RV Daily Tips. Thursday, February 24, 2022

Issue 1804

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“And that’s the thing about people who mean everything they say. They think everyone else does too.” ―Khaled Hosseini

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chili Day!

On this day in history: 1854 – A Penny Red with perforations was the first perforated postage stamp to be officially issued for distribution.

Tip of the Day

The things you must do before every RV trip

By Gail Marsh

Your rig is packed and fueled up. You’ve found your sunglasses and are wearing your comfy “long-haul clothes.” Your opened water bottle sits patiently in the cup holder and snacks are within easy reach. In short, you are ready to go! But wait just a minute! You’re not fully ready to head out on the road until you perform the following tasks. You must follow these things to do before every RV trip. They are important. Every time. For your safety, the safety of your passengers, and anyone who may travel along your same route—do not skip these simple, but vital actions.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Coachmen Northern Spirit 2659BH bunkhouse travel trailer. As he reports, this is “a bunkhouse travel trailer with some really unusual features that could make a difference. In fact, this may be a good choice for those who want a larger bunk model and who want to bring along some adventure gear.”

Learn more.



For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why won’t my RV’s water pump prime?

Dear Dave,

We purchased a 2022 Winnebago Travato 59K in October 2021. We took it on one small trip to see if everything was working and now we’re on our first big trip. The first thing that’s gone out, and I’ve had nothing but problems with, is this new water pump all in one unit. I’ve had the technicians come up and look at it twice now. Each time they’re able to get it to prime and to work, but when it gets on the road apparently something goes wrong with one of the levers and we cannot get it to prime. …

Continue reading.

Join Dave this weekend, Friday-Sunday, at the PA RV Supershow in Harrisburg, PA. Learn more.

I just spent $106 on a $3 shower replacement part…

By Nanci Dixon

It can be hard to find a part for your RV these days. With brick-and-mortar stores carrying a lot fewer items and online sales the new normal, finding a simple replacement part for an RV has gotten much harder. I just spent $106 to get a $3 plastic bracket that broke on the shower spray bar in my RV’s shower. What the heck?! Read more.

Reader poll

Have you ever ordered a pizza delivered to your RV?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Possible cause of trailer sway

Reader Jim Schrankel read a story we carried earlier about reducing trailer sway. Jim rightly points out that oftentimes, sway can be attributed to too-little weight on the hitch. Industry recommendations range anywhere from 10 to 12 percent of your trailer’s weight should be on the hitch, but Jim likes his at 15 percent. Thanks, Jim, for keeping us (and our rigs) straight!

Website of the day

Raptor rehab centers in the U.S. and Canada

We think there’s a pretty good chance you point out raptors (birds of prey) on your RV travels: “Look at that huge hawk, Honey!” This list shows you raptor centers across the U.S. and Canada. Most of them you can visit, which would be pretty neat!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 56 percent say their financial worth is greater than it was two years ago.

• 32 percent would re-think staying at an RV park if they found out it was close to train tracks.

• 23 percent take their RV batteries out of the cold each year and store them in their garage or basement.

Recent poll: If money didn’t matter, would you rather drive across America in 7 days or fly in one day?

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Southwest Beef Chili Stew

by Jane Manna from Collinsville, CT

This lovely beef chili has a subtle sweetness that is a welcome departure from traditional hot and spicy versions. We love the big tender pieces of beef in this chili. Corn throughout is a nice touch of sweetness when you get a kernel.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

According to the USDA, a sandwich is defined by the presence of… what? If you guessed meat, you’re correct. So the next time you eat a grilled cheese, or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, you can’t call it a sandwich! The USDA says that in order to qualify for a sandwich to be a sandwich, it must have at least 35 percent cooked meats and be no more than 50 percent bread.

*When are poison dart frogs not poisonous? Yesterday’s trivia tells you when you could be around these frogs and not have to worry!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“I rescued Lily from Costa Rica in 2010. We were down there on vacation and she befriended us and slept on the porch of our cabana every night. She followed us everywhere. I believe she is a terrier mix (maybe some rat terrier). She has turned out to be a very sweet, loving girl. I am so glad I rescued her.” —Cecile Geary

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This is too funny! Everybody can relate to this (and everybody will laugh at it!).

Leave here with a laugh

I’ve lost a lot of weight recently by just wearing bread on my head. It’s a new loaf hat diet I’m trying.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.