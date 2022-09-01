RV Daily Tips. Thursday, September 1, 2022

Issue 1939

Tip of the Day

Keep your RV drinking water safe

By Bob Difley

There are two kinds of RVers: those that drink raw water right out of the tap and those that don’t. If you are one that doesn’t, you don’t have to concern yourself with waterborne illnesses. Of course, depending on what you do drink – wine, beer, tea or coffee – you may be confronted with other issues.

For those of us that do drink water and spend a lot of time on the road and in questionable locations, the following measures have kept my wife and me free of typhoid, diarrhea, pathogenic microorganisms and intestinal parasites. As explorer Owen Lattimore noted while traversing the Silk Road in camel caravans, “Water alone, unboiled, is never drunk. There is a superstition that it causes blisters on the feet.”

Read more



Today’s RV review…

Keystone Arcadia 3940LT—better bunks

Tony writes, “Just over a year ago Keystone introduced a whole new line of fifth wheels and travel trailers under the Arcadia brand. These mainstream rigs offer a lot of new features along with some of the cornerstone features that are part of what sets Keystone apart.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Indoor lights only work when ignition is on. How come?

Dear Dave,

My husband, David, can’t figure out why, when our RV is plugged in for power, all of our indoor house lights do not come on at all unless we have the ignition key turned on partially or turned on completely and also have the engine on. Please help us. We live in our RV full-time and have almost no $$$ to spend. Thank you so much!!! —Christina, 1999 Georgie Boy Chevy Pursuit

Read Dave's answer

Video of the day

SUPER RARE VW bug gooseneck trailer, parts I and II

It was not known if the gooseneck VW Bug RV conversion seen in the video above [in the post] was a prototype or was ever actually in production.

That’s because, until recently, the 1974 promotional video for the El Chico gooseneck trailer from International Travel Trailer, Inc. was the only one anyone had seen. And a cool and compelling video it is.

Watch the videos

Work camping tips from the experts

By Julie Chickery

With the boom in RV sales, there has never been a better time to try work camping. It is a great way to fund some of your RV travels while you’re exploring the country. In this week’s article, get some work camping tips from the experts. This includes where to find potential jobs, how far in advance you need to apply, and how to make your application stand out. Continue reading these great tips.

Reader poll

Should drivers with RVs 40 feet or longer need a special driver’s license?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Hooking up your water? Use your elbow!

Something as small as a three- or four-dollar part may not seem like a big deal, but you’d be surprised by how these little things can make a big difference. This part can pretty much be found at any place selling RV parts, but I’ve been surprised by how many people don’t use it. This part is simply a ninety-degree brass fitting from your water hose to your RV exterior water hookup.

Why is this part important? It will make your life so much easier as these exterior RV water hookups stick straight out from the side of your RV, putting a lot of pressure on your water hose and RV threaded fitting. So the result is usually a water hookup that leaks. At first it will not leak, but over time, it will get worse and worse. This simple ninety-degree brass fitting takes a great deal of pressure off the RV hookup and water hose fittings. Since I started using this part several years ago, my exterior RV water connection has never leaked when properly tightened. From The Simple Life Guide To RV Living: The Road to Freedom and the Mobile Lifestyle Revolution, available on Amazon.

Website of the day

The most breathtaking view in every U.S. state

We have to say, we do agree with many of the views on this list. Of course, it’s hard to choose just one in each state though!

Recipe of the Day

Mamma Ang’s Cavatini

by Angie Webb from Centennial, CO

This cavatini recipe will make your house smell like a pizzeria! We loved using whole wheat pasta, ground turkey, and turkey pepperoni. It helps to make this recipe a little healthier. The contrast of the meat sauce mixed with the creamy meat mixture is perfectly balanced and divine. Butter some garlic bread and toss together a green salad for a completely delicious meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Did you know each of those red/orange and white sections meant something? If not, now you do!

