RV Daily Tips. Thursday, April 7, 2022

Today’s thought

“You don’t remember what happened. What you remember becomes what happened.” ―John Green

Tip of the Day

7 tips for keeping a happy marriage while RVing

*Editor's note: We ran this a few years ago but it's still just as applicable as it was then!

Imagine that you and your partner just got married. You dated for three years, got married, and have now decided to buy an RV and travel the country. Wonderful, right? Absolutely! Until you’re three months in and 300 square feet suddenly seems small… very small. Do most marriages survive RV living? Well, of course it depends on the couple. But once couples learn how to maneuver around the small space, and the country, together, married RV life is a wonderful life! Here are seven things to do for a happy marriage in an RV.

Today’s RV review…

A small Super C – the Nexus RV Rebel Super C 30R

Tony writes, “I really like this Super C. It’s not overly huge but offers plentiful space thanks to a gigantic road-side slide room. There’s also plenty of storage and the chassis that can haul that stuff you put under there. Further, the company has really paid attention to a lot of little details in this build as well as some major items like that steel cage construction.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

No airflow to RV’s bedroom heat vent. How do I see what’s wrong?

Dear Dave,

We think there are two issues that need to be addressed. But first, there is no airflow to our RV’s bedroom heat vent. Can we open the underbelly cover to see the plumbing and duct system? It appears sealed but there are larger bolts. —John

Want to camp for free? All it takes is a little work…

Ready for your next RV adventure but worried about finding a campsite among the crowd? Are campsite costs going up? Like to work with people and stay active? Consider an amazing Volunteer.gov job. Read about the fun and amazing opportunities here.

Reader poll

Do you have serious food allergies?

Quick Tip

How to use a basement storage door as a table

You can use a basement storage door as a table, provided you can open it to “level” and then support it. Hit the thrift shops and buy a used photo tripod – the three legs make it sturdy and you can set and lock it at nearly any desirable height.

Recipe of the Day

Girl Scout Tacos

by Marybeth Mank from Mesquite, TX

Make these tacos in a Dutch oven or over an open stove if you’re camping. Either way, you’ll have a great meal. After the meat simmers with the beans and seasonings, it’s rich with a smoky flavor. The meat and bean mixture soaks into corn chips. Basically, they’re open-faced tacos everyone will love.

Trivia

Which of these prolific authors is actually composed of a group of ghostwriters? Ursula Bloom? Nora Roberts? R.L. Stine? Carolyn Keene? If you guessed Carolyn Keene, the name behind the Nancy Drew mysteries, you’re right! Nancy Drew is not the work of a single author. In fact, it’s simply the name given to a cast of ghostwriters. Go back and reread a few Nancy Drew mysteries and you’ll probably be able to see a difference in writing styles.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“River the Camping Kitty did not start traveling with us until the age of 16. We had no idea how he would adapt, but he loves it!” —Jane Gray

Leave here with a laugh

