage V3739RK fifth wheel prototype. As he reports, “Overall I really like this floor plan quite a bit. But, even more so, the fact that Winnebago has this great video created by one of their brand ambassadors is a big plus to me. Further, the way that company is listening to their customers and influencers says a lot about the products and what someone can expect from them.” Learn more.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What do you think of RecPro as a second roof A/C?

Dear Dave,

Right now I am researching the best A/C unit to purchase for my second unit. I wanted a unit with a remote wireless thermostat since it would be hard to fish wire for a hardwired thermostat. I found an A/C unit called RV Quiet A/C by RecPro and it is supposed to be one of the quietest on the market. Sounds good to me from what I read. The problem is I want to run a soft start, but RecPro says they haven’t tested their unit with a soft start. My thinking is that a motor is a motor so why wouldn’t it work? Can you tell me anything about RecPro’s A/C unit? Thanks for your advice here. —Roger

Yesterday, Dave answered: Why does Lance Camper’s slide room creep out?

Is your RV out of balance? This might be the cause

By Barry Zander

When your chassis arrived at the RV manufacturer, the assemblers probably didn’t take into account the weight distribution of the rig. Is it important? A definite “Yes!” says Jonathan Elkins, who has been making and installing leaf springs for 18 years and whose family has been in the business for four generations. Read how this installation greatly improved Barry’s RV ride, here.

Reader poll

Would your “dream” RV have more than one bathroom?

Quick Tip

Five-minute freezer defrost – without heat!

From Walt Kaiser: “Go to Walmart or another box store. Buy 5 of the very thin, flexible cutting boards. Cut the boards to fit the walls, floor and ceiling of your freezer. Put the panels in place — the food in the freezer will hold them in place. When ready to remove frost, simply take the food out, remove the thin panels, shake the buildup off them and replace. Total time for defrost: about 5 minutes.” Thanks, Walt! [Editor’s note: These super-thin cutting boards are also available at Amazon.]

Website of the day

The Greatest Breakfast Sandwich In Every State

Boy, this list is making us hungry! If you’re a fan of breakfast sandwiches, this list was definitely made for you. See if you’re near the best breakfast sandwich in your state!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 60 percent have visited Yellowstone National Park at least once within the last 10 years.

• 51 percent have had their RV trip interrupted by an electrical problem at least once.

• 64 percent would pay $10 extra a night for an extra-wide RV site.

For Lovers Only…

To: Moran

From: Putz

“Hope your snow birding in Arizona is going well. Can’t wait to see y’all in March.”

To: Sunkiss

From: NSKing

“Even after 47 years I still tell her I’m happy I found her first.”

Recipe of the Day

Cracker Jacks Gone Wild!

by Sue Adame from McMinnville, OR

Perfectly salty and sweet, this movie night treat is addicting. All the extra add-ins take this to a whole new level. Caramel popcorn is tossed with chocolate M&M’s and tart dried cranberries for the ultimate flavor contrast. We loved cashews for the nut of choice (but easily swap your favorite). This is great any time of year and not just for movie night. Use different color M&M’s for a holiday treat or hostess gift. So easy and so good!

Game day treat, anyone? Get the recipe.

Trivia

Which country consumes the most bread? Which country has the most diverse variety of breads? If you guessed Germany for both, you’re correct! Most people associate Germany with sausages, chocolate and beers, but Germans really love their bread! They consume more bread than any other nationality on Earth and they produce more than 300 different kinds of bread!

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Lizzy (left) and Sadie love to travel and look out the windows.” —Gary Johnson

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

