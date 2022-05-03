RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Issue 1852

Tip of the Day

More favorite wind apps and tips from our readers

By Nanci Dixon

Last weekend, I published an article on the best wind apps that are particularly helpful to RVers. Our readers had some of their favorites, too, and shared them with us.

Several readers wrote us about the Drive Weather app. If so many RVers recommend this app, we thought you should know about it.



Today’s RV review…

Keystone Montana High Country 295RL fifth wheel

Tony writes, “If I were in the market for a fifth wheel that was small enough to be relatively mobile, this is certainly an option that wouldn’t disappoint. It has some features that really make it a nice place to spend time in.”





Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

My RV’s hidden black tank valve is stuck open. How do I find it?

Dear Dave,

How can I reach my RV’s hidden black tank valve? It’s out of view. The valve is stuck open and I need to lubricate it, clean it or replace it. 2018 Winnebago Vista 31BE (Class A 32′). I have the Winnebago diagrams, so I know where it is—I just don’t know how to get to it. Thanks! —Tony



New coast-to-coast trail lets you bike or walk across the U.S.

Forget RVing across the country – what about biking or walking cross-country? If that sounds like something you’d want to do, you’re in luck. The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy began working on the Great American Rail-Trail™ in 2019. Once completed, the trail will stretch more than 3,700 miles from Washington, D.C., to the state of Washington. Now that’s one way to sightsee! Continue reading.



Quick Tip

Travel with all RV windows closed on road trips

On road trips, make sure you travel with all RV windows closed. This will help keep fumes outside and prevent dust from entering the living area. In addition, any open rear windows may suck unwanted fumes and odors into the RV. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Recipe of the Day

Cheesy Taco Skillet

by Chrissy Hackley from Vestal, NY

Your family will have big smiles on their faces when they sit down to enjoy this cheesy taco skillet. It’s all the flavor of tacos, but with pasta rather than corn taco shells. Your favorite Tex-Mex flavors in one easy family-friendly casserole. Don’t like ground sausage? Substitute with ground beef, as Chrissy suggests. This recipe is very forgiving.



Trivia

Who was the iconic fictional British spy James Bond named after? While Ian Fleming, an avid bird watcher, was living in Jamaica, he started working on the James Bond franchise. At the time, the leading American ornithologist—a scientist who studies birds—was named James Bond. Fleming was in search of a name for his spy, and the author’s name on a book he was familiar with stood out to him. James Bond. Fleming wrote to the real James Bond and asked him if he could use his name for his story. The real James Bond agreed, and the fictional James Bond was born.

