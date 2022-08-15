RV Daily Tips. Monday, August 15, 2022

Issue 1926

Today’s thought

“I bet you could sometimes find all the mysteries of the universe in someone’s hand.” ―Benjamin Alire Sáenz

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Relaxation Day! (Our favorite day of the year!)

On this day in history: 1969 – The Woodstock Music & Art Fair opens in Bethel, New York, featuring some of the top rock musicians of the era.

Tip of the Day

Put together an emergency getaway bag right now. It’s important!

By Nanci Dixon

Put together an emergency getaway bag for your RV if you don’t already have one. Several times we have had to flee our motorhome at a moment’s notice. I am always glad to have read this article on preparing for an emergency here on RVtravel.com.

My husband is rather a weather emergency naysayer, so when he says we have to leave I know he means NOW! Being full-timers I have an expanding folder with all our important paper documents—passports, birth certificates, medical histories, wills, etc. I also have a to-go hard drive with scans of tax documents, credit cards, receipts and all our family photos.

Today’s RV review…

2023 Forest River Ibex 19MBH—a cargo master

Tony writes, “This is certainly a decent package that’s flexible enough. You could easily use this as a couple’s camper, if you don’t mind sleeping on the bunks in back. Or bring along friends and flip down the Murphy bed. Or, of course, you could even bring the littles along if you must. Storage is certainly a strong suit here, and it’s a good layout that could serve travelers well.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s windshield has a leak. Where can I get it fixed?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s windshield had a leak when it rained. We also noticed rust crumbles on the dashboard. Where’s the best place to take it so all the work can be done there and not farmed out to somewhere else? —John, 2007 Winnebago Itasca

RVelectricity ™

with Mike Sokol

Can a solar panel overcharge your battery?

Dear Mike,

I saw a post on “Will solar panels overcharge my batteries?” I have a slightly different scenario, but I understand now why so many RVs have these small solar panel battery chargers. I read from another RVer that he traced his loss of newer chassis batteries to a continuous overcharge by the OEM solar panel wired directly to his chassis battery bank. I checked mine and, sure enough, there is a red fused wire labeled ‘solar panel’ connected to a positive battery post on my chassis battery bank. …”

Video of the day

Is a universal toll pass the answer to too many transponders?

By Cheri Sicard

A universal toll pass that works on all U.S. toll roads would make RV life so much easier!

Have you been frustrated by the jumbled mess that is America’s toll road system? I never used to be until I hit the Midwest and East Coast. (Although California is starting to get trickier, too.)

Portable washing machine saves weight for RV. Yup.

By Tony Barthel

This is going to sound strange, but I bought a washing machine to save weight on our long journey to the middle of this country. It sounds nonsensical, but I think my math works out. Continue reading to see how it saves weight, and how well it works.

Reader poll

How many TVs do you have in your RV?

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Um, sure, it might help us walk on rocky beaches or paths. But if we used this we would fall on our faces… immediately. Wouldn’t you?

Quick Tip

Secure your RV!

Always lock the RV when you’re not physically at the campsite. Do not store valuable equipment in outside storage compartments. Believe it or not, a vast majority of RVs use the same exact key as yours for outside storage compartments. If you store valuables, like golf clubs, fishing gear or tools in the outside compartments, you may want to have the locks changed. Read more on this topic here, or watch this video from the late (and very much missed) Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor.

Website of the day

Loaded Landscapes

This website has a ton of great photography-related articles. Want to know how to best capture the sunrise? Or a waterfall? Or how to use Adobe Lightroom? Check out the articles here.

Recipe of the Day

Sam’s Panko Crusted Fried Shrimp with Tartar Sauce

by Sammie Allen from Salisbury, NC

Easy to prepare, this fried shrimp could be a light meal or a snack. The batter coats the shrimp wonderfully. Once fried to a golden brown, the batter is crunchy with the perfectly cooked shrimp inside. Don’t skimp on the sprinkle of salt once everything is fried. The balance of flavors in the homemade tartar sauce is spot on. Perfect for dipping the fried shrimp.

Trivia

As a pet or in a research lab, mice can live to be up to two years old. But in the wild, they only live for about five months. So if you have a mouse problem… maybe just wait it out five months? (No, don’t do that.)

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our little camping buddy, Thor. He goes with us everywhere when we go camping. We love to show him off to other campers and they are amazed with him, not having seen one in real life.” —Brian and Debbie Richards

Editor’s note: Brian and Debbie submitted this picture of their hedgehog for an entry in our photo contest, but we thought it fit better here. What a cutie!

Leave here with a laugh

What do you call a laughing motorcycle?

A Yamahahahaha.

