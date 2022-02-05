RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1038

Welcome to RVtravel.com, an RV-themed newsletter from the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

February 5, 2022

Cover story

Finding the magic in unknown places, the reason we travel

By Emily Woodbury



T

here’s a special kind of magic that seems to rest in the air in the high California desert. I’ve felt a similar magic before, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, but it had been a while and it was nice to be reminded of what it felt like.

I was telling my travel companion about something I love. I explained, “One of my most favorite things in the whole entire world is when you’re in a quiet place—a small town main street, even a city block late at night, and you find a little restaurant or tavern with a lit-up sign outside. Opening the doors from a quiet, peaceful street into a bustling scene inside—drinks clinking, knives cutting, forks stabbing, chitter-chatter, music… it’s my favorite thing to watch an entire world come alive. A world tucked behind two closed doors.”

But as I drove through Joshua Tree National Park, I realized I found this feeling in places other than restaurants and taverns late at night. That same little piece of magic sometimes catches a person off guard in a place they would have never expected to find it. I thought I would love Joshua Tree, sure, but did I think it would slither like its Diamondbacks into my soul? No, I wasn’t expecting that. I opened its metaphorical doors and walked into a scene that made my little heart sing. Continue reading Emily’s magical essay.

RVtravel.com coffee mugs now “official” in Quartzsite!

Today’s RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel provides more details on the Airstream eStream electric trailer concept. He writes, "I was able to sit in on a call with Airstream President Bob Wheeler and McKay Featherstone, head of development, and learn more about this interesting concept."

Would you like to see a certain RV reviewed? Submit your request to Tony at his new Forum on RVtravel.com.

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

MORE OF CLINT

See some of Clint’s recent cartoons. They’re wonderful!

Featured article

Is your RV stove harming you and the environment?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

“Your gas stove could be hurting everyone around you,” shouts the headline from a recent issue of Popular Science. The subtitle, “A new report has found that stoves are constantly emitting fumes—warming the planet and endangering your health.” Is your RV stove a guilty party? Find out here.

“All I read about are problems! Is it even worth getting an RV?”

By Gail Marsh

This comment appeared recently in an RV blog I follow. The person posting their question about whether or not getting an RV was even worth it received hundreds of replies—the majority being fervently in favor of the RV lifestyle. The entire post stopped me in my tracks. I looked back on the last several articles I’d researched and written. To my surprise (and regret), many of the articles voiced negative aspects of RVing. Continue reading this upbeat post.

Thousands enter to win “free RV.” It’s a scam, but their reasons are legit

If you have a Facebook account, you may have seen several scams going around saying “Enter to win a free RV,” or something along those lines. Recently, one was posted on our Free Campgrounds Facebook group, which was promptly deleted by our moderators because, of course, it was spam. Continue reading for some very heartfelt “contest” entry comments.

Around the Campfire: Personal rights vs. doing what’s right when camping

By Gail Marsh

A few nights ago, several campers gathered around the campfire. We began to discuss the “unwritten rules of camping.” Several newbies in the fire circle were curious about these rules. Who created them? Who, if anyone, enforces them? Why are these rules needed? And why aren’t the rules written down? Good questions! The conversation that followed seemed more like an airing of grievances, but in retrospect, maybe that’s exactly how the unwritten rules first originated. Continue reading.

Reader Poll

Do you remember how you first heard about RVtravel.com?

Try to remember and tell us here. Thanks!

The most popular poll in this past week’s RV Daily Tips newsletters:

Have you ever seen the Old Faithful geyser erupt in person? See how more than 2,100 other RVers responded.

Everything to know about crossing the border between San Diego and Tijuana in an RV

By Cheri Sicard

The thought of driving from the U.S. into Mexico inspires fear and anxiety in many would-be travelers. In fact, it’s enough to make a lot of folks stay home. Especially when you add the stress of driving or towing a large RV, and making that crossing at San Ysidro, the world’s busiest land border crossing. That’s a shame, because Baja California Norte, just over the border from San Diego, has so much to offer RVers. The border crossing is not bad, especially if you know what to expect. Continue reading this very comprehensive article.

Road Trips: Marilyn Monroe was once California’s “Artichoke Queen”

In this interesting post by Chris Epting, learn some of the history of how Marilyn Monroe got her start in the movies, and why she was crowned the first California Artichoke Queen. The fun, small town of Castroville, the Artichoke Capital of the World, will celebrate its Artichoke Festival on June 11-12. Read more about Marilyn and Castroville here.

RV boo-boos—Always good to use a spotter!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

How do you spell “entertainment” at the RV park? One sure-fire hit is to watch folks try to park their rigs. Some are just soooo disappointing. They roll those rigs in there without a hitch. But on the other hand… There are plenty of folks who just seem to be, well, born with all thumbs. It’s those that need a spotter that make for entertainment. Like this one.

A beloved Texas roadside stop with the “best bathrooms in the nation”

When you’re on a road trip and your gas tank is nearing empty, your bladder is nearing full, and your stomach is grumbling, where’s the best place to stop? Well, if you’re in Texas, Alabama, Georgia or Florida, it’s going to be at the beloved Buc-ee’s, of course. Learn more and watch the video.

