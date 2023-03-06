RV Daily Tips. Monday, March 6, 2023

Issue 2071

Today’s thought

“It is better, I think, to grab at the stars than to sit flustered because you know you cannot reach them.” ―R.A. Salvatore

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Oreo Cookie Day!

On this day in history: 1899 – Bayer registers “Aspirin” as a trademark.

Tip of the Day

An exercise-free weight-loss program for your RV

By Janet Groene

Are you feeling sluggish? Off balance? Slower off the starting line? This isn’t about your waistline, it’s about your RV’s safe handling, braking and fuel efficiency! Do you, like the rest of us, carry TOO MUCH STUFF?

Here is a weight-loss program for RVs; ways to lose unwanted RV weight. Individually, they may not make a huge difference, but collectively, they can!

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

The RV’s slide-out is stuck extended. What do the controller blinks mean?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s slide-out room is stuck in the out position. I get 1 green light and 8 red blinks. I already changed the motor plugs around and am still getting Motor 1 issues. Could this be a faulty controller? The wire seems to be OK and is not pinched. —Rosemdo, 2014 Forest River Grey Wolf

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV Shop with Dustin

The importance of inspecting your seven-way cord and junction box

Last summer, a class action lawsuit was filed in a Montana federal court against Forest River, Inc. This lawsuit alleges that all Forest River fifth wheels built between 2002 through 2022 are equipped with an unsafe wiring system. 50 pages of documents accuse the manufacturer of not safely insulating and protecting wires between the towing vehicle’s seven-way cord junction box and an RV’s battery. This can increase the risk of a short and creates a hazardous condition.

Continue reading

Wednesday: RV repair and maintenance advice

Our experts answer your RV repair and maintenance questions on live webcast

Our tech experts, Dave, Dustin and Zach, will answer your questions about RV Repair and Maintenance LIVE Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So pick their brains via chat. Ask questions about RV repair and maintenance or just lurk and soak up all the valuable information. Learn where to watch in Wednesday’s newsletter.

Video of the day

Tour the Meerkat RV – Stand-up trailer that fits in a garage!

By Cheri Sicard

Take a tour of the 2021 Meerkat RV with the team from Playing with Sticks. This YouTube channel specializes in tiny RVs, and the Meerkat RV has a whole lot going for it. The biggest appeal is that it is a full stand-up, hard-sided trailer, but it will fit in an ordinary garage stall when not in use!

The Meerkat trailer weighs a mere 920 pounds, meaning finding a suitable tow vehicle is no problem. Almost anything can handle that, even a 4-cylinder car!

Click here to watch

Yikes! Would your RV survive driving down (or up) this 25% grade?

Readers Brian and Bobbi Cook sent us an email with a note and photo, and all we have to say is WOW! They wrote: “Famous last words: ‘Do you think we can make it with our 40-foot 5th wheel?’ ‘Sure, piece of cake! Besides, we haven’t tested the brakes in a while!’” Fasten your seatbelt, then read more.

Reader poll

Do you have a National Parks, America the Beautiful, pass?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Time to defrost the fridge?

RV refrigerator seemingly not as cold as it should be? Open the fridge door and examine the cooling fins at the back of the compartment. If they’re coated with ice, it’s time to defrost. Shut off the fridge, remove the food to an ice chest with ice, insert a pan of hot water in the fridge and close the door. Prepare to mop up the meltdown. Restart and reload.

Website of the day

Pinterest: Road Trip Ideas

Don’t blame us if you spend three hours exploring here… there is ENDLESS information! This Pinterest page leads you to hundreds of blogs and websites with so many wonderful, inspiring travel ideas.

Recipe of the Day

Oreo Cookies & Cream Cookies

by Jean Romero from Lewiston, ID

We like a good ol’ chocolate chip cookie. But add Oreos and we’re in love. Right out of the oven, these were ooey, gooey good. They’re chewy, with chunks of chocolate sandwich cookies in each bite. Their sweet and buttery flavor will have you coming back for more. Serve with a glass of cold milk for a yummy cookie break.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Wearing any gold jewelry right now? If so, there’s a good chance it came from South Africa. Almost 50 percent of all the gold ever extracted by humans has come from the Witwatersrand Basin in South Africa, the most gold-rich location on planet Earth. Since the discovery of gold there in 1886, more than 50,000 tons of gold have been extracted.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Although both Iz, the Chihuahua, and Natie, the Papillon, are now RVing up in heaven, I could not resist posting this photo. They are at the kitchen table and Iz (in the background) photo-bombed Natie.” —JJ Kosmider

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description.

Leave here with a laugh

