RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Tip of the Day

10 easy ways to fix 10 irritating problems in the RV

By Gail Marsh

Okay, fine. I’ll admit it. After four days cooped up inside our RV because of steady rain, little irritants can really get to me! I’m talking about those small inconveniences that make me sigh in frustration and wish for a simple solution. Maybe you’ve had similar moments and experienced these same problems in the RV, as well.

I’ve compiled simple hacks and tips that can make everyday RV living just a bit easier and hopefully less frustrating. The only criteria for potential solutions to everyday nuisances is that the “fix” must be quick and easy. See what you think and then add your own ideas in the comments.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My batteries don’t charge when connected to shoreline power. How can I test my converter?

Dear Dave,

My converter does not appear to be working. My batteries are not being charged when plugged into shoreline power. How can I test/check to verify an inoperative converter on my Airstream? —Jay, 2020 Airstream Classic 33

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Essential RV tools you should always carry

By Cheri Sicard

That RV Tech is here with a video about the five RV tools he uses constantly and says that should be carried in every RV. Well, actually, I am not sure about the video’s title as it actually covers MORE than just five RV tools, but these are, nonetheless, important.

This is an RV technician’s opinion of essential RV tools. It matters not whether your RV is a motorhome, travel trailer, or 5th wheel, these tools will serve you well.

Click here to watch

Come upon a moose? Keep your distance to avoid trouble

If you come upon a moose, be careful. Watch this video to learn more about the habits of moose, and how you should react if you come upon one. If you act improperly, you could end up in the hospital!

Quick Tip

Handy bedside water glass holder

Space tight in the bedroom? No room for a water glass? Your local auto parts store has a great selection of folding cup holders that can screw onto a nearby wall or bulkhead.

Recipe of the Day

Sweet & Sour Pork Chops

by Audrey Musick from Marion, VA

So easy, so classic, so delicious! This is one of those pork chop dinner recipes to keep handy when you’re not sure what’s for dinner. The sauce is sweet, sour, and full of tangy goodness and soaks into the tender boneless pork chops.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

If you’ve ever driven across the Golden Gate Bridge, you probably would guess that it’s the longest suspension bridge in the world (and it sure does feel long!). But you’d be wrong. (In fact, it’s just the 19th longest suspension bridge in the world.) The longest suspension bridge in the world is the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge in Turkey, which opened in March 2022. It’s about 2,438 feet longer than the Golden Gate. The 1915 Çanakkale Bridge’s steel cable system contains 100,662 miles of wire (compared to the Golden Gate Bridge’s 80,000 miles). That’s enough wire to encircle the entire world four times!

*Wearing any gold jewelry right now? If so, there’s a pretty good chance it came from where? Almost 50 percent of all gold comes from this place! Find the location in yesterday’s trivia.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

