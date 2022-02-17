RV Daily Tips. Thursday, February 17, 2022

Issue 1799

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).



√ DID YOU KNOW? RVtravel.com is the most popular RV lifestyle website in the world! —SOURCE: ALEXA.COM

Today’s thought

“Remember that wherever your heart is, there you will find your treasure.” ―Paulo Coelho

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Random Acts of Kindness Day!

On this day in history: 1972 – Cumulative sales of the Volkswagen Beetle exceed those of the Ford Model T.

Tip of the Day

How to manually adjust your trailer brakes

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received about adjusting trailer brakes from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

I have a new Coleman camper that seems to have a brake issue. While it stops okay, one tire seems to “lock up” (“grab”) first. This happens while adjusting the brake controller. I feel that I would have better braking and a shorter stopping distance if all four tires braked at about the same time. I know that I don’t need—or want—the brakes locking the wheels in normal use. But while making adjustments to the controller I would like to have them better synchronized. Is there a way to adjust the brakes to get them all braking together?

—Jeff

Read Chris’ reply

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Forest River XLR Micro Boost 29LRLE toy hauler. Tony writes, “While this can legitimately haul some toys, this would be an even better trailer where there’s a craft room or office or something like that.” Just don’t count on any windows for natural light…

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What is the best pet monitoring device?

Dear Dave,

We need to get a monitoring system to keep our dog safe in the RV when we do adventures that he can’t attend. We really don’t want to have a monthly phone plan for it but will if it is necessary. Which monitoring system do you recommend? —Linda

Read Dave’s answer.

Young architect builds RV with essential amenities for $1,400

A 23-year-old recently graduated architecture student from Tamil Nadu, India, has hit the news. Dismayed at how much poor people were spending on housing, he’s come up with a potential solution. Arun Prabhu has built what’s possibly India’s first home-brew motorhome. This is pretty cool!

Reader poll

How many air conditioners are on your RV?

Respond here

Quick Tip

Don’t close too many furnace vents

On cold nights, some RVers believe that if they cover up or shut the vents except the one in their bedroom that they will save propane and be warmer. Bad idea. When you do this, the furnace can overheat, and it will trip the high-limit safety switch. If this happens too often, eventually the limit switch will burn out and the furnace will shut down. The rule of thumb is to always leave no fewer than three vents open at all times.

Website of the day

The Coziest Restaurant in Every State

It’s February, and that means having dinner in a rustic lodge or a saloon by a fireplace sounds pretty nice, right? Well, this list from Food & Wine has you covered.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 34 percent read the news on their computer, 33 percent on their smartphone, and 29 percent on their tablet.

• 97 percent do not live with any children aged 15 or younger.

• 63 percent have had something worth $100 or more stolen from them.

Recent poll: Have you noticed a delay in shipping on your Amazon Prime orders?

Recipe of the Day

Aunt Kathy’s Oven Burgers

by Dawn Whitted from Spearfish, SD

Gooey melted cheese, savory special sauce… what could be better on a burger?! Even if you don’t enjoy the toppings that are added, the method for making these hamburgers is great. They’re juicy just like a burger should be. Baking them in the oven, the cheese melts into the spread and drips everywhere (in a good way). The bun is warm and the bottom gets slightly crisp. The perfect foundation for the messy burger. A must-try for any cheeseburger lover!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Ever wonder why Lyme disease is called Lyme? Well, when the disease was first diagnosed in 1975 it was done so in Old Lyme, Connecticut.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Lollipop and Pockpop are Cavalier King Charles. Both were adopted separately when they were 5 years old. Lollipop is the Blienham and Pockypop is the black and tan. They love traveling in our Winnebago Vista and have claimed their favorite traveling sleeping spot.” —Anna Washington

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This isn’t just a mystery product. This is an absolutely-must-have product. We’re being serious. You MUST have this in your car or RV at all times.

Leave here with a laugh

I woke up this morning to find two birds sitting in the sun in our backyard eating ice cream. I couldn’t believe it! They were Basking Robins!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.