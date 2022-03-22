RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Issue 1822

“One cannot think well, love well, sleep well if one has not dined well.” ―Virginia Woolf

Tip of the Day

Inflation is soaring! How to stretch your camping dollars

By Nanci Dixon

As inflation is currently impacting all of us, knowing how to stretch your camping dollars can come in handy. Summer RV trip planning may begin to look a little different.

We had skipped a planned trip to Washington, D.C., during the worst of COVID and are now raring to go but… gas prices, grocery prices, and campground costs are cutting into those plans again. I can’t even hit the multiply miles by miles-per-gallon button on my calculator.

As inflation soars, how can we stretch those camping dollars and still have a great time? Here are a few suggestions.

Today's RV review…

2022 Roadtrek Chase Class B

Tony writes, “My wife and I both liked the Roadtrek Chase quite a bit. The thing we liked most was how very comfortable those beds are, but the nerd side of me also really appreciated the solar and battery reserves as well as the inverter size.”

Ask Dave

Why is there a sewer smell in coach after leaving a campground?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2010 Winnebago Adventurer 35P. When we start traveling after using our coach in a campground we get a horrible sewer smell throughout the entire coach. We open some windows and the smell goes away in about 20 minutes. I have replaced the vent covers under both sinks, and I make sure there is water in all the traps. It happens on empty, partially full or full tanks. The shower vent pipe has a cyclone vent cap on the roof. We get no sewer smell when parked. What should I look for next? —Ted

The most beautiful, tiny, van-camper RV you have ever seen!

RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury reports he has never seen a van conversion as magnificent as this one. He says it packs in everything a typical motorhome can only include with three times the space. “If I were single and wanted to explore the country, staying wherever I wished without being identified as a ‘camper,’ I would go absolutely crazy seeing this and not being able to have one just like it for my very own.” Watch the short video and see if you feel the same.

Reader poll

Have you ever eaten caviar?

Quick Tip

It’s very important to keep your RV sealants fresh

The most frequent cause of damaging RV water leaks isn’t the roof itself. Rather, it’s the sealants around vents, trim, windows, etc. Sealant doesn’t last forever, and your RV warranty requires you to keep sealants fresh.

Website of the day

The Best Ice-Fishing Road Trips in America

We know you probably have spring on your mind, but if you’ve ever wanted to try ice fishing, put these incredible places on your list for next year!

Recipe of the Day

Cajun Sauteed Salmon With Rainbow Carrots and Potato

by Kisha Washington from Upper Marlboro, MD

If you’re looking for a nutritious and tasty salmon dinner, we’ve found your recipe. We love the Cajun spices added to the salmon. It gives it a burst of flavor. Rainbow carrots add a touch of color to the dish. Those, along with the red potatoes, are tender. Drizzle the creamy dill sauce over the salmon for another pop of flavor. The sauce reminds us of a tartar sauce but with dill. The combination of herbs and seasonings in this recipe is fantastic. This baked salmon is easy to make but looks impressive.

Trivia

The term “jaywalking” derives its name from slang for U.S. country-folk. In the early 20th century, there was still a big divide between country and city folk. City-dwellers referred to country folk, who most likely were living without electricity, indoor plumbing or automobiles, as “jay.” When visiting the city, the country-folk would hardly pay attention to automotive traffic, and would often cross mid-street without using intersections. They’d “jaywalk” their way right into accidents! This is the only instance where this slang term is still used.

Readers' Pets of the Day

“Our children (and grandchildren) informed us we were not doing our part to uphold the old geezer persona by not traveling with pets. We were thus gifted with three traveling companions…who, we admit, aren’t difficult travelers. This is Ali Khat, Byrd Lyte, and Great Scout Snoopy.” —Sharon Stoops

Leave here with a laugh

