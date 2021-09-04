Attention, attention! How do you let another RVer know that they need to stop and check their rig?

As we travel in our fifth wheel, my husband and I try to be friendly. We’ll happily lend a hand or a tool to help a fellow RVer. We’ve shared everything from BBQ recipes to wood blocks and everything in between! In doing so, we’ve made many friends along the way.

Our problem? We need a sign. We need a unique, warning sign – preferably an easy-to-do hand signal that can be generally accepted as an urgent caution to stop and check your rig! Why? Often, as folks leave their campsite we’ll notice something amiss. Some examples may help you understand.

For instance, there was a couple who failed to retract their awning. No amount of frantic waving and other gesticulating could get through to them in time. I guess they thought we were overly ecstatic at having met them?! The awning ripped off as they rounded the first tree.

Then there was the guy who drove off, only to leave his satellite dish precariously held to his RV roof with a single sandbag. We doubt he got very far.

There was also the family who forgot their kids’ bikes. We were able to catch them in time, but only because my husband hopped on one of their bikes and pedaled like mad. The little bike owner must have shouted to his folks when he saw Hubby frantically trying to outpace them.

Before you pass judgment, please know that we’ve tried the “policeman’s stop gesture.” It hasn’t worked. You generally need to be in front of the rig for most drivers to notice you. We’ve also employed the “wild arm wave” and the “hands to mouth shouting” methods. No success there, either. We’ve tried pointing to the RV owner’s rig to signal that something’s wrong. They smile and wave. Some even give a thumbs up. It makes me want to thump my head on the side of our rig in utter frustration.

So, I’m asking you: How do you let another RVer know that they need to stop and check their rig? Have you ever accidentally left something behind or forgot to do something before driving off to your next adventure? We’d love to hear your stories in the comments below. Maybe we can come up with a universal hand gesture together?

