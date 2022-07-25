RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 25, 2022

Issue 1911

Tip of the Day

Smart ways you can beat the heat while RVing

By Gail Marsh

It’s hot. Really hot. Locations across the country are setting all-time heat records this summer. Perhaps no one knows about heat better than RVers. Face it. We RVers battle the heat while living in what’s basically an oversized tin can or cardboard box. The question on all of our minds is: How can we beat the heat while RVing?

Here are some simple remedies to beat the heat…

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

2022 Cruiser RV MPG 2780RE travel trailer

Tony writes, “I do like a lot of the features in this trailer, including the higher ceiling height and the king-sized bed. This would really be a good floor plan if you like to entertain or cook. The back living space is what I suspect will sell this trailer. I do like this floor plan and the features Cruiser is using on this rig.”

Click here

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Thor says my soft floor is normal, but it can’t be!

Dear Dave,

I have a 2017 Thor Synergy that we LOVE, but a year after the dealership delivered it, the floor in the living area started going soft. The unit was bought new. Repeated calls to Thor warranty assured that this was normal. No evidence of water damage. We live and travel in a very dry climate. We have lived with this for five years. Can the floor structure be replaced? —Bob, 2017 Thor Synergy

RVelectricity ™

Predator inverter generator powering a 5th wheel RV

Dear Mike,

I would like to leave my small Predator inverter generator in my pickup bed and use my fifth wheel pigtail to at least keep the batteries charged and using lights. Is this possible? Thanks. —Ron M.

Video of the day

WOAH! Check out this amazing amphibious RV!

By Cheri Sicard

Ahoy, mates! You are not going to believe this amazing amphibious RV! Is it a motorcoach? Is it a motorboat? YES!

The Terra Wind floating RV can take you both over the road or over the water.

The video below will give you a complete tour of this incredible amphibious RV, the prototype work of designers John and Julie Giljam who now custom build amphibious RVs for others.

RVer’s scare: Motorhome pops out of gear in the night, starts rolling down the mountain

Talk about a scary experience. Read how this terrible scene unfolded in the middle of the night as the RVer slept in a pullout along the highway. Click here to read the story and how it ended.

Reader poll

How do you most often pay for retail purchases?

Quick Tip

Report safety-related issues ASAP!

Reader Bob Novak sent us this tip and we think it’s great advice. Bob wrote, “I read your articles on safety recalls. Please consider encouraging your readers to report safety-related issues to the NHTSA [National Highway Traffic Safety Administration]. I recently experienced brake gain recall and a turn signal failure. The issue was corrosion in the 7-pin plug. The RV is a year old. I remembered seeing a forum post to spray the plug with contact cleaner and that fixed the problem. The cable plug has an attached cap and I use it when disconnected from the tow vehicle. These connectors should be redesigned with more corrosion-resistant contacts. We were fortunate to be in an area where we could purchase the contact cleaner. A few days earlier and we would have needed to drive several hundred miles to get to an auto parts store. I filed a report with NHTSA and encourage others experiencing the same problem to file a report.”

RELATED: Read this recent article by tire expert Roger Marble regarding how to file a complaint with NHTSA.

‘Earthquake Putty’ a favorite of RVers, keeps stuff in place

Do you have items in your RV you like to keep in place — on a table, bedstand or counter? You need this. Collectors Hold Museum Putty is designed to keep items secure in earthquakes! Hey, a moving RV is a constant earthquake! To use this, pull off what you need, roll until soft, apply to the base of the object then lightly press it to the surface. Later, it comes off clean. RVers love it! Cheap, too! Learn more or order.

Website of the day

38 Popsicle Recipes to Help You Keep Cool This Summer

You’re never too old for a popsicle! Trust us, once you have homemade popsicles in your freezer, you’ll never want to be without them! And, they’re healthy!

Recipe of the Day

Valley Green’s Southern-Style Crab Cakes

by Cindy DeVore from Amissville, VA

These are some mighty good crab cakes! The fresh herbs add a lovely pop of flavor. As does the Worcestershire sauce. And the sauce tops them perfectly. Serve these as a main dish, side dish … or they’d even be good as a sandwich. Savory and delicious!

Click here for the recipe

Readers’ Pet of the Day

Leave here with a laugh

