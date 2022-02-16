RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Issue 1798

“Make improvements, not excuses. Seek respect, not attention.”―Roy T. Bennett

Tip of the Day

See more, move less: The benefits of home-based camping

By Gail Marsh

Call me crazy, but I thought when we purchased our fifth-wheel RV we’d never tent camp again. Somehow I saw the RV as an “upgrade” from tent camping and that our lightweight, two-man tent would never again see the light of day. I was wrong. And I’m so glad! Combining an RV with tent camping has allowed us to see more of this great land than I ever thought possible. I call it home-based camping.

Read More

Today's RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Coachmen Northern Spirit 2557RB. He writes, “I love the use of space and the organizing of the storage on this trailer. It’s really one of the better examples I’ve seen, and I’ve seen a lot of trailers!”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

I want to store water for emergencies. How do I keep it fresh?

Dear Dave,

I live in a 5th wheel full time in Florida. I am, for now, stationary. My question is concerning the fresh water tank. I want to keep water in the tank in case of an emergency when we lose city water. What is the best way to keep water in the tank fresh? My theory is to fill the tank all the way to eliminate any air in the tank. This way bacteria cannot grow because there is no oxygen. Is this correct? Or is there a better way? —Roy

Read Dave's answer.

TOPICS TO DISCUSS IN DAVE'S FORUM

• Should propane be shut off while on the road?

• Leaky toilet. Gasket won’t seal. Help!

• Water pressure weaker on city water than when dry camping. Why?

If you’re in the Raleigh, NC, area, join Dave this week at the NC RV Dealers Raleigh RV Show, Feb. 18-20, at the NC State Fairgrounds. He has seminars all three days.

Wheelchair-bound family finds joy in RVing

By Nanci Dixon

I met fellow RVers Mark Swanson and his son, Shane, at the campground earlier this week. Both Dad and Shane are wheelchair-bound, but that is not stopping them from being avid RVers. Shane was born with spina bifida and has no use of his legs. Mark grew up camping and wanted to share that with his son. Read more about this amazing and inspirational young man and his RVing family here. (Shane has how many gold medals?!)

Roughly how many different places did you stay with your RV in 2021?

Quick Tip

Easy hand washing at the campsite

At a campsite? Put a bar of soap into the foot of a length of pantyhose cut long enough to tie to the water spigot. Very handy for hand washing. Thanks, Candy!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Catherine Rubin

2003 Chinook Concourse

“My 21’ Chinook motorhome is so easy to drive and park anywhere. It has everything I need: a big refrigerator, microwave, generator, lots of inside storage, wet bath, one-piece fiberglass with plenty of insulation for cold weather camping. It has three 100-watt solar panels and has been converted to 4×4 and lifted so it’s great for boondocking. It has great road visibility for the driver and the 4×4 makes it an attention-getting vehicle, which has been a wonderful way to meet people. Best of all is being part of the Chinook Camping Club, which has given me many good friends.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

Top 10 Wild West towns in America

Get your cowboy hats and boots on and yee-haw your way over to one of these Old West towns. Have you visited any of these?

Recipe of the Day

Shrimp and Grits

by Linda Franklin from Roanoke, VA

Super smooth and satisfying, we really enjoyed this shrimp and grits recipe. It’s made with very simple ingredients and doesn’t have a lot of spice. So if you don’t like things spicy, this recipe is for you. Lemon and butter are the perfect complements to the sweet shrimp. Onion and garlic add just enough flavor. Make sure to serve an ample amount of grits… the cheese makes them super creamy. A delicious and simple recipe for a special brunch or dinner.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The letter J never appears on the Periodic Table. That’s because elements were named using Latin or Greek naming conventions and neither language has a J in it.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Cashew loves the snow, especially at Grand Teton National Park! This photo was taken at Colter Bay Village near Jackson Lake.” —Eduardo Wiewall

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Hide dirty laundry, and save space too!

Sometimes where to put those worn clothes waiting for wash day is the pits. Many hide a basket in the shower stall, but here’s another approach: Hang that dirty laundry out – not for everyone to see, but on the back of a closet door. Zippers on this one make it easy to open, and the company includes a couple of different hooks to help you hang it. Find it here for a great price.

Leave here with a laugh