How it Happened: Thank a mulberry tree and the Silk Road for the cardboard box

By Gail Marsh

I’ve stopped counting. Peeking into just one RV cupboard, I counted 14! I’m talking about cardboard boxes. From breakfast cereal to crackers to spaghetti noodles—all are packaged inside these boxes. We use them to move things into and out of our RVs. We store things inside cardboard boxes, as well. It’s safe to say that our world would be very different without the lowly cardboard box. So whose bright idea was the cardboard box? Learn the fascinating history here.

RV meal prep for delicious chicken dinners on the fly

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! This article contains a brilliant idea and delicious recipes that streamline your way to a flavorful homemade chicken dinner in your RV anytime. Yum! Check this out!

RV Propane/LP Gas Alarm may save your life

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What can I use to level my 5th wheel besides bulky wood blocks?

Dear Dave,

I have a fifth wheel trailer. It weighs 9,400 lbs. fully loaded. Is it safe to use plastic leveling blocks under the front landing gear? I’m trying to eliminate some weight by not using heavy wood blocks. Thank you, Dave. —Al

Read Dave’s reply.

Visit Dave's new forum on RVtravel.com. Ask him a question or help answer one from another reader.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Two new gadget reviews have been posted in today's Great RV Accessories Newsletter.

RVelectricity ™

with Mike Sokol



A video discussion about upgrading your RV to lithium batteries

As promised, Tony Barthel from RVtravel.com and Stressless Camping was able to upload our lithium battery virtual seminar from the Quartzsite show last week while he was sitting in a Starbucks cafe that had WiFi access.

So, after a whole lotta cappuccinos, here we are in a 40-minute video discussion about what you should know before upgrading your RV to lithium batteries. I’ve learned a lot about lithium battery upgrades and charging over the last year, so now is a great opportunity for you to learn the basics. Read more and watch the video here.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session: The Mike and Tony Quartzsite Show Preview.

Visit Mike's new RVelectricity Forum on RVtravel.com.

RV Tire Safety

Tire loads and inflation—a refresher

By Roger Marble

I just read another post on a FB page where more incorrect information about tire loads and inflation was published. Soooo, let’s go over this topic again.

Today’s key points: Know the minimum tire inflation based on manufacturer estimates. At a minimum, check your inflation with a good gauge at least monthly and every morning before travel. Better yet: Get, program and use a Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS). Continue reading.

Ask Roger anything about RV tires on his new RV Tires Forum.

For Lovers Only…

Listen up, romantics. If you have a special someone you’d like to surprise with a secret message right here on this website (could be your wife, husband, partner, child, neighbor, friend, etc.) submit it to us here. Don’t use their real names, use a special name that only they’ll recognize. Oh, how fun it will be when they read it! You’ll make their day! We’ll feature these in our upcoming newsletters, so keep your eyes open.

Here are a couple of responses.

To: Tippy

From: Crazy cat camper

“Can’t wait to go camping with our Siamese. We’re going to have a blast!”

To: SilverFox

From: TishtheDish

“Happy Valentine’s Day and Happy Anniversary! 37 years with you and things couldn’t be any HOTTER! Love you!”

RV Fire Safety

Prevent spontaneous combustion

Spontaneous combustion can occur in damp charcoal. Buy charcoal fresh, keep it dry, and store it in a covered metal container. Rags soiled with auto wax or cleaners that contain petroleum products or other oil-based cleaning materials can also spontaneously combust if disposed of in a combustible container. Put dirty cleaning rags in a metal container with a lid. —Courtesy Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Recipe of the Day

Broccoli Shrimp Casserole

by Dennis Purcell from Ann Arbor, MI

We loved this creamy, cheesy, broccoli casserole. Adding shrimp bulks it up and could be served as a main meal or a side dish. Cayenne adds a little heat to the casserole. But we really enjoyed the bacon. It adds a smoky flavor that’s nice with the savory cheese and creamy broccoli cheddar soup. Done in 30 minutes, this is an easy dinner.

Easy and delicious? Count us in! Get the recipe.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We just started taking Nala, a Goldendoodle, on camping trips. She is having a difficult time finding a place to lay down in the camper as we do not take her favorite resting place [pictured] with us.” —Alan Trombley

Vintage Postcard of the Week

Postcards owned by Colleen and Ed Weum, Pacific Northwest Postcard Club. Read more about their 90,000 postcard collection here.

Brain Teaser

How can 8 + 8 = 4?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Trivia

Yellowstone’s most famous geyser, Old Faithful, was once routinely used for doing laundry. Back in the 1880s, people put the geyser’s hot water to good use! Henry J. Winser, an early Yellowstone guide, wrote, “Old Faithful is sometimes degraded by being made a laundry. Garments placed in the crater during quiescence are ejected thoroughly washed when the eruption takes place. Gen. Sheridan’s men, in 1882, found that linen and cotton fabrics were uninjured by the action of the water, but woolen clothes were torn to shreds.”

Word and Phrase Origins

From the book, Word and Phrase Origins by Robert Hendrickson:

flea market. “These bargain markets have nothing to do with fleas. Flea market has been an American expression as far back as Dutch colonial days when there was a very real Vallie (Valley) Market at the valley, or foot, of Maiden Lane in downtown Manhattan. The Vallie Market came to be abbreviated to Vlie Market and this was soon pronounced Flea Market.

Laugh of the Week

Did you miss last week’s RV Travel?

Read it here | Back issues

