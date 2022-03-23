RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Issue 1823

“Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time.” ―Maya Angelou

On this day in history: 1857 – Elisha Otis’s first elevator is installed at 488 Broadway in New York City.

20 bar soap hacks to make RV life easier

By Gail Marsh

In my local store, the bar soaps have been demoted to the lowest shelf. Liquid soaps, in all of their various scents and colors, have all but eliminated bar soap from the “personal cleansing” aisle. Well, wait just a minute! There are many uses for that bar soap. In fact, you can use bar soap hacks to make your RV life easier than ever! Just read on…

Keystone Bullet 221RBS Travel Trailer

Tony writes, “I like this floor plan a lot as a good compromise between exterior largess and interior space. The things Keystone does to differentiate their products do make a difference in the usability of their products. I think a lot of companies could do well to look at the way Keystone handles solar as a solid benchmark for how to do things well.”

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Can I convert my RV’s 2-way fridge to 3-way for safety on the road?

Dear Dave,

Can an RV’s 2-way refrigerator (electric/propane) be converted to a 3-way fridge, to be able to safely run it while traveling? I have a 2022 Winnebago Micro Minnie, 2225RL. Thank you. —Thomas

We had our RV custom painted. Here’s what the process was like…

By Nanci Dixon

Like many RVs with decal graphics, our motorhome had started to show signs of age after only four years. The decals were cracking and some were peeling. I was so proud of our still fairly new RV, that I just matched the paint and carefully painted in the cracks. That was NOT a good idea. Read more and see photos of the fascinating custom paint process.

Dog owners: Is/Are your dog(s) a purebred or mixed breed?

Keep small bathroom items in place

Storing bathroom cabinet items in “modules” like small storage bins will help keep items from shifting around while on the road. And if something breaks loose that shouldn’t (e.g., lid on liquid soap pops open due to altitude change) it may keep a nasty spill contained.

From Kathy Viers

2016 Flagstaff Super Lite 24 ft.

“We can use everything while traveling without putting our slides out. We have to turn the table sideways on travel days, but we can get to everything for such a small fifth wheel. We can fit it into a small spot when we are at home.”

25 Amazing Hot Springs In the U.S. You Must Soak In

They’re not lying, you must soak in these! Okay, it’s not a requirement, but after seeing the photos you’re sure going to want to! (We do!)

Roasted Garlic Mushrooms

by Carol Perricone from Massapequa Park, NY

Perfect for a cocktail party, brunch, luncheon or even alongside a steak at dinner. This is a very economical side dish. These mushrooms are juicy with a crunchy top. Garlic butter and bread crumbs add to the flavor. Definitely have a fork ready when you dig in!

What do you call kernels of popcorn that have been popped? Just popcorn, right? Wrong! Popcorn industry folk take these popped kernels very seriously, and refer to them as “flakes.” Yup, it’s not popcorn, it’s a flake! Why flake? They’re all unique, just like a snowflake. There are two kinds of flakes: mushroom and butterfly. At a movie theater, you’re most likely eating butterfly flake, but if you buy caramel corn somewhere, it’s probably mushroom flake. Flake shape is serious business in the popcorn industry!

“Winona and Oscar have nap time in the RV. These two travel with us and have been to more places than some of our family.” —Randal Weber

