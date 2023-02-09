RV Daily Tips. Thursday, February 9, 2023

Issue 2054

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Your visions will become clear only when you can look into your own heart. Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes.” ―C.G. Jung

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pizza Day!

On this day in history: 1942 – Year-round daylight saving time (aka war time) is re-instated in the United States as a wartime measure to help conserve energy resources.

Tip of the Day

12 helpful tips for using sugar while RVing

By Gail Marsh

Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet, and handy, too! You can use sugar in so many ways while RVing. Read on to see what I mean—I think you’ll be surprised!

Ways to use sugar while RVing

Neutralize spicy food. If that local restaurant’s hot sauce is much too spicy for you, sugar can help. Just put about a half teaspoon in your mouth and chew. Ah, sweet relief! (You may want to brush your teeth afterwards.)

If that local restaurant’s hot sauce is much too spicy for you, sugar can help. Just put about a half teaspoon in your mouth and chew. Ah, sweet relief! (You may want to brush your teeth afterwards.) Soothe a burn. If you burn your tongue on too hot tea, soup, pizza, etc., you can soothe your scorched tongue with sugar. Just sprinkle a little bit on your tongue for some relief. (You can also chew on a sugar cube.)

If you burn your tongue on too hot tea, soup, pizza, etc., you can soothe your scorched tongue with sugar. Just sprinkle a little bit on your tongue for some relief. (You can also chew on a sugar cube.) Hair gel substitute. Keep your hair in place with sugar. Dissolve a teaspoon of it in one cup of warm water. Then dip your fingers into the mixture and style your hair.

Continue reading

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors and writers as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What size BatteryMINDer do I need for my Class A?

Dear Dave,

You suggested buying a BatteryMINDer in a recent newsletter. Prices for a BatteryMINDer on Amazon range from $59 to $189. Which one should I buy, and how and where do I install it? Or is it only used inside the engine when parked and then removed? —Millicent, 1996 Fleetwood Bounder, Class A motorhome

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Weird bike, boat and RV combo—the ultimate adventure vehicle!

By Cheri Sicard

Travel to Amsterdam with the Fully Charged Show for a look at the most unique all-electric adventure vehicle ever.

Billed as an amphibious camper trike, the BeTriton is part e-bike, part boat, part camper, and 100% strange!

Click here to watch

For Lovers Only…

To: Beautiful

From: Love

“Good morning, Beautiful. I’m looking forward to our next great adventure together. I love you.”



To: Sailorboy

From: Punkinbutt

“I love you. Thank you for loving me. And thanks for going to work. 😉 ”

Listen up, romantics. Valentine’s Day is coming up. If you have a special someone you’d like to surprise with a secret message right here on this website (could be your wife, husband, partner, child, neighbor, friend, etc.) submit it to us here. Don’t use their real names, use a special name that only they’ll recognize. Oh, how fun it will be when they read it! You’ll make their day! We’ll feature these in our upcoming newsletters, so check back often and see if yours has been featured.

Several of my friends are quitting RVing. You can probably relate to why they’re doing so

By Gail Marsh

The end. Yes, I know that’s a strange way to begin an article, but it fits! Many, many of our friends are choosing to throw in the towel on their RV lifestyle. They are giving up RVing for good. They have valid reasons, I think. See if you agree.

Reader poll

Does your RV have a spare tire?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Dinette cushions sliding around?

Here are two possible solutions: Apply “lines” of silicone caulk in a pattern across the “back” of the sliding cushy. Let the caulk dry before setting back into place—the dry caulk acts as a snubber. Or attach sticky-back hook-and-loop tape to both the cushion and the surface it should “stick” to.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

You have these, right? All RVers HAVE to have these.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

46 Incredible Things To Do With Canned Biscuits

Making biscuits is easy… when they come from a can! Step up those biscuits with these delicious-sounding recipes. Yum! [Diane will be right back. She’s heading to the store to get 15 cans of biscuits!]

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 53 percent always wear a watch.

• 49 percent always put the same toppings on their pizza when they order.

• It’s a tie! 50 percent of readers have spent a free night in a parking lot in their RV within the last year and the other 50 percent have not.

Recipe of the Day

Pizza Casserole

by Cathie Valentine from Graniteville, SC

A quick, easy, and delicious casserole recipe all busy cooks should have in their recipe box. Basically, whatever you love on your pizza you can include in this casserole. So, it can be easy or elaborate – whatever you have time for. In the Test Kitchen, we used all the suggested veggies and loved it. The mixture of ground beef and pork really adds a different flavor. Pepperoni mixed in gives the casserole a little zip. Mozzarella cheese bakes to bubbly perfection. We opted to add mini pepperoni on top to make the casserole pretty, but that step is not needed. Super yummy!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Lakes formed by meteor impacts are called annular lakes. One of the world’s largest annular lakes is Lake Manicouagan in Quebec, Canada. The lake is so large that it can be seen from space and is known as the “Eye of Quebec.” It covers 750 square miles and was formed 214 million years ago.

*Which country consumes the most bread? Which country has the most diverse variety of breads? Guess, but we bet you’ll guess wrong! Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Angel, our Boxer, loves to be on the pontoon and camping. When she sees us loading the camper she gets all excited and will dance and jump around in excitement. She is 4 years old and has been camping since she was 8 weeks old.” —Cyn Calvert

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.