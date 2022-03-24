RV Daily Tips. Thursday, March 24, 2022

Issue 1824

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“If you are irritated by every rub, how will your mirror be polished?” ―Rumi

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cocktail Day! Cheers!

On this day in history: 1882 – Robert Koch announces the discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium responsible for tuberculosis.

Tip of the Day

This RV is in the shop for slide-out damage. Don’t let this happen!

Our friends Dustin and Ashley Simpson down at California RV Specialists shared this video on their YouTube channel. This RV has some serious slide-out damage.

Give it a watch and take notes! You do not (we repeat: do not!) want this happening to your RV.

Watch the video here

Today’s RV review…

2022 Keystone Montana 3813MS fifth wheel

After listing lots of features that he likes, Tony adds, “If I were full-timing in a fifth wheel this might be a really good choice, what with all that closet space upstairs. With so many advantages, I can see why Montana continues to be the best-selling brand of fifth wheels out there.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Water heater works on 120-volt but not on LP. What to check?

Dear Dave,

I have a Suburban water heater with dual 120-volt/LP. It works fine on electric. However, when I try to use the LP, the pilot light lights and stays on. But when I try to turn the valve to “On” for the burner to light, the pilot light goes out. What should I check out? Thanks. —Virgil

Read Dave’s answer.

10 tips for staying safe while hiking or walking in the desert

When snowbirds migrate to the Southwest, the desert and mountains beckon with the promise of amazing hikes and glorious sunsets. As alluring as a quick, easy walk in the desert may seem, it is always wise to put safety first before putting on the hiking boots. Here are 10 tips for safe desert hiking.

Reader poll

Do you usually buy Girl Scout cookies each year?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

This may save the toad car battery from dying while being towed

Toad car battery go dead from leaving the switch on to keep the steering wheel unlocked? For some tow cars this may work: Turn the ignition switch all the way ON, then all the way OFF, but leave the key in the switch. For some vehicles this will still leave the wheel “free” but eliminate the power drain. Check to make sure your steering wheel remains UNLOCKED before towing!

Website of the day

Top 10 Gay Campgrounds in America

For our LGBTQ+ readers out there, check out some of these fun campgrounds and resorts.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 64 percent are current members of the Good Sam Club.

• 61 percent are so comfortable, no worries at all, driving or towing their RV.

• 12 percent are caregivers for at least one parent.

Recent poll: How satisfied are you with your present RV?

Recipe of the Day

Bruschetta Caprese With Balsamic Vinegar Reduction

by Tammy T. from Phoenix, AZ

We absolutely loved this bruschetta recipe. It’s a creative twist with the flavors of a Caprese salad. The classic flavors of the tomato, fresh mozzarella and basil are so refreshing. It reminds us of a summer garden. The toasted baguette makes this bite-size appetizer easy to eat. Where this gets special is the balsamic reduction. When it cools it really thickens up. Lightly drizzled onto the cherry tomato mixture brings all the flavors together. This is a filling appetizer or snack.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

If you’re experiencing somnambulism, what are you experiencing? Sleepwalking! Yup, that’s the medical term for it. Did you know that sleepwalking is thought to be genetic? If both parents are sleepwalkers, there’s about a 60 percent chance their children will experience it too.

*What do you call kernels of popcorn that have been popped? Hint: It’s not popcorn! Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“At 14, Barney is our ‘senior citizen’ camping companion. He loves the camper. After a day of doggy adventures, he’s usually the first one to turn in in the evening. No campfire s’mores for this guy.” —Jamie Sharp

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Sometimes we wish we were the inventor of some of these products. This is one of them. It’s brilliant and a wonderful way to spark creativity!

Photo from a reader

Stu Neilson sent us this photo and wrote, “This morning I was tidying up the last few dishes when I glanced out the window. The light was perfect on the houses across the lake. I grabbed my phone to catch the moment. We have hundreds of sunset photos of our piece of heaven, but this was a new perspective. From the beach, in front of our boathouse, I worked to capture the best angle. Just then, seven cormorants photobombed my perfect shot!” Nice, Stu!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.