RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Issue 1833

Tip of the Day

The most drool-worthy, ooey-est, gooey-est, s’mores hacks (seriously, read this!)

By Gail Marsh

It’s iconic! I’m talking about s’mores, of course. What’s a campfire without this ooey, gooey, yummy treat? I’m a traditionalist because I’ve always made my s’mores the original way: Break a graham cracker rectangle in half. Place a square of Hershey’s chocolate bar on top of each half graham cracker. Add a toasted marshmallow to one prepared cracker and put the second prepared cracker on top of the marshmallow. Yum! Original s’mores are good, but I recently tried some s’mores hacks, and they are definitely worth a taste test, too!

Today’s RV review…

2022 Venture RV Sonic SN190VRB… and my soapbox

Tony writes, “…this is a no-slide trailer with a Murphy bed and a bathroom that extends the full width of the rear of the floor plan. I like this layout, as you might expect, but I happen to see my soapbox over there so I’m going to go get it. Hold on.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Should I use tape on plastic water heater drain plug?

Dear Dave,

My water heater has a plastic drain plug. Should I use Teflon tape on the threads? Also, how long is too long to leave water in the tank between trips? We go on about 6-9 trips a year. Thanks! —Pete

Tour an ice house RV. Camp on frozen lakes, catch fish!

You may have seen an ice fishing RV in a campground and wondered what the heck it was. They’re low riders, their floors hugging the ground. There’s a reason for that. These specialized travel trailers, manufactured in Minnesota, are made to be towed onto a frozen lake where they will be used by anglers, who can fish while being sheltered from the elements in comfort. … After watching this video, you may wonder why traditional RVs are not available in such cozy, rustic designs. They’re gorgeous! Read more and watch the video.

Reader poll

As far as your weight goes, would you rather… ?

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Keep the dust out of your RV

Taking your RV into a super-dusty area? Here’s a tip to help keep the dust out of the rig for the duration: Cover up any vent openings that connect the inside of your rig to the outside—the refrigerator and the water heater are examples. While you’ll have to leave the water heater turned off for this one, it may pay dividends. Cover the vents with cheap household air conditioner filters, and tape the filter on with heavy-duty masking tape. Be sure to pull the filter off the water heater before firing it up. You may need to use solvent to clean the tape adhesive, but it’s better than dust in your rig.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Mike Aarestad

2020 Solitude ST2930RL

“It’s the smallest Solitude made, I believe, at 34.5 ft. The large bathroom has two doors. Normal layout in the living area. It has a large center island with a large stainless sink. Lots of storage inside. Outside storage is better now that I adjusted slanting partitions to squared off. Easy to do. Very nice deep pantry. 18,000 miles on this trailer now.”

Recipe of the Day

Pepperoni Pizza Dogs

by Barbara Lentz from Beulah, MI

If you have children in your life, you know almost all kids love both pizza and hot dogs. This may sound different, but it’s surprisingly good and combines the best of both worlds. It’s a whole new twist on pigs in a blanket. The crescent roll dough is stuffed with a hot dog, cheese, and pepperoni. At the end of baking, it’s topped with extra sauce and cheese to make things super yummy. After the baking process, the hot dog gets a little crisp. Great for an after-school treat, weeknight meal or a game-day snack. Kids can help prepare them too.

Trivia

Yellowstone National Park preserves more than 10,000 hydrothermal features, including more than 500 geysers — about half of all known geysers and the largest concentration of active geysers in the world!

Yellowstone National Park preserves more than 10,000 hydrothermal features, including more than 500 geysers — about half of all known geysers and the largest concentration of active geysers in the world!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Jack is an Australian Shepherd/Corgi mix so he’s an “Augie.” He is almost 10 years old and we rescued him when he was 2. He travels the country with us in our fifth wheel and loves to explore new areas with new smells. His favorite thing to do on walks is to find water so he can take a dip and cool off. Jack has been a real blessing to us and a faithful travel companion!” —Michael Hampton

