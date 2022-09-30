RV Daily Tips. Friday, September 30, 2022

Issue 1960

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them.” ―James Baldwin

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Orange Shirt Day!

On this day in history: 1939 – NBC broadcasts the first televised American football game.

Chatting with Chuck starts tomorrow

Starting tomorrow and continuing regularly on Saturdays, RVtravel.com founder and publisher Chuck Woodbury will video chat with our member-readers (those who help support us financially with their donations) about anything and everything (but mostly RV stuff). He’ll invite a few readers from the audience (who may otherwise remain anonymous) to join him in the virtual studio for the hour-long video meetup. Others can participate via chat. Think of this as sitting around a campfire with Chuck and other readers to talk about what’s on our minds. If you are not a member, you can join here for as little as a one-time or ongoing donation of $5, $10 or more if you believe we’re worth it. You’ll receive a link to each video meetup first thing Saturday mornings.

Tip of the Day

Front cap removal and replacement from start to finish

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

This is a real unit, with a real problem, and it’s in our real shop. This series was created in hopes of helping you better understand your unit and how to best maintain it. This episode shows you how we removed and replaced a front cap—from start to finish!

This clip can be deceiving as it reduced about 8 hours of work into a 4-minute video. The cost of a front cap replacement like this is somewhere in the neighborhood of $5,000. Of course, the cost varies depending on the size and where the cap is being shipped from. The cost is also dependent on what caused the front cap to be delaminated in the first place. After all, you will want to solve that problem too.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

2023 Jayco Redhawk 26M

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is of the Jayco Redhawk 26M, a Class C motorhome built on the Ford E-450 platform. This is a relatively small Class C motorhome, but one with some pretty great features and really good packaging. …

“I really like this rig a lot. The size and layout would work really well for me, and I have zero issues with Murphy beds. In fact, I like them because they make a camper more friendly to multiple uses. But, if you haven’t figured this out yet, now’s the time that I should come clean and tell you I’m strange.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

House air conditioner blows air but it’s not cold. Why?

Dear Dave,

The house air conditioner is not working. The unit comes on and the air blows through the ducts but it’s not cold. It is a Coleman-Mach 15,000 BTU. Thanks. —Glenn, 2018 Winnebago Sunstar LX

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

4 shocking Bigfoot sightings: Does this video show a Sasquatch?

By Cheri Sicard

Each year there are hundreds of Bigfoot sightings across the country. Some people devote their lives to hunting for the elusive cryptozoological beast.

In the video below from The History Channel, they cover four separate compelling Bigfoot encounters from four different geographical locations and four different time periods.

Watch the video

Not a motorcyclist? Then you must read this!

Nothing says freedom like RVing and motorcycling! “We love having our motorcycle with us as we travel to new places in our RV,” writes Gail Marsh. “If you’re not a motorcyclist, but you do enjoy traveling, camping, and seeing new places, you understand the excitement of discovery and the joy of the open road. What you might not understand is how you can help motorcyclists travel safely as you share that open road together.” Please read this important information.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

How often do you read the print edition of a daily newspaper?

Tell us here

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

How many of you need this? According to a recent poll of ours, we’re guessing 55 percent of you do! (Sorrrrrryyyyyy…..)

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Shopping for a wind turbine? Rotor size makes a difference

“To produce usable power, smaller wind turbines spin at a much faster rate than larger ones. The faster the spin rate, the greater the potential for noise. To add to the issue, when a turbine comes close to its maximum power output, that noise may become intense. Will that noise be more than you can tolerate? That’s a personal question. The best way to check this out is to visit wind turbine owners when their machines are operating. Listen closely, particularly when the winds are high, and see for yourself if the noise is acceptable or not.” From “RV Boondocking Basics. A guide to living without hookups.” Available on Amazon. Do any of you use a wind turbine? Let us know in the comments.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

50 Great Articles and Essays about Travel and Adventure

Put on your reading glasses, grab a blanket and kick up your feet, these are some of the best essays about travel of all time. Happy reading!

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Homemade Apple Butter

by Susan Bickta from Kutztown, PA

Apple butter is very versatile. It can be added to oatmeal, served on top of pancakes, smeared onto a slice of toast with butter, added to baked goods, and more. Thick and super yummy, this slow cooker recipe is so good you’ll be finding places to add a dollop. It does take a while for this to cook, but the plus side is your kitchen smells like apple pie while this simmers in the Crock Pot.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

California has approximately 840 miles of shoreline along its coast. But that pales in comparison to Montana’s Fort Peck Lake. With its irregular shoreline it has approximately 1,520 miles.

*Why is Lyme disease called Lyme disease? Take a guess then find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Camie is a pit mix rescue and loves to camp. This is the look we get when we tell her we have to go home today.” —Ron Hubbs

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.