RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Issue 1803

Today’s thought

“I am not sure that I exist, actually. I am all the writers that I have read, all the people that I have met, all the women that I have loved; all the cities I have visited.” ―Jorge Luis Borges

On this day in history: 1927 – U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signs a bill by Congress establishing the Federal Radio Commission (later replaced by the Federal Communications Commission) which was to regulate the use of radio frequencies in the United States.

Tip of the Day

Need shelter from hot sun or bad weather? Use this pop-up canopy

By Nanci Dixon

We travel from extreme area to extreme area—one too hot and sunny and the other cold and rainy. We do try to avoid snow and freezing temps though! One thing that has helped us still enjoy the outdoors in both hot and/or extreme weather is this pop-up canopy tent.

Today’s RV review…

There are a number of things that have been incorporated into this floor plan since I was selling them just a few years ago. Those include a number of features that will really make a difference in long-term use.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What is the best battery for a diesel pusher?

Dear Dave,

Our house batteries are having problems and we want to upgrade. We have a 2015 Winnebago Tour. Could you recommend a replacement battery? Thanks for your help. —Gerald

Video: Notorious low underpass claims another RV

Watch what happens when an RVer towing a fifth wheel trailer ignores warning signs and even runs a red light and attempts to pass beneath what is probably America’s most infamous low bridge. It’s not pretty. Watch and weep (and then measure the height of your RV so this doesn’t happen to you).

Reader poll

What’s too much to routinely pay for a dinner entree at a restaurant?

Quick Tip

The reality of loose screws

It seems like all RVers, er, RVs have a few screws loose. Road vibration tends to loosen anything with a thread to it, so be sure to keep a set of screwdrivers and wrenches with you no matter how short the trip.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Leonard Rempel

2020 Keystone Montana 3120 RL

“It has all the comforts of home! A washer/dryer combo, a TV that is cabled for Netflix, a big kitchen, great outdoor shade, totally set up for any type of camping we want, and best of all, we can and do change our scenic view every couple of weeks. My retirement gift to myself, and so happy that I was able to do this.”

Congratulations on your retirement, Leonard (and co!). Happy trails!

Wow! This is so handy!

Website of the day

The Most Beautiful Photo We Could Find of Every U.S. National Park

They’re not lying—these photos are stunning! Trust us, you’ll want to visit every single one of these parks after looking through these.

Recipe of the Day

Green Chile Cheese Squares

by Diana Furman from Las Cruces, NM

Fluffy and creamy, these green chile cheese bars are perfect any time of the day. With the texture of a breakfast casserole, the flavor reminds us of a spicy cornbread. Enjoy them for brunch, a snack, or even an appetizer.

Trivia

Poison dart frogs, highly toxic frogs found in Central and South America, are not poisonous when raised in captivity. That’s right, the frog’s toxicity is derived from their diet, so when they’re not fed the same diet, the frogs never build up a reserve of the toxins they excrete.

*If leafcutter ants don’t actually eat the leaves, what do they do with them? The answer, which you’ll find in yesterday’s trivia, is fascinating.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our camp dogs: Lucky the Doxie, and Sammie, a mixed breed Beagle, Australian Shepherd, and Border Collie. They were waiting for their daddy to come back to the truck.” —Joeann Hite

Leave here with a laugh

