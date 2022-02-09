RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Issue 1793

Today’s thought

“I felt my lungs inflate with the onrush of scenery—air, mountains, trees, people. I thought, ‘This is what it is to be happy.'” ―Sylvia Plath

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pizza Day!

On this day in history: 1942 – Year-round daylight saving time (aka war time) is re-instated in the United States as a wartime measure to help conserve energy resources.

Tip of the Day

Easy ways to decorate your RV without adding much weight

By Gail Marsh

The very first thing Hubby says when I mention decorating something in our RV’s interior is, “How much will it weigh?” The big difference between decorating your stix-n-brix home and decorating your RV is the weight consideration. I don’t even stop to think about how much a big potted plant will weigh when I bring it into our stationary home. But I certainly think twice before bringing something so heavy into our RV.

Read all these decorating ideas. You’re going to love them!

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Take care with campfires

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Happier Camper Traveler. He writes, “The idea of a very small and lightweight trailer that’s very, very adaptive… er… Adaptiv, has a lot of appeal.” Check it out.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Winnebago Voyage V3739RK fifth wheel prototype? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

New batteries: Which should I get and how do I connect the cables?

Dear Dave,

I just bought a used Thor with two house batteries and they are not holding a charge. I need to install new batteries but the compartment seems like a rat’s nest! What batteries are the best and how do I keep all the cables straight? —Terry

Read Dave’s answer.

Yesterday, Dave answered: What do you think of RecPro as a second roof A/C?

You never know who you’ll meet at the campground…

By Nanci Dixon

I love how many interesting people we meet camping! We just met our new campsite neighbors, The Border Hookups. Dave and Jacqueline Hudson are professional singers, health coaches, and full-time RVers. Dave is from Minnesota and Jacqueline from Canada, hence the name The Border Hookups. Read the interesting story of how they became full-time RVers.

Quick Tip

Safe freeway driving for RVs



Following distances must be increased on a freeway because you cannot slow down and stop your vehicle quickly. When you want to exit a freeway, slow down sooner than you would for a smaller vehicle. Be aware that many off ramps have curves which continually tighten. You will need to stay to the outside of the curve so the rear wheels will not rub the curb or drop off the pavement. From California DMV

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Dan & Benet Kruger

2019 Artic Fox 28-5C

“Enjoy the set up. We just push a button and it levels itself. Only about 20 minutes all hooked up and we’re in our easy chair. If we’re boondocking it takes even less time. It has 1,000 watts of solar with five lithium batteries. It’s easy to tow and is very roomy. I put a way bigger bathroom sink in for my wife. It has lots of storage for food items and a big fridge. Done some cold weather camping and it does great. We enjoy the heated tanks as well, and the electric fireplace is nice. Like all houses on wheels, it requires some work at times. Just the right size for us.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

It’s about time you cleaned those headlights

When was the last time you gave those headlights a good scrub? It’s been a while, huh? Get yourself this 4-piece headlight restorer kit from Turtle Wax for about $11, and have your headlights looking as good as new in less than 5 minutes. It can be used on all lenses, plexiglass and plastic surfaces, and will restore all dull, yellowed headlights. Learn more or order here.

Website of the day

46 Incredible Things To Do With Canned Biscuits

Making biscuits is easy… when they come from a can! Step up those biscuits with these delicious-sounding recipes. Yum! [Diane will be right back. She’s heading to the store to get 15 cans of biscuits!]

Recipe of the Day

Over the Moon Pizza Dip

by Marie Freeman from Poquoson, VA

This delicious dip is one your friends and family will cheer for. It’s full of meat and cheese and seriously simple to make. All the seasonings really add to the delicious pizza flavor.

Since it’s National Pizza Day, we’ll be making this! Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Cracker Jacks Gone Wild!

Trivia

Lakes formed by meteor impacts are called annular lakes. One of the world’s largest annular lakes is Lake Manicouagan in Quebec, Canada. The lake is so large that it can be seen from space and is known as the “Eye of Quebec.”

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Tinkerbell and Loki are brother and sister Shih Tzu that my son, Chris, my wife, Susie, and I adopted April 2020. They love camping together. Chris is a full-time firefighter and works 24 hours on and 48 off, so Loki stays with Susie, Tinkerbell, and myself when he is at work. They are inseparable. Love to play and camp together.” —Jeffrey Dowell

Leave here with a laugh

