RV Daily Tips. Thursday, March 3, 2022

10 easy ways to fix 10 irritating problems in the RV

By Gail Marsh

Okay, fine, I’ll admit it. After four days cooped up inside our RV because of steady rain, little irritants can really get to me! I’m talking about those small inconveniences that make me sigh in frustration and wish for a simple solution. Maybe you’ve had similar moments and experienced these same problems in the RV, as well.

I’ve compiled simple hacks and tips that can make everyday RV living just a bit easier and hopefully less frustrating. The only criteria for potential solutions to everyday nuisances is that the “fix” must be quick and easy.

2022 Cedar Creek Champagne 38EBS

Tony writes, “Cedar Creek, a part of the Forest River family, is a maker of higher-end fifth wheels. These large 5ers are really well-suited for full-time living. … Overall this would be a quite livable floor plan with a place upstairs to get away from the place downstairs. Because sometimes getting away from it all includes getting away from the others you brought with you who are also getting away from it all.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Can my RV have soft floors even without a water leak?

Dear Dave,

Can soft spots develop on the floor of my 5th wheel trailer without being caused by water damage? We have a 2017 Prime Time Crusader Lite, model 30BH. The soft spots started 2 years after we bought it new, mainly at high traffic areas. No signs of water anywhere in the rig. Had the rig checked for exterior and plumbing leaks but none found. When I removed a floor register, I noticed the actual laminated wooden part of the floor was maybe 5/16″ thick, definitely less than 3/8″. Couldn’t see how far apart the joists were. There’s about 1 1/2″ to 2″ of high density foam underneath the flooring. Anyway, is it possible to have delamination and/or soft spots without any water damage? Thank you very much! —Tom L.

Pay attention to passing motorists’ warnings of trouble

On the road, most of us have experienced looking out our window to see a car passing by with someone waving frantically, and pointing toward our vehicle or behind it. Most of the time these are good Samaritans who have spotted something wrong with our vehicle or the one we’re towing. This message and the ensuing responses were posted at our RV Advice Group on Facebook and we believe are worth passing along. Continue reading.

Check between your duallies

Take an occasional peek between your dual tires to make sure nothing has wedged in there. If it seems like something has been there a while, it might be best to have a tire shop inspect for damage.

RV Service Reviews

When you break down in your RV, we’d hate to see you go to a bad service shop. This website shows you reviews of good service centers near you.

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 10 percent say their current RV is too big for them.

• 71 percent make their bed every morning (and 6 percent never make their bed!).

• 49 percent say they or their partner are very capable of fixing things that go wrong in the RV, and that they can fix almost everything.

Recipe of the Day

Seafood Pasta in Lemon Butter Sauce

by Sara A from Pasadena, CA

The lemon butter sauce in this seafood pasta is so good. It’s a light sauce with a delicious lemony flavor. We love the blend of shrimp and scallops in this dish. They enhance the flavor of the sauce. Easy to prepare, save this for a special occasion, or make this when you’re craving shrimp and scallops. Serve this seafood pasta with a crispy salad, some warm bread, and prepare to smile.

Trivia

The very first webcam of all time monitored a coffee pot. Yep, a coffee pot. Here’s the story: The Comper Lab at the University of Cambridge had an inconveniently located break room. In 1991, Quentin Stafford-Fraser and Paul Jardetzky decided they didn’t want to trudge all the way across campus anymore just to find out that the coffee pot in the break room was empty, so they wrote a client/server model using the X-Window System to broadcast a low-res video feed of the coffee pot over the local network. Two years later in 1993, Daniel Gordon and Martyn Johnson gave the feed an upgrade: They connected the camera to the internet. The video feed of this coffee pot was one of the most visited websites of all time during the early years of the internet. It remained online until 2001, when the computer department moved to new facilities.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Rufus, Himmel and Sophie say ‘Hi’ from their new home! We’ve just started full-timing, currently multiple months at a campground. Kitties came from a house with a large protected backyard, so we built a ‘catio’ to give them outside space. They have adjusted even better than we thought. They spend most of their time sleeping, but also a lot of play. Really good and affectionate friends, are even good travelers.” —Karen Wickersham

