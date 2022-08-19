RV Daily Tips. Friday, August 19, 2022

Issue 1930

“Scared is what you’re feeling. Brave is what you’re doing.” ―Emma Donoghue

On this day in history: 1848 – California Gold Rush: The New York Herald breaks the news to the East Coast of the United States about the gold strike in California (although the “gold rush” itself started in January).

Tip of the Day

Why coyotes pose a threat to your pet in campgrounds

By Chuck Woodbury

National parks require pets to be leashed to protect the local wildlife. But where coyotes roam it’s the pets that need protection. As in many expanding suburbs, coyotes in national parks have become so accustomed to people that they often forage in plain view.

Cats and small dogs are easy prey for the quick, powerful predators when left tethered to an RV in a campground. One ranger at Death Valley National Park almost lost his cat when a coyote grabbed it outside his residence. He chased the animal, which dropped the cat and ran off before inflicting serious injury.

Read More

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Our RV’s entry door is not flush with the frame. How can I fix it?

Dear Dave,

It appears that our RV’s entry door is not plumb. When the lower left corner of the door is flush with the frame, the door edge of the upper left corner is still 1/2–5/8 inch from the frame. The hinges look tight and consistent/straight. Picture attached. Any ideas on how to correct it? Continuing to slam the door shut does not seem a good solution. —Gary, 2016 Tiffin Allegro 34TGA

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Does your RV stink? It might be RV gray water tank odor

By Cheri Sicard

RV gray water tank odor is a problem I had in my old RV. The couple in the video from The Learning Banks had it, and if your RV is stinky and you can’t figure out why, you might be having it too.

I remember when I dealt with this problem. It was making me crazy. I had dumped and cleaned my black water tank. Yet my RV was always smelling stinky. At one point it kind of smelled like a propane leak, yet I could find no such leak. I finally asked my trusty mobile RV repair guy what could be going on. He said, “It’s probably your gray water tank.”

Watch the video

Stay overnight on lava fields in Grants, New Mexico

By Nanci Dixon

A fun and informative stop on our recent travels was the lava fields in Grants, New Mexico. The huge rocks and slabs of lava that oozed out and blew out of volcanoes 3,000 – 5,000 years ago surround the interstate. We stopped for the night at the local KOA and, although the campground was not much different than any small town overnight-only spot, they were situated on a lava field. Read more about this very unique location.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Quick Tip

Store a fire extinguisher in closet

Use a Velcro fastener strap to hold a large-size fire extinguisher in the back corner (or corners) of your closet. The hanging clothes will also help keep it upright. This enables you to store the extinguisher completely out of the way but still easily accessible from the bedroom and bathroom areas. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Recipe of the Day

Healthy Chicken Tacos

by Sena Wilson from Lake Jackson, TX

This guilt-free taco is yummy! The avocado salad is fresh and creamy. Tomatoes add a pop of sweetness. Lemon pepper seasoning really adds a lovely citrus flavor to the salad and chicken – it’s a must. We loved lightly frying the tortillas. It adds a crisp texture to the tacos that pairs with the creamy filling. Add your favorite toppings and you have a tasty, healthy weeknight meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Next time you pass a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the road, think about a blue whale’s heart. Their hearts are about as big as that motorcycle, measuring on average 5 x 4 x 5 feet. Their hearts weigh about 400 pounds.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

"Midnight was a stray cat we took in about 10-11 years ago. He first ran the household in Idaho City, ID, but after our retirement, he runs the household of our motorcoach that we full-time explore our beautiful country in. It's a tough job, but someone has to do it!!" —Jane Burgman

Leave here with a laugh

